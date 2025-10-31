Iron Fist’s Finn Jones Just Gave The Update MCU Fans Have Been Waiting For

MCU fans craving news on Finn Jones' potential return as Iron Fist may have just received the update they have been waiting for. After the Netflix era of Marvel TV came to an end in 2019, fans thought they would never see this batch of heroes on screen again. However, that has all changed as Marvel Studios has begun a full-scale Defenders revival with the likes of Daredevil, Punisher, and Jessica Jones making their way back to the screen.

However, one name that has continually evaded fans is Finn Jones as the martial arts master Iron Fist. Jones played the character from 2017, starring in two seasons of his own Netflix series as well as teaming up with the rest of the Netflix-based heroes for the Defenders crossover show. But he has yet to be announced for a return in this new era of the formerly Netflix-bound Marvel canon.

Jones sparked a new wave of speculation about his potential MCU homecoming thanks to a new social media post from the former Netflix star. In his personal Instagram story, the Iron Fist actor shared an image of a neon dojo sign, seemingly indicating he is back doing martial arts training.

Instagram

This has led some to believe that Jones is prepping for a potential return as Iron Fist in the MCU. A certain contingent of fans had previously pondered whether the Iron Fist actor could pop up in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2; however, this latest update could mean he is getting ready to take on a role in Season 3 of that same show (which is due to start production in early 2026).

In April 2025, Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane teased that Iron Fist is "always on [his] mind," so it would not be all that surprising if he were to pop up at some point.

The last time Jones' Danny Rand/Iron Fist was seen on-screen was at the end of Iron Fist Season 2, in which the character was seemingly residing in Japan, having stepped away from his role within Rand Enterprises. The next chapter in the Defenders story (which Iron Fist was a part of), Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, is set to come to Disney+ in March.

When Will Iron Fist Return to the MCU?

Netflix

Thus far, nothing official has been announced in terms of a proper reintroduction of Iron Fist to the MCU story.

Plenty of rumors and speculation have swirled about the character coming back for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 or 3, but nothing concrete has been revealed on that front by any means.

If Jones is getting back to training now, then he would more likely appear in Born Again's third season, which is expected sometime in 2027 (as Daredevil has been dubbed one of Disney's annual series, if possible). In Season 2, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock is said to go to war with the terrifying Mayor Wilson Fisk, assembling an army of vigilantes to take down the comic book crime boss.

One would assume someone like Iron Fist would prove valuable in that sort of scuffle. Perhaps, Cox's masked hero does not defeat Fisk by the end of Season 2, forcing him to recruit Danny Rand for Season 3.

That is, if Jones is even in the cards for an MCU return at all. There have been plenty of Iron Fists over the years in the comics, so Marvel, if it wants to tell an Iron Fist story, does not necessarily have to dip back into the classic iteration of the comic character.

In fact, another version of the hero appeared in this year's Eyes of Wakanda series, potentially hinting that another Iron Fist may be where the super-powered franchise wants to go.