Captain America 4's Official Title Might’ve Just Accidentally Been Revealed

At long last, Marvel Studios is back in action for its long-awaited panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the first time the event has gone live in three years. While most of Marvel’s upcoming slate features new characters from Phase 3 and Phase 4, there are still a couple of original legacies in play for the near future, including Captain America.

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson was last seen making his full transition from Falcon to Captain America in last year’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. Shortly after that series ended, he was confirmed to return to the MCU in the untitled Captain America 4, with Malcolm Spellman writing the movie and taking the same role he did on Disney+.

Now that Captain America 4 is working toward its production schedule, one big question that remains is about what its subtitle will be.

Well, ahead of Marvel's anticipated weekend at Comic-Con, that title may have just been revealed to the public as Cap gets set to make his comeback on the big screen.

Captain America 4 Title Revealed?

As shared on Reddit's Leaks And Rumors subreddit, the title for Marvel Studios' fourth Captain America movie may have just been revealed ahead of Marvel Studios' mega panel at Comic-Con 2022.

Trademarks were filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for multiple categories of goods & services including film production on Friday, July 22. One of the listings was for Captain America: New World Order, suggesting that this could be the potential title of Anthony Mackie's upcoming Captain America film. However, fans should caution that this is no guarantee that Captain America 4 will be subtitled New World Order, but rather a strong piece of evidence pointing to this being the case.

While the owner of the patent is currently unknown, the filer, Mitscherlich, is an attorney’s office that has recently worked with Disney on film production patents for multiple projects, including Sneakerella.

Interestingly, this subtitle for Captain America 4 is a familiar one, as New World Order was also the title of the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

When Will Captain America 4 Become Official?

Out of all the upcoming new projects being added to the MCU in the next few years, almost none have flown under the radar more than Captain America 4 since it was revealed last April. Even so, this tile could be an interesting way to continue the Captain America legacy should New World Order actually be the name that Captain America 4 uses.

On top of that name already having been used in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first episode, there is some precedence for Marvel using fake names for movies, specifically with this franchise.

In late 2014, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first announced that the third Cap movie would be called Captain America: Serpent Society, although it was changed to Civil War by the end of that same presentation at the El Capitan theater. Marvel could very well do the same thing with New World Order this weekend, setting it as a placeholder before something more exciting takes its place.

The same subreddit page also leaked news about the name of the fifth Avengers movie, which will have fans' eyes open for what actually becomes reality. Regardless of what happens, there is new hope that the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan will make his presence felt at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

