Loki Season 2 Makes MCU History With New Trailer

Disney made MCU history when it finally released the first official trailer for Marvel Studios' next Disney+ series, Loki Season 2.

Following its first season on Disney+, Tom Hiddleston's Loki officially became the first MCU series to move forward into a second season, which was confirmed during the Episode 6 credits.

And with the marketing tour for Season 2 finally beginning, fans are anxious to see what the God of Mischief has in store as the Multiverse falls into complete chaos.

Loki Season 2 Trailer Sets MCU Record

Marvel Studios officially released the first trailer for Loki Season 2 on Monday, July 31, 67 days before the series comes to Disney+ on October 6.

This timing makes MCU history with the series now having the shortest gap between a live-action MCU Disney+ show's first trailer and its eventual series premiere date.

The previous record-holder was Moon Knight, whose first trailer came 71 days before its first episode premiered on Disney+.

On the other hand, the longest gap between a show's first trailer and its debut date came with Secret Invasion at 284 days, over nine months ahead of its start date.

Below is a list of the other nine seasons of Disney+ material with the release dates for their first trailers and first episodes:

WandaVision: 117 days

Trailer: September 20, 2020

Release date: January 15, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 98 days

Trailer: December 11, 2020

Release date: March 19, 2021

Loki Season 1: 180 days

Trailer: December 11, 2020

Release date: June 9, 2021

What If…?: 243 days

Trailer: December 11, 2020

Release date: August 11, 2021

Hawkeye: 72 days

Trailer: September 13, 2021

Release date: November 24, 2021

Moon Knight: 71 days

Trailer: January 18, 2022

Release date: March 30, 2022

Ms. Marvel: 85 days

Trailer: March 15, 2022

Release date: June 8, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: 93 days

Trailer: May 17, 2022

Release date: August 18, 2022

Secret Invasion: 284 days

Trailer: September 10, 2022

Release date: June 21, 2023

Loki Season 2: 67 days

Trailer: July 31, 2023

Release date: October 6, 2023

The only MCU project with a shorter timeframe between its first trailer and release is the animated I Am Groot at only 19 days, although this is also the only set of shorts in MCU history rather than a full-length series.

Will Loki Season 2 Succeed Upon MCU Debut?

Loki Season 2 certainly has a lot working for it ahead of its Disney+ debut, with Mobius star Owen Wilson teasing a "deeper" story this time than what fans saw in Season 1.

The upcoming story will also have plenty of ties to projects surrounding it in the MCU timeline, most prominently Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and potentially 2024's Deadpool 3.

The biggest question moving forward is what Marvel Studios will do with Jonathan Majors' role as Kang the Conqueror, with his upcoming court case still lingering over the entire franchise.

But with Disney opting to continue using Majors' name in promotional material, Loki Season 2 will continue to bring up questions regarding both him and the franchise as a whole.

Loki Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on October 6.