Disney Confirms Its 6 Biggest Movies Releasing In 2025

Some projects may still be nearly two years away, but Disney already planned out its 2025 release schedule, and the company also knows which of those movies it expects to be bigger than the rest.

Disney hopes to right the ship with its slate of theatrical releases in 2024 after a bit of a disappointing 2023 in terms of box office. When it comes to 2025, however, the company knows that it has some heavy hitters lined up that it can rely on.

Disney's 6 Biggest Movies Releasing in 2025

Within the slides of Disney's March 2024 shareholder presentation that highlighted the company's recent successes in the midst of Nelson Peltz's attempt to gain a seat on the company's executive board, Disney spotlighted its six biggest movies that will be released in 2025:

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

Disney+

Anthony Mackie's first solo film as Captain America has had some production issues, to say the least. Not only did the release date get switched around more than once, but Captain America: Brave New World also had to have certain parts rewritten, reshot, and it even went through a complete title change as well.

However, fans will have a lot to look forward to when the movie is finally released in theaters on February 14, 2025. As previously mentioned, lead actor Anthony Mackie will finally be on the big screen as Captain America, and Harrison Ford will even begin his stint in the MCU.

Marvel Studios only plans to release one MCU film in 2024 (Deadpool & Wolverine), so Captain America: Brave New World will definitely be one of Disney and Marvel Studios' biggest movies of 2025.

Snow White - March 21, 2025

Disney

Another one of Disney's most important movies of 2025 is its live-action remake of one of the company's cornerstone animated movies - Snow White.

It is unclear how many similarities the remake will have to the 1937 film, but the upcoming title has been shrouded in controversy due to comments lead actress Rachel Zegler and Evil Queen actress Gal Gadot have made.

However, despite what fans think, Disney obviously views Snow White as an extremely important project that will be released on March 21, 2025.

Elio - June 13, 2025

Pixar

Elio is an upcoming film from Pixar about an 11-year-old boy who gets abducted by aliens, and in turn, becomes the ambassador for Earth.

The movie is being written and directed by Adrian Molina and will serve as his directorial debut in the world of film.

America Ferrera, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, and Yonas Kibreab are all set to star in Elio, which will be released on June 13, 2025.

The Fantastic Four - July 25, 2025

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four not only has a final release date (barring any more unforeseen delays) but also an official cast.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the MCU's Fantastic Four movie will feature Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Many fans were not only eager to see the MCU's take on Marvel's First Family but also what the characters' suits would look like. Luckily, Marvel Studios offered a first look at the cast in costume (even if it wasn't an actual photo), showcasing the retro-style outfits that they will be sporting in the movie.

The Fantastic Four is currently set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Zootopia 2 - November 26, 2025

Disney

Zootopia is regarded as one of the best Disney animated films of the past decade, so many fans are naturally looking forward to seeing its sequel, Zootopia 2, when it is released on November 26, 2025.

Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin will star in the movie as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, respectively, but no plot details have been released or teased as of writing.

Avatar 3 - December 19, 2025

20th Century Studios

James Cameron will be returning to write, direct, co-produce, and co-edit the next film in his Avatar saga, Avatar 3.

The first two movies in the franchise were both record-breaking releases in the filmmaking industry, so Cameron and Disney are both likely hoping that Avatar 3 will follow suit and set some records of its own.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang will all reprise their roles from the previous films.

Avatar 3 was already filmed in the late 2010s, with shooting wrapping up in December 2020.

The upcoming movie is expected to be released on December 19, 2025.

