Marvel Omitted 8 Key Avengers: Doomsday Actors From Its Cast Chair Video

Marvel Studios didn't include these eight major characters, such as Steve Rogers and Peggy Character, from the initial chair reveal of Avengers: Doomsday for obvious spoiler reasons. In March 2025, Marvel Studios pulled out all of the stops by showing an eventful livestream that went on for nearly six hours to announce the 27 main cast members of Doomsday, which includes the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Robert Downey Jr., and Pedro Pascal. However, it was quite apparent that there are still characters who are not part of the official announcement since their presence is deemed spoilery in nature.

Following the big chair reveal in the early part of 2025, rumors began swirling about which other characters would appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The anticipation grew even further when the first batch of teaser trailers arrived during the screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, confirming the returns of more MCU mainstays.

Every Confirmed Returning Cast Member in Avengers: Doomsday (Not Part of the Chair Reveal)

Chris Evans - Steve Rogers

Avengers: Doomsday is confirmed to bring back Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as a major part of the upcoming crossover movie. The Steve Rogers-focused trailer slightly revealed the aftermath of his decision to go back in the past and live a life with Peggy Carter, and this could have drastic ramifications across the Multiverse (which explains why he could be a target of Doctor Doom).

Steve Rogers' return in Avengers: Doomsday offers plenty of crossover and reunion opportunities while also leaning towards a head-to-head confrontation (and Civil War rematch) with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Hayley Atwell - Peggy Carter

It is a no-brainer that Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter will also return in Avengers: Doomsday, and it is mainly because of her ties to Steve Rogers. In fact, in December 2024, Deadline reported that Atwell is confirmed to appear in the upcoming crossover movie.

It remains to be seen how big a role Peggy will play in Doomsday, but a previous rumor claimed that she has a big part in the crossover movie, possibly suggesting that she could also play another Variant in the form of Captain Carter from What If...? (which makes sense due to the high stakes of the Multiverse's demise).

It will be interesting to witness a proper team-up between Peggy and Steve on the battlefield, fighting alongside other Avengers, against Doctor Doom.

Benedict Cumberbatch - Doctor Strange

In January 2025, Benedict Cumberbatch told Business Insider that he would return in Avengers: Doomsday, igniting speculation about his role in the upcoming MCU crossover.

Doctor Strange's return in Avengers: Doomsday is quite intriguing, considering that the last time fans saw the character was during Doctor Strange 2's post-credits scene, where he joined Clea to stop an incursion from happening.

Spending some time inside the Dark Dimension alongside an unlikely ally would've definitely changed Strange, meaning that he is a wildcard entering the events of Doomsday.

India Hemsworth - Love

The second Avengers: Doomsday trailer not only confirmed the return of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, but it also revealed the unexpected on-screen comeback of his adopted daughter, Love, a character introduced at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Love, who is portrayed by Chris Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India, will likely play a key yet minor role in the grand scheme of things because Thor would leave him with some of his trusted Asgardians in New Asgard while he sets off on a Multiversal journey with the rest of the Avengers.

Mabel Cadena - Namora

The fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer confirmed the return of several Talokans, including Mabel Cadena's Namora, the loyal right-hand woman of Namor. Namora can be seen joining her fellow Talokans on the surface after their underwater country was drained out of the ocean (which explains why Namor is so mad in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer).

Namora and the other Talokans may join the fight to defend Earth-616 from whatever threats Doctor Doom has for the planet.

Alex Livinalli - Attuma

Joining Namora and the other Talokans in Avengers: Doomsday is Attuma, one of Namor's chief lieutenants. Similar to Namora, Attuma (played by 42-year-old Alex Livinalli) is also expected to defend Earth-616 from whatever Multiversal threat will arrive in the film's climactic moments.

Franklin Richards' Actor

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene confirmed that Doctor Doom wants to obtain Franklin Richards for some reason, and many believe that this is due to his imminent and sinister takeover of the Multiverse, based on his liking. At this stage, it is all but confirmed that Franklin will also return in Avengers: Doomsday, considering he is a crucial part of Doom's grand scheme.

Franklin's presence could also explain why the Fantastic Four would agree to go to Earth-616 in the first place, and it's possible that Doom manipulated them into asking for help from the other heroes to "save" the Multiverse with Franklin's help.

Actor for Steve Rogers' Baby

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer confirmed that Steve Rogers' baby will also appear in the upcoming movie. Given the Multiverse shakeup and the presence of Variants, it's possible that an aged-up version of Steve Rogers' son or daughter could appear at some point in Doomsday and play a crucial part in the battle against Doctor Doom (read more about all six of Steve Rogers' kids who might appear in Avengers: Doomsday).