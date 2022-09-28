MCU Phase 5-6: Disney Confirms 12 Release Dates for Upcoming Movies

With Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga in the rearview mirror, the Multiverse Saga has taken center stage after it was officially named during Marvel's panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. And with Phase 4 nearing its end in November with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there are now a hoard of new movies from Phase 5 and Phase 6 to look forward to.

As confirmed at SDCC, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first new theatrical outing in Phase 5, closely followed by a number of epic sequels like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and origin movies like Blade. Phase 6 will then kick off with one of the MCU's biggest solo movies ever in Fantastic Four before two new Avengers movies take the spotlight in 2025 - and that's not even including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's recently confirmed September 2024 debut for Deadpool 3.

Even with more than a dozen new Disney+ entries adding to the ever-expanding MCU, the big screen is the franchise's bread & butter, and it will remain that way through Phase 5 and Phase 6. Disney recently reaffirmed that fact by reconfirming a dozen release dates that are set for the next two Phases, a couple of them that still remain unfilled.

Following the announcement that Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on September 6, 2024, Disney released a new schedule for its upcoming theatrical slate, which confirmed 12 upcoming release dates from Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU. This includes two release dates for yet-to-be-titled movies in 2025, which will both be part of Phase 6.

The full list of those releases can be seen below:

February 17, 2023 - Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

May 5, 2023 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

July 28, 2024 - The Marvels

November 3, 2023 - Blade

May 3, 2024 - Captain America: New World Order

July 26, 2024 - Thunderbolts

September 6, 2024 - Untitled Deadpool Movie

November 8, 2024 - Fantastic Four

February 14, 2025 - Untitled Marvel Film

May 2, 2025 - Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

July 25, 2025 - Untitled Marvel Film

November 7, 2025 - Avengers: Secret Wars

What's Still Coming in Phase 5 and Phase 6?

Although there are still some concerns with regard to Marvel's production schedule, namely with the recent news that Blade lost Bassam Tariq as its director, the MCU continues to push forward with its regular round of release dates. And the big question, as it always is with these confirmations, is what exactly Marvel has planned for 2025.

Now that Deadpool 3's release date is set, the only main question is what Phase it's in, as it could potentially be the tag to Phase 5 after Thunderbolts the way Spider-Man: Far From Home was after Avengers: Endgame.

Blinking brightest on the radar is the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was actually rumored to be slotted for the February 14 date before Avengers 5 in 2025. But the big question there is whether it would feature Destin Daniel Cretton as its director, especially since it comes right before Cretton's work on Avengers 5.

An even bigger mystery is what Marvel will bring between arguably its two biggest movies ever in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel delivered Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018 and Captain Marvel in 2019, both of which filled out the Infinity Saga more fully before Endgame closed the door in grand fashion. This time, Marvel could bring the confirmed fourth Spider-Man movie, Mark Ruffalo's rumored World War Hulk outing, or even the recently teased Eternals sequel.

Regardless of the details, Marvel Studios remains set for an extended run of dominance on the big screen. Hopefully, the company will be able to work out any internal issues that could bring production hiccups so that fans can continue to immerse themselves in this constantly growing universe.

Phase 5 of the MCU will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023.