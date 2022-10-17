MCU Phase 5-6: Disney Confirms 16 Upcoming Movie Release Dates Thru 2026

Fans are still reeling as Marvel Studios announced a slew of release date shifts on the MCU's theatrical calendar. After the curtain was pulled back upon the Marvel big-screen slate back at San Diego Comic-Con, things have now been thrown in the blender, with a handful of projects post-Mahershala Ali's Blade getting the bump.

After the news that Blade is being put on hold, Marvel updated its upcoming slate to reflect the new release dates of films like Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Now, Phase 6 will run all the way until May 2026 with the sixth Avengers film, instead of coming to an end in Fall 2025.

So with this shuffling of the MCU deck, here is when audiences can expect every announced Marvel Studios film over the next four years.

Phase 4

1.) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 11/11/2022

Marvel

The most imminent MCU film is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Set to round out Marvel's theatrical year, the upcoming sequel will not only move along the greater MCU story but also honor the series' fallen star Chadwick Boseman.

The film was originally set for a July 2022 release but has been pushed to November when it will round out Phase 4 of the MCU.

Phase 5

2.) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 2/17/2023

Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will not only kick off Marvel's 2023 but will also be the first MCU film set in Phase 5 of the MCU.

This threequel will see Paul Rudd's pint-sized hero take on Jonathan Major's Kang the Conqueror, a villain who fans will become very accustomed to as Marvel Studios moves further into this next wave of big-screen storytelling.

3.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 5/5/2023

Marvel

After Quantumania comes another third installment in a storied Marvel Studios franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

This intergalactic adventure will see this version of the Guardians team back for supposedly the last time in what has been called a darker, “much more emotional” film.

4.) The Marvels - 7/28/2023

Marvel

The Marvels is set to hit theaters in July 2023, setting up a costumed body-switching story between Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Kamala Kahn, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

This MCU epic has already been the casualty of delays, swapping release dates with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after being bumped out of 2022 with a delay of Black Panther 2.

5.) Captain America: New World Order - 5/3/2024

Marvel

Hitting theaters in early May 2024, Captain America: New World Order will see the big-screen debut of Sam Wilson's Captain America.

After Sam (played by Anthony Mackie) took on the Cap mantle in Falcon and The Winter Soldier, New World Order will see the longtime MCU hero go up against his first major threat in Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader.

6.) Thunderbolts - 7/26/2024

Marvel

Set as the MCU's only big-screen team-up of Phase 5, Thunderbolts will release worldwide on July 26, 2024.

The film will see a group of Marvel heroes (and villains), including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and more, take on a currently unknown threat under the guiding hand of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

7.) Blade - 9/6/2024

Marvel

Blade is one of the casualties of Marvel Studios' recent string of delays. After the departure of director Bassam Tariq, the film has been put on pause as the script is retooled and the direction chair looks to get filled.

Mahershala Ali's vampire-hunting adventure was originally supposed to be out around Halloween 2023 but has been moved as Marvel looks to "get [things] right" behind the scenes.

8.) Untitled Deadpool Movie - 11/8/2024

Marvel

The film commonly referred to as Deadpool 3 is officially listed as Untitled Deadpool Project, and it will debut on the big screen in November 2024.

This film has been long in the making, dating back to shortly after Disney acquired Deadpool rights holder 20th Century Fox. The Ryan Reynolds-led action-comedy will see Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in what will be the character's MCU debut.

Phase 6

9.) Fantastic Four - 2/14/2025

Marvel

Set to hit theaters - and usher in Phase 6 of the MCU - is Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four. While Marvel's First Family was teased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this will mark the first solo film for the team within the MCU.

Initially set to come out in November 2024, Fantastic Four will now debut on February 14, 2025.

10.) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - 5/2/2025

Marvel

While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was originally set to kick off a duology of Marvel team-ups in 2025, that is no longer the case. The fifth Avengers blockbuster will have fans packing into theaters around the world on May 2, 2025, as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror goes head-to-head with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Right now, not much is known about Kang Dynasty but the film has found its director in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton and writer in Rick and Morty's Jeff Loveness.

11.) Untitled Marvel Movie - 7/25/2025

12.) Untitled Marvel Movie - 11/7/2025

13.) Untitled Marvel Movie - 2/13/2026

Marvel

This set of three untitled Marvel films remains the biggest question marks on the MCU slate. Set for releases in July 2025, November 2025, and February 2026, it is still unknown what movies will slot into those empty slots.

Some names that have been thrown around in relation to these dates include Shang-Chi 2, Eternals 2, and even a solo film centered on Marvel hero Nova. There's also a chance that Don Cheadle's Armor Wars may fill one of these slots after being changed from a Disney+ series to a movie.

14.) Avengers: Secret Wars - 5/1/2026

Marvel

When Avengers: Secret Wars comes to theaters on May 1, 2026, it will have the honor of not only rounding out Phase 6 of the MCU, but also the franchise's Multiverse Saga.

In a story that will seemingly adapt one of the most beloved multiversal stories in Marvel Comics history, fans are expecting an Endgame-sized epic in Secret Wars, but after its recent delays out of 2025 Marvel Studios will have plenty of time to get everything right for Avengers 6.

Phase 7?

Untitled Marvel Movie - 7/24/2026

Untitled Marvel Movie - 11/6/2026

Marvel

And last on the Marvel Studios slate is another pair of untitled theatrical projects. These are even bigger question marks than the blank spaces seen between Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Some have speculated that this is where a potential MCU X-Men film could find its spot, or perhaps this could be the perfect place for a third Doctor Strange movie after the teases of more in Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel's Multiverse-Sized Slate

Marvel

And that is every (currently announced) MCU project on the theatrical slate. Of course, this all can change at the drop of a hat. Whether it be production struggles, a director leaving, or lengthy reshoots, anything can change not just one of these dates, but nearly all of them.

Plus one has to factor in Sony and Marvel Studios' joint investment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man. There is no Spider-Man 4 currently on this list, so surely that will cause a whole other shuffle to occur.

At least for now, it seems Marvel fans will be eating well at cinemas across the globe with a bevy of MCU adventures primed and in the chamber.