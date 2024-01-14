Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Gets Exciting Update Ahead of Episode 5 Release

As fans wait for Invincible Season 2 to return to Amazon Prime Video, one of the show's stars provided an exciting update for Episode 5's release.

Invincible Season 2 brought back a cast full of all-star actors reprising roles from Season 1 and debuting new characters to life in November, with four Season 2 episodes premiering before its mid-season break.

Unfortunately, some internal issues arose during production that forced Season 2 to be split up into two parts, leaving fans in the dark about when Part 2 would make its debut.

Speaking with the Traversing the Stars YouTube channel, Invincible Season 2 star Fred Tatasciore offered an update on what to expect in Part 2 of the season.

When asked about what's on the way, he teased some of the work he did playing multiple roles in Season 2, including Adam Wilkins (Atom Eve's father), Killcanon, and The Giant:

"Am I allowed to talk about it? I don’t know! I’m just trying to think of anything else I know…One of the great things I enjoy is I played, he’s not a Martian, but it’s Marvin. But I always, we’re like, it’s Marvin the Martian. It’s continued on rando stuff, you know what I mean? It’s continued on Eve’s dad and…you’re saying in the second season?"

More than anything, the legendary voice actor hinted that the upcoming episodes are "gonna get weirder and weirder and weirder and fun, in a good way:"

"All I’m gonna say to you is it’s gonna get weirder. It’s just gonna get weirder and weirder and weirder and fun, in a good way. Just in general, it’s a lot of crazy aliens, I’ll say that."

When Will Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 Debut?

Fred Tatasciore certainly set up plenty of wild story possibilities for Season 2, Part 2's return, especially with Omni-Man and Mark Grayson's long-awaited reunion setting up both of them for danger.

The biggest question on fans' minds now is when exactly that next episode will debut with Episode 4 having hit Amazon Prime Video on November 24.

The last official update from Prime Video's Philippines-based account indicated Season 2 Part 2 was officially set to return in "early 2024," although nothing more specific came to light in terms of a date.

But after a Prime Video press release left Invincible Season 2 off of the streamer's January release slate, fans should not expect Episode 5 to return until February at the earliest, possibly March.

All of Invincible Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.