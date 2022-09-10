Weird Captain America: Civil War Character Returning for Disney+’s Ironheart

Fans discovered during the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that filming took place at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This is a location that has been occasionally visited and referenced inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is the one that Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams attends.

However, it's been reported that in the Ironheart series, Williams has been kicked out of the prestigious university. This is apparently due to funding her projects through students paying her to do their homework.

But, it seems that MIT won't be entirely missing from the series as fans will see the return of a character that hasn't been seen since 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The Return of Beloved Community Actor

Marvel Studios

Alongside Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams and Anthony Ramos' The Hood, the Ironheart series will also see the return of Jim Rash. He briefly appeared as a cameo in Captain America: Civil War as an MIT liaison for Tony Stark.

Self-Cooking Hot Dogs in Ironheart?

The last time fans saw this unnamed character was when he attempted to pitch an invention to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark after he handed out grant money to MIT students. His proposed invention would have been "a self-cooking hotdog" before being interrupted from going into more detail.

It'd be funny to see where this facility member ended up after all these years in the MCU and if he did manage to create that self-cooking hotdog. As for his role in Ironheart, perhaps he eventually became the dean of MIT, unless he wasn't already in Civil War.

This would be a bit on the nose considering his past role in the sitcom Community, but it could be in an antagonistic role toward Riri Williams. It could be that he was the cause of her getting kicked out of MIT.

Fans will have to wait for more news to find out his role or until Ironheart releases on Disney+ in Fall 2023.