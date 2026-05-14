X-Men '97 Season 2 Is Confirmed to Include 15 Marvel Characters From Hugh Jackman's Original X-Men Movie Trilogy (But as New Versions)

Hugh Jackman's original X-Men trilogy features over a dozen characters who will be brought back through animation for Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2. Marvel Studios is on its way to bringing the X-Men back in Avengers: Doomsday, many of whom first came to prominence in 20th Century Fox's original X-Men trilogy from the early 2000s.

Recent promotional art and the privately-shown trailer for Season 2 of X-Men '97 confirmed that the upcoming episodes will feature 15 characters who appeared in 20th Century Fox's X-Men trilogy, released between 2000 and 2006. While this show uses heroes and villains from across Marvel history, the original live-action trilogy helped set the stage for the modern superhero movie, leaving an impact on every mutant-based property that followed.

Every X-Men Trilogy Character in X-Men '97

Wolverine

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

Hugh Jackman delivered the first live-action version of Logan/Wolverine in Marvel history, playing the role in all three X-Men trilogy films. Playing the role a total of 10 times as of 2026, James "Logan" Howlett became one of the most popular superheroes ever through Jackman's portrayal, putting his aggressive nature, incredible healing factor, and adamantium claws front and center.

The character will be back in animated form in X-Men '97 Season 2, after Cal Dodd played the character in Season 1 and the original animated series. This season, he will start off still recovering from Magneto ripping his body apart at the end of Season 1, as viewers wait for him to get back to full strength.

Cyclops

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

James Marsden's Cyclops played a central role in the original X-Men trilogy, serving as the team's leader in battle. While he was tragically killed off after one scene in the third movie, he showcased his optic blasts and tactical acumen for years, making a lasting impact on early superhero films; he will also return to the role in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Ray Chase plays the voice of Cyclops in X-Men '97 after Chris Potter embodied the character in the original animated series. Here, he is also the leader of the X-Men, donning his classic blue-and-yellow costume and showcasing his incredible abilities with optic blasts and physical strength. Going into Season 2, he is stuck in the year 3960, A.D., encountering an older version of his son, Nathan Summers.

Professor X

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

Sir Patrick Stewart was the first to bring Professor Charles Xavier to the big screen, playing a key role in the 2000s X-Men trilogy. Shown to be an incredibly powerful telepath, he also runs Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, using his top-level telepathy powers to assist in finding mutants and fighting enemies; Stewart will return to the rol in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, making his ninth appearance as Professor X.

Marvel veteran Ross Marquand takes over the role of Professor X in X-Men '97 from Cedric Smith's portrayal in the original series. After returning to Earth in Season 1, Season 2 begins with him stuck in the past alongside others from his team, who encounter the eventually villainous En Sabah Nur (Apocalypse).

Magneto

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

Sir Ian McKellen has five credits under his belt as the complicated villain Magneto, including all three movies in the original X-Men trilogy. Using the full might of his magnetism powers against humans and mutants alike, he was the main opposition to Professor X, hoping to obtain mutant supremacy worldwide; McKellen will play Magneto for a sixth time in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday as well.

In X-Men '97, Matthew Waterson plays the Omega-level mutant, causing worldwide mayhem in Season 1. Season 2 will show him stuck in the past alongside Professor X, working to return to the present from ancient Egypt.

Jean Grey

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

Famke Janssen played a pivotal role in the original X-Men trilogy as Jean Grey, arguably the most powerful mutant in the world. Known for her Omega-level telepathy and telekinesis, she can move objects, read minds, and create force fields; she can also access the Phoenix Force to make herself immensely more powerful.

In X-Men '97 Season 1, voice actress Jennifer Grey's Jean Grey showed off her insane levels of power, gave birth to her and Scott Summers' baby, Nathan Summers, and encountered her genetically engineered Mr. Sinister-created clone, Madeline Pryor. Going into Season 2, she is stuck with Cyclops in the year 3960 A.D., where they come face to face with an older version of their son.

Rogue

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

The original X-Men trilogy features Anna Paquin in a leading role as Rogue, one of this story's younger mutants. Envisioned much differently than the character from the comics, Rogue's main powers were her deadly touch (she could kill anyone by touching them for too long) and stealing others' powers for a short time.

Lenore Zann returns as Rogue from the original animated series after her debut in X-Men '97 Season 1. Rogue is currently stuck with the team of mutants in ancient Egypt, who have to get back to their time and fight off Apocalypse.

Nightcrawler

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

Alan Cumming made only one appearance in the original X-Men series as Nightcrawler, in 2003's X2. After being brainwashed by William Stryker into attempting to assassinate the US President, Storm and Jean Grey free him of that brainwashing, and he uses his teleportation powers and fighting skills to help the team infiltrate Stryker's base; Cumming will also be back for a second appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

After playing a role in X-Men '97 Season 1, Nightcrawler will return for Season 2, played by Adrian Hough. Joining the team midway through Season 1, the next season will start with him in ancient Egypt with Professor X, Magneto, and Rogue.

Beast

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

Kelsey Grammer brought Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast into live-action for the first time in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. As one of the group's smartest and most diplomatic members, he tried to work with the US government to stop Magneto before joining the X-Men as a warrior in battle; Grammer is in line to star in his third movie as Beast for 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Beast (voiced by George Buza) was also a core member of the X-Men team in both X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97. At the start of the show's second season, he is stuck with Professor X, Magneto, Rogue, and more in the past, as they are introduced to Apocalypse before his evolution.

Jubilee

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

Katrina Florece only played a minor role in the original X-Men trilogy, appearing as Jubilee in 2000's X-Men. and 2003's X2. She did not get any speaking lines and was only seen in classroom scenes with Professor X in the first movie and as one of the students Styker kidnapped in the second movie.

Jubilee then played a main role in X-Men '97 Season 1, and she will return for Season 2, voiced by Holly Chou. After surviving the ending battle, she is marked as AWOL on Forge's status display, teasing that she might be missing.

Storm

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

Oscar-winner Halle Berry joined the Marvel Universe in 2000 with her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm in X-Men, which she reprised for both sequels. Boasting powerful abilities that allowed her to control the weather, she was regarded as one of the team's most powerful mutants across her tenure.

Alison Sealy-Smith then joined Marvel Animation, reprising her role as Storm in X-Men '97 after her time spent with X-Men: The Animated Series. Recognized in this show for her Omega-level mutant status, even though she lost her powers for a time, Season 2 will bring her back to the small screen, but her status is unknown.

Psylocke

20th Century Fox, Marvel Animation

Before playing a bigger part in later X-Men movies, Psylocke joined the original X-Men trilogy for a small role in X-Men: The Last Stand. Played by Mei Melancon, the character only had a few lines and a few moments to show off her teleportation and fighting skills before Jean Grey disintegrated her in the final battle.

The character only made a brief appearance in X-Men '97 Season 1's final episode, seemingly as part of the Canadian superhero team called Alpha Flight. Season 2 is confirmed to bring Psyloche back into action, but her role is unclear.

Colossus

20th Century Fox, Marvel Comics

The last two movies in the original X-Men trilogy brought Daniel Cudmore into the cast, playing Colossus. Able to alternate from a human form to having a completely steel-like outside, Colossus played a supporting role with the X-Men in the battle against Magneto before Stefan Kapičić took over for the Deadpool trilogy.

After starring in a pair of episodes of the original animated series, X-Men '97 Season 2 will bring Colossus back into the fold. He is expected to be an ally to the X-Men.

Sabretooth

20th Century Fox, Fox Kids Network

Tyler Mane was the first actor to portray Sabretooth in live-action, playing the scary antagonist in the original 2000 X-Men movie (before returning to reprise the role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine). Largely focused on pursuing Wolverine, he united with McKellen's Magneto and showcased his strength, speed, and aggression.

Appearing in footage shown in a sizzle reel at D23, Sabretooth will make his return to the small screen in X-Men '97 Season 2, having been absent from the show since X-Men: The Animated Series. He looks as aggressive and feral as ever, and he will likely spend much of his efforts going after Logan as Wolverine recovers.

Lady Deathstrike

20th Century Fox, Marvel Comics

Kelly Hu was the first actress to portray Lady Deathstrike on screen, serving as one of the main villains of 2003's X2. Known for the lengthy adamantium claws that come out of her fingernails, she also had a healing factor similar to Wolverine's, giving him all he could handle in battle before he killed her.

Following two appearances in X-Men: The Animated Series, Lady Deathstrike will make her return in X-Men '97 Season 2. Her plotline is expected to be closely tied to Wolverine.

Multiple Man

20th Century Fox, Marvel Comics

The late Eric Dane made several appearances in X-Men: The Last Stand, playing the duplicating Multiple Man. While his strength levels are higher than those of an average human, he can make multiple copies of himself to fight any number of enemies all by himself.

After making only one appearance in the original animated show, X-Men '97 will bring Multiple Man back into action for Season 2. He was featured for a moment in the trailer shown at New York Comic-Con.

X-Men '97 will be one of multiple Marvel Television shows coming to Disney+ in 2026. Starring much of the original cast from X-Men: The Animated Series, this season will pick up with the mutants separated into different units across the timeline, having to find their way back together to stop Apocalypse. X-Men '97 does not have a confirmed release date but will debut sometime in 2026.