Avengers 5: Disney Might've Just Revealed the Official Title By Accident

Ever since Avengers: Endgame brought the Infinity Saga to a close, news about the next team-up movie of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has been scarce. Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped about the development of its next Avengers movie. Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan teased that Avengers 5 will not release for a while, saying that “we’ve got to figure out a couple of other missions first before we even get there.”

To ease the worries of some fans, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised that Avengers 5 will happen “at some point” in the MCU’s future. For now, the Marvel boss mentioned that Phase 4 is focused on “beginnings” for these new heroes before they join forces.

Ahead of the highly anticipated return of Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con this year, a potential new update for Avengers 5 has emerged online.

Did Marvel Just Reveal Avengers 5's Title?

Marvel

As first shared on Reddit's Leaks And Rumors subreddit, trademarks for Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty were officially filed on Friday, July 22 with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for multiple categories of goods & services including film production. This filing date is notably one day ahead of Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con "mega-panel," which is expected to reveal new announcements about upcoming MCU titles.

Marvel

While the owner of the patent is currently hidden, the filer, Mitscherlich, is an attorney's office that has recently worked with Disney on film production patents for projects like Sneakerella.

It's still uncertain if these titles are, in fact, for upcoming Avengers movies, although the timing of these filings suggests that Secret Wars or The Kang Dynasty could be the subtitle for Avengers 5, assuming that it gets officially announced by Marvel Studios during Saturday night's MCU Hall H panel.

Developing...