Marvel Studios' Netflix Reboot Gets Significant Upgrade For 2027 Crossover Event

Marvel Studios' Netflix reboot will return in 2027, complete with exciting upgrades to the story established more than a decade ago. After four years and 13 seasons of action, Netflix's Defenders Saga was finally fully incorporated into the greater MCU during the Multiverse Saga. With those two franchises now combined, the stage is set for more thrilling stories to be developed under the MCU banner.

Marvel Studios is set to release Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 in March 2027, marking the next chapter in the revival of Netflix's Defenders Saga on Disney+. This will come with a handful of major upgrades over the previous iteration on Netflix, after its characters were integrated into the broader MCU starting in 2021.

This starts with a reunion for all four Defenders heroes, as Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Danny Rand are confirmed for roles in Season 3. They will join series lead Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones (who starred in three Born Again episodes from Season 2). This will be the first time these four characters have shared the screen together since 2017's The Defenders and the first time doing so since Marvel Studios' Defenders Saga infusion began.

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Additionally, the show will bring back a few villains developed in both the Netflix shows and the MCU's revival. Coming back from previous Born Again seasons is Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn, who will take over the villainous Muse mantle after Hunter Doohan's original Muse was killed in Born Again Season 1. Elodie Yung is also returning as the antihero Elektra for the first time since The Defenders, adding another powerful, fan-favorite character from the Netflix shows.

Born Again Season 3 will bring a much different version of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who has been part of the Netflix shows since the beginning in 2015. After being forced out of the mayor's office, Fisk has appeared in set photos on the streets of New York, away from the life of luxury, as he works to regain some level of power. This will also be the first season of Born Again to not use Fisk as the main antagonist, as Heather Glenn will take on that role.

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From a visual perspective, Born Again Season 3 will bring a new round of revamped costumes for its heroes and villains, including a black-and-red suit for Cox's Daredevil. Having used dozens of supersuits over the years, this season should bring even more comic-accurate looks for these heroes and villains, adding a fresh feel to the story.

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This series is also known as one of the MCU's best street-level stories, set apart from many of the franchise's more mystical and cosmic plotlines. This will return in full force for Born Again Season 3, revisiting a style of storytelling that has earned plenty of praise over the years from MCU fans and critics.

How Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Will Improve on Netflix Defenders Saga

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Even considering how much Born Again has improved on Netflix's Defenders Saga, there are still a few ways to continue this trend that remain unrevealed.

One of the biggest complaints about Born Again's early seasons was its pacing, with some plotlines feeling overstuffed because so many threads were explored. The hope for Season 3 is that, with Kingpin now out of office and the Defenders reuniting, the story will be narrowed and streamlined, with Daredevil as one of the main focuses as he rebuilds his relationships with his teammates.

Fans also expressed hope to see more of the action sequences that the original Netflix shows were known for, as those shows delivered epic moments like Matt Murdock's hallway fight in Daredevil's first season. Considering Born Again already featured sequences such as Daredevil's one-shot fight against Bullseye in Season 3, anticipation is building to see what kind of fights all four Defenders heroes may find themselves in.