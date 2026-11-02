Marvel Studios Confirms Big Time Jump for Phase 6's Netflix Crossover

Marvel Studios set the MCU's Netflix reboot up for one of its most significant time jumps yet, over a decade into its run on Marvel's Phase 6 slate. While the Netflix shows first added to the MCU lore in 2015, their canon status remained in question until early 2024, when Daredevil: Born Again fully integrated its heroes and villains into the broader Marvel universe. Now, that continues in full force for the R-rated characters, which will come with even bigger changes this time around.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox, along with recent footage from Born Again Season 3, confirmed a major time jump for his show from Season 2 to Season 3 (which will serve as one of Phase 6's final live-action TV installments). Speaking with ScreenRant at New York Comic-Con, he discussed the moment when Matt Murdock revealed his secret identity and how he has "made peace with that decision." He then revealed that Season 3 will kick off after "eight months of being incarcerated" for his character, setting the show's place in the greater MCU timeline:

ScreenRant: "Has Matt Murdock made peace with revealing his secret identity?" Murdock: "I think so. I think he's made peace with that decision. What he is not prepared for is what it's like to be incarcerated with a lot of people that he put away and also seeing, up close and personal, the failings of the penal system and having to really think about what happens after he does his job, and how is that failing people, and how, therefore, is rehabilitation... The odds are stacked against you in terms of one's chances of true rehabilitation; [being] really given a second chance, that kind of stuff. So, that's kind of fun, interesting, Matt Murdock-y stuff that's going on in his head. Also, eight months of being incarcerated for someone like him with the kind of people he's incarcerated with does a number on a mind like Matt Murdock's.

This marks the biggest jump forward yet for Daredevil: Born Again, as there was a six-month gap between the show's first two seasons. It also comes long after the first two seasons were completely revamped during production, which led to the originally planned first season being split in half and the show being made completely canon to Netflix's Defenders Saga. Once that happened, Born Again Season 1 was officially confirmed to take place seven years after the story finished on Netflix.

How Time Jump Will Change Daredevil: Born Again's Biggest Characters

Daredevil

Marvel Television

Naturally, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock is set to go through some major changes between Born Again's second and third season. As Cox mentioned, he will start the new season having been in jail for eight months, potentially making him even stronger and more hardened than he was before his incarceration.

Upon getting out, Murdock will also face an entirely new reality after he revealed his identity as Daredevil to New York and the world in the court case against Wilson Fisk. While this will put Matt into a more vulnerable position in the city, he is sure to take this as an opportunity to revamp his image in and out of the Daredevil suit.

Kingpin

Marvel Television

While Matt's identity changed his life forever, the moment had similar repercussions for Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Last season ended with a brutal confrontation between Fisk and the people of New York, and Matt eventually forced Fisk to step down as Mayor after Fisk's illegal dealings were exposed.

From here, Fisk will have to work his way back from the ground up, hoping to rebuild his empire after starting in exile in Puerto Rico to start Season 3. While he eventually makes his way back to the streets of New York, this will be his lowest point yet in the MCU, even though many expect him to find his way back into power before long.

Bullseye

Marvel Television

Wilson Bethel has played a big role in Born Again's first two seasons, and he is expected to do the same in Season 3. He was last seen departing New York on a plane with Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles, now having a clean slate and freedom to do what he wants professionally.

Coming back with his most comic-accurate suit yet, Bullseye will continue down his villainous path, although his specific plotline is still a mystery. Even so, he is sure to give Daredevil plenty of problems when he comes back, especially after shooting Buck Cashman and causing other chaos in Season 2.

Karen Page

Marvel Television

Deborah Ann Woll, another original star from Netflix's Daredevil series, will be back in action as Karen Page in Born Again Season 3. After being largely absent in Season 1, she appeared in every episode of Season 2, and her presence in the show should only grow when she shows up again next year.

With Matt stuck in prison, Karen will have to navigate Hell's Kitchen on her own, likely continuing to develop her physical skills after training with Matt in Season 2. Her relationship with Matt will also be in a much different place after his eight-month stint in prison, which they will have to navigate once he is released.

Heather Glenn

Marvel Television

Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn already took a major turn for the worse in Born Again Season 2 after joining Fisk's side. Now, she will only continue down a darker path in Season 3, as fans saw her take up the Muse mantle from Hunter Doohan's Bastian Cooper, who was killed in Season 1.

While Heather showed plenty of darkness in Season 2, Season 3 will show her fully evolving into a villain, donning the Muse mask after being a supporting force for Fisk. Her psychopathic break and need for control will likely lead to her going after Matt following his identity reveal, bringing a new level of chaos to his life.

Jessica Jones

Marvel Television

After a seven-year absence from the MCU, Krysten Ritter finally reprised her role as Jessica Jones in two episodes of Born Again Season 2. She now comes back for a supporting role in Season 3 after helping Matt Murdock take down Wilson Fisk.

Along with a reunion with the rest of the Defenders, Jessica's journey as a mother should be explored more deeply in Season 3, as she was revealed to have a daughter in Season 2. That young girl, Danielle, is known to have powers in the comics, meaning Jessica could have an entirely new set of challenges in raising a child with abilities like herself.

Luke Cage

Marvel Television

In a much smaller role, Mike Colter finally made his grand return to the MCU in a cameo at the end of the Born Again Season 2 finale. This was his first time in the MCU since Season 2 of his solo Netflix show in 2018, and he is expected to have a bigger role in Season 3.

This season will shine a light on Luke's darker side, as the end of Season 2 revealed that he was doing shady overseas work for Mr. Charles before his reunion with Jessica Jones. He will also show more of his work as a father and reunite with characters like Iron Fist, giving him even more to work with in his first Marvel appearance in nine years.

Iron Fist

Netflix

While the rest of the Defenders have come back under Marvel Studios, this will mark a long-awaited reappearance for Finn Jones' Danny Rand/Iron Fist. It will be his first time appearing in the MCU since 2018, when he appeared in one episode of Luke Cage Season 2 and closed out his own solo series with a second season.

Born Again Season 3 should show a more mature version of Danny Rand than when he last appeared in the MCU almost a decade ago. After traveling across the world, he is also expected to reignite his partnership with Colter's Luke Cage (bringing the Heroes for Hire team back to the MCU), and he is sure to have even more control of his powers upon his return as well.

Elektra

Netflix

Just like Jones' Danny Rand, Elodie Yung is set for a massive MCU comeback in her role as Elektra Natchios. This will be her first time working with Marvel since 2017's The Defenders, which ended with her seemingly being crushed and killed in Midland Circle.

Thankfully, Elektra is expected to be back in control of her own body upon her return after being used as a living weapon known as the Black Sky in The Defenders for the Hand. While her future is unknown, her return is sure to bring plenty of complications for Matt and the Defenders, and it could throw some drama into Matt's relationship with Karen Page as well.