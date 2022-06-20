Thor: Love and Thunder Cast: All 28 Characters Confirmed & Rumored to Appear

After nearly five years, it is once again time for a solo Thor outing. This time, however, there isn’t just one God of Thunder—there are two. While Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson will wield Stormbreaker, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will pick up a magically repaired Mjolnir. Over the course of the last three years since the movie was announced, there have been many rumors about who may show up in Taika Waititi’s next Marvel adventure.

With the film only a few weeks out, what better time to brush up on what characters are confirmed to be appearing in Love and Thunder, and which are still only rumored.

Thor Odinson the Peacemaker (Chris Hemsworth)

Marvel

Status: In the Title

With the movie being titled Thor, it should come as no surprise that Chris Hemsworth is, in fact, in the upcoming film. His involvement was one of, if not the earliest facts known about the project upon its announcement.

Thankfully for many fans out there, the character will be shedding his Bro Thor persona and gaining that God of Thunder physique back. According to the trailer, he’ll also become a peacekeeping guru—at least until Gorr the God Butcher makes himself known to the world.

The biggest question is: will the founding Avenger make it out of the movie alive and active? Love and Thunder’s director Taika Waititi sure wants audiences to believe so.

Jane Foster the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman)

Marvel

Status: Also In the Title (Technically)

Many fans were completely blindsided by Natalie Portman’s return. After her departure from the MCU following Thor: The Dark World, audiences thought they had seen the last of her—they couldn’t even fully get her back for Avengers: Endgame.

But not only will Jane Foster be back, but she’ll piece Mjolnir back together and become Mighty Thor. It’s been confirmed that her character will also be adopting the tragic cancer storyline in the comics, which sees Jane struggling with the fatal disease while saving the world on a daily basis.

Will Jane’s return be a one-and-done event, or could she become a big pillar of the MCU going forward?

Valkyrie, King of New Asgard (Tessa Thompson)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Tessa Thompson’s hero has not only been confirmed to return, but she’ll also retain the title, King of New Asgard. Everything even seems to be going fairly alright for her - at least, until Gorr attacks.

Valkyrie is even set to sport an entirely new costume, one which was actually leaked a little too early by Thompson—on accident, of course. Nevertheless, it looks stunning, with its black and white color scheme giving her quite the sharp look.

Hopefully, she’ll survive her encounter with Christian Bale’s villain, as briefly glimpsed in the most recent trailer.

Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

At first, back when rumors started swirling that Bale would be in Love and Thunder back in early 2020, no one knew who he’d play. Two of the strongest possibilities were either the hero Beta Ray Bill or villain Dario Agger—it turns out it was neither.

Instead, he'll play the role of Gorr the God Butcher - fans even finally got their first proper look at him in the most recent trailer. Not only does he look terrifying, but he doesn’t seem to be messing around, unlike the rest of the cast.

One has to wonder just how high his kill count will be when the movie starts rolling the credits.

Korg the Rock (Taika Waititi)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Taika Waititi’s blissfully chill sentient rock was among the movie's first characters to be confirmed. The director even teased how fans might learn more about the character’s origins.

There probably wasn’t much doubt amongst fans, seeing that the same guy who voices him is also directing the movie. The biggest question is simply, how big will his role be? Enough to justify his new facial hair?

Miek, the Sidekick (Stephen Murdoch)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Wherever Korg goes, so does Miek—so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that they’ll make the jump to the next Thor film. As for what the little purple alien might be up to this time around, who knows?

In previously revealed concept art, the character can be seen in both a completely robotic endoskeleton and separately wearing a fitted woman’s business suit. Set photos later saw Miek in that same grey suit.

Hopefully, they make it to the closing credits again—Thor: Ragnarok served as a pretty close call.

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt)

Marvel

Seeing as the last time Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was seen on screen, it was side-by-side with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, it was never much of a surprise that he was set to play a part in Love and Thunder.

While first confirmed in a report from The Hollywood Reporter, a self-hosted telethon on Instagram then revealed he was on his way to shoot the movie in Australia at the beginning of 2021.

The character can be seen in the first teaser trailer sporting a new look, though it’s unclear how big a role he’ll play in the final film.

Drax (Dave Bautista)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

While initially reluctant to confirm his involvement, despite Chris Pratt having already talked about his, Dave Bautista was eventually seen joining the rest of his Guardians down in Australia, where production took place. The character is then seen in the final product during the first 90-second teaser for the film.

It’s unknown how much of the film Drax, or his other teammates, will be a part of, but hopefully, it’s a lot more than just the first ten minutes of the piece. After all, one would think Thor will need as much help as he can taking down Gorr.

Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

While Bradley Cooper may have never been on one of the Marvel sets, James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, who physically plays Rocket, has been on them all (at least the ones with the loveable rodent. Needless to say, his trip to Australia did not go unnoticed—a common telltale sign of an actor’s involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder recently.

Out of all the Guardians, audiences have witnessed the most interaction between him and Thor. Their dynamic was nothing short of electrifying, so the more of those two, the better.

Groot (Vin Diesel)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Wherever Rocket goes, Groot will follow. While the fan-favorite sentient tree is joining Thor along for the ride, it seems like he’ll be close to the same age and look that he was in Avengers: Endgame.

Many people have wanted a new older Groot, but sadly it looks like audiences will have to wait a bit longer for that to happen. Maybe in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Mantis (Pom Klementieff)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Another no-brainer will be Pom Klementieff’s Mantis. She will make an appearance alongside the rest of the Guardians as they journey across the cosmos with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Klementieff is another actor whose presence in Australia gave away his involvement with Thor: Love and Thunder. While her time in the sequel will likely be brief, hopefully, she’ll be able to steal a moment or two amongst the massive cast.

Nebula (Karen Gillan)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Previously seen on set, Gillan will officially join the rest of her new teammates post Endgame. From the looks of the trailer, she even keeps the colorful orange detailing on her head.

Previously the actress teased how the film was "just really, really funny and [a] bonkers and wild” and would give audiences more of that dry, mean humor that Nebula is known for.

Audiences are excited to see what her dynamic with everyone will be, seeing as she wasn’t even a member of their group prior to The Blip.

Kraglin (Sean Gunn)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

On top of playing Rocket Raccoon, Sean Gunn plays the human character of Kraglin. The last time he was seen in full was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where he acquired Yondu’s classic arrow after Youdu's death.

While he briefly appeared during Avengers: Endgame, this will be the actor’s first true appearance since 2017. The confirmation of his role came thanks to set photos and then the very first teaser for Hemsworth’s next movie.

Zeus, the other God of Thunder (Russell Crowe)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

With a movie centered around a villain who wants to end all Gods, the story was always going to have to introduce more of them—seeing as the MCU’s world hasn’t fleshed many of them out. Enter Zeus.

The actor himself ended up spoiling the surprise on an Australian radio show in 2021, noting how it was “[his] last day Zeus-ing out” on set.

Don’t expect him to stick around too long. The original announcement of his involvement noted how his role was a small one—it looks like Gorr might hit the jackpot.

Bastet, the Panther God (Akosia Sabet)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Black Panther’s big-time God was one of the more recent reveals, one that caught fans by surprise. It’s obviously not a jump for her to be included, given Gorr’s involvement, but it’s the casual way it became public knowledge that was a little surprising.

Marvel Studios had unceremoniously dropped a new picture of Valkyrie and Jane in Zeus’ Olympus, and just in the frame at the bottom right corner was the legendary figure. Fans had better start crossing their fingers that she makes it out of this movie alive—especially the Wakandans.

Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjostr, Thor’s Goats

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

The two mythical goats are staples of Thor’s Norse mythology. Given their outlandish concepts, it isn’t surprising that the duo hasn’t made it into an MCU film before now.

It looks like Waititi is aiming to change that with Love and Thunder. First revealed thanks to set photos towards the beginning of 2021, the two mammals went on to get their own official character posters for the upcoming romp.

Thor, his Thespian Brother (Luke Hemsworth)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Most fans got a kick out of seeing Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon perform the story of Thor Odinson and Loki Laufeyson on stage for Tom Hiddleston’s mischievous God. So, it’s no surprise to learn that Taika Waititi will be riffing off of those same antics once again.

Set photos were able to confirm that the two actors would return. Not only that, but they also happened to be wearing the same exact outfits they were when their father, Odin, died in Norway.

Loki, the Thespian (Matt Damon)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

The God of Mischief is up to it again. No, not Tom Hiddleston, but the actor that portrays the actor in fine Asgardian theaters.

The same set photos that revealed Luke Hemsworth’s return also revealed Damon. The actor later broke his silence on the return, teasing how they were able to “upgrade [the gag] a little bit” this time around.

Hela, the Fake Sister (Melissa McCarthy)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

When Damon teased how Waititi’s Love and Thunder was able to upgrade their previous joke, maybe he was referencing being able to bring in comedy legend Melissa McCarthy as Thor’s fake sister.

The actress was spotted in set photos decked out in Hela’s outfit. Unfortunately, no further context for the scene was available.

Odin, the Imposter (Sam Neill)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Joining the likes of Hemsworth, Damon, and McCarthy, to play the infamous Odin will be none other than Sam Neill. The actor, recently seen in Jurassic World: Dominion, will see a quick visit to the MCU as a fine thespian.

It’s a wonder the actor returned to do the gag, with Neil having previously admitted how “the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me.” In fact, he was even “completely baffled” when doing his part in Thor: Ragnarok.

Sif, the Forgotten Warrior Three (Jamie Alexander)

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Being strangely absent from Thor: Ragnarok really worked out for Thor’s good Asgardian friend—in fact, it saved her life. Now, she can return to the fray for Chris Hemsworth’s fourth outing.

Deadline originally confirmed her role in Love and Thunder, with the actress accidentally letting it slip on Instagram that she was heading Down Under suspiciously around the time the fourth film went into production.

She was last seen in the fourth episode of Loki, where Alexander got to have a fun little gag with Tom Hiddleston’s titular character. Past that, sadly, Sif didn’t get much to do.

Hopefully, that changes this time around.

The Cosmic Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum)

Marvel

Status: Rumored

The last Jeff Goldblum’s cosmic being was seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, where it didn’t look like he was going to fare very well against the residents of Sakaar. But, unbeknownst to him, he was set to have a much better time than his brother, whose fate audiences still have information on.

So what points to his potential return? Well, back in 2021, the actor was seen with Taika Waititi at a rugby match in Australia. While it is far from any definitive proof of the actor’s involvement, the timing and location of the visit are of particular note, seeing as Love and Thunder was in the midst of production.

Maybe Thor will think to ask the powerful Grandmaster for some help in defeating Gorr?

Eitri the Dying Star Blacksmith (Peter Dinklage)

Marvel

Status: Rumored

Debuting in Avengers: Infinity War, the cosmic king of dwarves helped Thor craft Stormbreaker—the very weapon that would be used to behead Thanos one day. Now, it seems he may be making a comeback for Love and Thunder.

Not only has the actor teased his involvement, but a makeup artist appeared in an IMDB listing for his character in the upcoming sequel. So the odds are looking good for his inclusion.

But why would he show up? The easiest guess is it has something to do with Jane now wielding Mjolnir. Why is it working for her? Why has it pieced itself together? All answers Dinklage’s blacksmith may have.

Captain Marvel Finds a Friend? (Brie Larson)

Marvel

Status: Rumored

The rumors of Brie Larson’s cosmic hero making an appearance are rather new to the table. Earlier this year, scooper and insider MyTimeToShineHello claimed that Captain Marvel would not only show up in Thor: Love and Thunder but would be romantically entangled with the new King of Asgard, Valkyrie.

Another scooper, @GreatPhase, went on to say how the part was added as part of reshoots in LA.

Tessa Thompson even teased shortly after that her character’s relationship status “will be a little bit different” in the upcoming film. Oddly enough, whispers indicate Valkyrie could make a brief appearance in The Marvels.

From the sound of it, if it’s all true, Carol Danvers' part will be brief.

Mystery Character (Lena Headey)

Marvel

Status: Rumored

There is next to no information for this appearance, but thanks to reputable insider Daniel RPK, there’s a good possibility fans will see Lena Headey show up at some point during Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress is formerly from the world of Game of Thrones and would join her co-star Kit Harington in hopping aboard the Marvel train with an appearance here.

Who could she possibly be playing? One big possibility would be Hera, who is married to Zeus—though even the character isn’t confirmed to be in the movie. Another potential match for Heady would be Angela, someone who was retconned in the comics to be the firstborn of Odin and Freyja, which in the case of the MCU, would make her the second secret offspring of Thor’s father.

Loki, Gone for Real? (Tom Hiddleston)

Marvel

Status: Rumored

Back in 2021, around the time that his character’s solo Disney+ series was about to air, Tom Hiddleston confirmed that the brothers’ story was over “for the moment,” which suggested that Loki would not be reuniting with Hemsworth in his next adventure.

Then, more recently, the actor publicly stated how he doesn’t know if he’ll be in the upcoming project and even tried to declare that “[he] isn’t even doing an Andrew Garfield”—which, for those that don’t know, is basically lying.

So why is the character on this list as rumored? Well, because he’s Thor’s brother and has been in nearly all of his adventures—so, one would have to at least still consider it a possibility until completely ruled out when the film premieres.

The Reality-Displaced Gamora (Zoe Saldana)

Marvel

Status: Rumored

While nearly the entire team of Guardians has been confirmed to show up in Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s someone who still hasn’t gotten the same confirmation: Zoe Saldana’s Gamora. The original version of the character died in Avengers: Endgame, but now there’s a time-displaced Variant running around in the MCU somewhere.

This version of the character has no affiliation with the Guardians. So, while it’s possible she could show up or get mentioned, it’s not very likely. Fans will probably have to wait until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for that.

Beta Ray Bill, the Thunder God Fans Desire

Marvel

Status: Rumored

Beta Ray Bill is a character fans have wanted to see included in the MCU for a long time now. The horse-headed Korbonite alien is a fan-favorite figure who once came into possession of Thor’s powers—abilities that Odinson thought he deserved to keep.

In fact, the character is actually the original wielder of Stormbreaker, the weapon Chris Hemsworth’s hero is currently swinging around in the MCU.

Beta Ray Bill was blatantly teased in Thor: Ragnarok, and the film’s director even hinted at how the character might have a future in Love and Thunder. Sadly, there haven’t been any further whispers regarding his appearance, so fans will just have to cross their fingers for luck to be on their side.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.