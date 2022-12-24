Following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel has even more exciting times ahead in its ten next MCU movies.

Black Panther 2 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special rounded out Phase 4 of the MCU, and now, the attention turns toward 2023's beginning of Phase 5. As the franchise builds ever closer to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and the climax of the Multiverse Saga, things are set to heat up!

After experiencing all the thrills and excitement of the Wakandan sequel, many MCU fans may be wondering when they will next be heading to theaters for a Marvel blockbuster. Here are the next 10 confirmed Marvel movies that moviegoers can look forward to through 2026.

What Are the Next Marvel Movies After Black Panther 2?

1.) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

The Direct

The next batch of MCU stories will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, 2023. This will see the return of Ant-Man, Wasp, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne, with Kathryn Newton debuting as a recast Cassie Lang and beginning her own heroic journey.

Not only will this, ironically, be the biggest entry in the Ant-Man franchise, but it will also be a major chapter in the ongoing Multiverse Saga. The shrinking family will be going head-to-head with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror ahead of his starring role as the lead antagonist of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Discover how Ant-Man 3's trailer may have teased Kang's Avengers 5 master plan.

2.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

The Direct

Following on from that, the Guardians of the Galaxy will finally be returning to the big screen with Vol. 3 coming from director James Gunn on May 5, 2023. The long-awaited threequel will bring the story of the intergalactic outlaws to a close, as this is believed to be the final appearance for this iteration of the team.

The whole crew - including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, Nebula, and Mantis - will be back for the adventure that sees the team take on Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary. Also tagging along will be the new additions of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, Maria Bakalova's Cosmo, and more mystery characters.

Find out the latest on when the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer will debut.

3.) The Marvels - July 28, 2023

The Direct

Continuing the trend of Phase 5 sequels, The Marvels will debut on July 28, 2023 as a sequel to the billion-dollar hit Captain Marvel. But Brie Larson's Carol Danvers won't be alone this time around as she is joined by Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau as the female trio unities to kick some ass.

Also in the mix will be Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, Kamala Khan's family, and Zawe Ashton - who recently had a child with Tom Hiddleston - as the lead antagonist. For now, much of the sequel remains shrouded in mystery, but connections to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel are expected.

Read a full description of the thrilling D23 exclusive trailer for The Marvels.

4.) Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

The Direct

In the first MCU movie of 2024, Sam Wilson will pick up the legacy of Steve Rogers with Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024. The legacy sequel will resolve the MCU's most infamous cliffhanger as The Leader returns as the main antagonist after first being teased in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Making his exciting MCU debut, Harrison Ford will appear in Captain America 4 as General Thunderbolt Ross, replacing William Hurt. Production on the project - directed by Julius Onah - will reportedly begin in March 2023, with much of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast back in action.

Discover The Leader's secret story with Black Widow ahead of Captain America 4.

5.) Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

The Direct

As the wait continues for Avengers 5, the MCU's next big team-up ensemble will come on July 26, 2024, with Thunderbolts. The blockbuster will see a ragtag group of super soldiers, spies, and questionable individuals unite for an unknown mission that will be directed by MCU newcomer Jake Schreier.

Among the line-up will be Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, US Agent, Taskmaster, Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina. Many have speculated Thunderbolts will have close connections to Captain America 4 as Harrison Ford will reportedly play General Ross once again in the flick.

Find out what Zemo's actor has to say about his absence from Thunderbolts.

6. Blade - September 6, 2024

The Direct

Following numerous delays, the latest release date for Mahershala Ali's Blade lands in September 2024. After suffering from development issues under the last creative team, Yann Demange has now assumed directing duties and Michael Starrbury is currently preparing a brand new script for the flick.

The cast includes Ali, Joshua Mikel, Milan Ray, and Delroy Lindo, although that all came before the creative shift so there may be casting changes to come. Some have speculated that Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman could make an appearance after Blade himself made a vocal cameo in Eternals' post-credits scene.

Discover why Maheshala Ali has reportedly been "very frustrated" over Blade's production here.

7. Deadpool 3 - November 8, 2024

The Direct

After spending years under the umbrella of Fox, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is finally coming to the MCU in November 2024. That being said, he won't be totally abandoning his roots as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine tags along, and apparently, that won't be the end of the Fox connections.

However, there will certainly be plenty of links into Deadpool's new MCU home, as Owen Wilson's Mobius and the TVA will reportedly be involved - pointing toward a Multiversal affair for the Merc with a Mouth. Many are speculating that "Deadpool Kills the Fox Universe" could prove to be the basis for the anti-hero's third outing.

Learn all about Deadpool 3's rumored main villain here.

8. Fantastic Four - February 14, 2025

The Direct

Marvel's First Family is finally coming to the MCU, now under WandaVision director Matt Shakman and Disaster Wedding writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. While the creative team has already come together, news on casting remains scarce - although fan-favorite John Krasinski seems to be out of the picture.

With release still over two years away, fans may be waiting a while to discover who will take the four starring roles. As scripting work is still underway, plot details are obviously hard to come by, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has already confirmed that it won't be another origin story.

Read about the Fantastic Four prequel that Marvel Studios is reportedly planning for Disney+ here.

9. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 2, 2025

The Direct

Coming six years after the Avengers last assembled in Endgame, a new iteration of the team will unite in The Kang Dynasty to take on Jonathan Majors' Kang. Several projects in the lead-up to Avengers 5 are expected to set up the plot, with The Marvels having recently been revealed to have some surprising connections.

Among the heroes expected to get involved in the fight are Sam Wilson's Captain America, Shuri's Black Panther, and Shang-Chi. The actor behind Kang has also recently teased some of the new lineup he may be going up against, with his list also bringing Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova into the picture after Thunderbolts.

The first plot details for The Kang Dynasty recently surfaced online, read all about the exciting Multversal story here.

10. Avengers Secret Wars - May 1, 2026

The Direct

Following up on The Kang Dynasty, Marvel Studios will close out Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga with the long-rumored Avengers: Secret Wars. It's far too soon to know anything about this flick, although rumors have indicated Kevin Feige hopes to have "multiple Marvel franchises converging" for a Portals-like scene.

Secret Wars may be the tenth movie on the MCU's currently-announced theatrical blockbusters, but there will be one to release before then. Marvel Studios still has an untitled movie marked out for a November 7, 2025, release - the top predictions to grab this date have been Armor Wars, Shang-Chi 2, and Eternals 2.

Learn more about Feige's plan to include many X-Men heroes and other Marvel franchises in Secret Wars here.