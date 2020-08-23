DC FanDome Recap: Everything You Might Have Missed From The Batman, The Suicide Squad & More

The first round of DC FanDome is done for the day and the Hall of Heroes event brought a ton of news, reveals and announcements about everything DC. Headlining movies included Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman and The Suicide Squad, and there were plenty of teases for new projects coming down the pipe as well.

DC announced earlier this week that DC FanDome would be split across two separate days in order to allow fans to see all the panels instead of having to pick and choose. This strategy seemed to work as all the major reveals got plenty of undivided attention. Those hoping for news on shows such as Batwoman, Lucifer or Doom Patrol will have to wait for the second DC FanDome in September.

As the biggest movie event of the year so far, DC FanDome brought lots of news to break down. Read on to find out about all the major reveals and news you may have missed from the online event.

DC FanDome kicked off with DC’s newest upcoming release, Wonder Woman 1984. Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and director Patty Jenkins banded together to discuss the upcoming sequel and reveal a brand new trailer for the film. Most exciting is the new footage of Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah that the trailer reveals, which is the best look at the villain so far.

The panel also had some surprise guests in the form of tennis star Serena Williams and the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter.

Warner Bros. Montreal had long been rumored to be working on the next Batman game in Rocksteady’s wake, which proved to be true when Gotham Knights was revealed at DC FanDome. The presentation confirmed that long suspected villain group the Court of Owls would be antagonists in the game and that a choice of playable Bat Family members would be available.

In a panel discussion, DC producers Greg Berlanti, Jim Lee and Walter Hamada spoke about their experiences with the Multiverse and its future for DC. Berlanti teased that there could be more crossover between the Arrowverse and the DCEU after last year’s Crisis on Infinite Earths special. An interesting tease was that the meeting of Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin’s Flash characters will have a lasting impact on the new Flash movie.

For those confused about the different Batman’s in the DCEU, Hamada also clarified that the Multiverse allows for Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Justice League to co-exist in different universes.

The Ezra Miller Flash movie looks like it is finally going ahead after years of delays. While there was little that could be revealed by the star and producers, some concept art for the new Flash suit was shown which also included a peek at Michael Keaton’s return as Batman. The panel also discussed the time-travel nature of the movie, which will likely set it apart from all the other films in the DCEU.

Another headlining title was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which finally got some exciting new details. First up was the reveal of who everyone in the large cast lineup is playing, which included some big new names from the comics. The cast played some fun party games and Gunn answered fan questions with some satisfying results, including teasing the amount of explosions to expect from the film. The first behind-the-scenes video from the set of The Suicide Squad was released alongside a new poster.

The full cast panel for Pennyworth won’t happen until the September edition of DC FanDome, but that didn’t stop some fan questions being answered in breaks between panels. Most notable was the reveal that a big name Batman character will be appearing in the new season of Pennyworth, with more details likely to be revealed during the full panel.

In a surprise panel the future of DC comics was discussed which revealed that the Milestone comics initiative would be making a return. Along with that it was teased that a movie based on Static Shock is currently in development.

Momentum for the Snyder cut of Justice League continues to roll as Zack Snyder took advantage of DC FanDome to acknowledge the fans for making the Snyder cut a possibility. The new edition won’t make it to HBO Max until 2021, but Snyder debuted a new teaser trailer and revealed what format his Justice League cut will take.

While CW’s The Flash had to halt production it seems to be taking everything in its stride, debuting an epic new sizzle reel for season 7 and introducing some new series regulars to the cast. The show is set up for an action-packed seventh season when it premieres in 2021.

Dwayne Johnson’s passion project is finally coming to life as the star revealed some concept art and trailers to tease his new role as the famous antihero, Black Adam. The teaser trailer helped to explain Black Adam’s origins and revealed that the Justice Society of America would be arriving on the big screen. Johnson also spoke at length with his new co-star Noah Centineo about what is to come with the new superhero film.

With the series making a movie to HBO Max, Titans teased its upcoming season in a big way. After going over the show’s best moments it was revealed that some famous DC names will be appearing in the third season. Batman-mania seems to be everywhere with a plethora of the new characters coming from the Batman catalogue to Titans for the third season.

With little to show off at DC FanDome, director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson interviewed each other to share some behind-the-scenes stories and photos and discuss what they’d like to see in the new Aquaman. The big reveal of the panel was that Patrick Wilson will indeed be reprising his role as Oceanmaster in the new movie.

Right from the beginning Shazam! Star Zachary Levi made it clear that he and the cast could reveal basically nothing about the upcoming sequel. That didn’t stop the cast from having a fun time though and some exciting teases such as the Shazam sequel’s title and the film's first teaser poster.

The other major DC game reveal came towards the end of the night with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game places players in the shoes of four of the Suicide Squad’s most iconic members in an effort to assassinate the world’s greatest heroes, the Justice League. The first trailer showed off some of the cool abilities each character will have as well as a look at an open world Metropolis to explore.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman suffered some leaks just hours before the panel began, but that didn’t stop the main event from going ahead. Star Robert Pattinson showed up to introduce the panel and Reeves’ spoke at length about his vision for this version of Batman. The main highlight was a new trailer which gave fans the best look yet at what to expect from The Batman, including a gritty noir tone and some of the famous faces in the cast.

Reeve’s also explained how the timeline of The Batman works and where the upcoming HBO Max Gotham Police show will fit in with the larger Batman universe.

