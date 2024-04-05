Is Invincible Season 2 Episode 9 Real? When Will the Next Episode Release?

After Invincible Season 2, Episode 8 hit Amazon Prime Video, many fans wonder whether rumors about Episode 9 existing are real.

From a major battle with Angstrom Levy (read about Season 2's changes to him here) to Omni-Man standing trial for his crimes with the Viltrumites, Invincible's newest episode brought the heat from start to finish.

After so much action and drama, fans want to see more from the Image Comics-inspired animated show, with many wondering if Episode 9 is on the table.

Will Invincible Season 2, Episode 9 Be Released?

As of writing, Invincible Season 2 does not have Episode 9, with April 2024's Episode 8 being the official season finale.

Discussion started online months ago regarding a potential Episode 9 of the show's second season, with many questioning if Amazon Prime Video changed strategy after Season 1 finished with eight episodes.

Some could consider July 2023's Invincible: Atom Eve special to be part of Season 2, which would technically be the newest Season 2. However, nothing official lists it as such.

Will Invincible Get More Episodes?

While Season 2, Episode 8 is unequivocally the last fans will get from Invincible for the time being, Season 3 is already confirmed for development.

Speaking with Variety, creator Robert Kirkman expressed a goal of releasing new seasons every year, stating, "...the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have:"

"That is the goal. The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out."

For perspective, Season 1 ended its run on Prime Video in April 2021, leaving an 18-month delay between the end of that season and the start of Season 2.

With that quote in mind, fans should expect Season 3 to hit Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2025, although there are no details on a more specific release window.

Showrunner and producer Simon Racioppa also offered a similar update exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim, confirming the team is already "deep" into production on Season 3.

What To Expect in Invincible Season 3?

With Season 3 so deep into development, the team behind the show is already eagerly awaiting fans' reactions to its newest episodes.

Kirkman expressed on a bonus Episode 8 segment on Amazon Prime Video that he "could not be more excited for Season 3," exclaiming that he was "all about Season 3" as he looked to the future.

Racioppa added hype for "new cast members" and "new stories," indicating the next season will "pick up everything...left hanging in Season 2:"

"You’ve got some new cast members, new stories. We go [to] some crazy places. But we pick up everything that we left hanging in season two. All the emotional stories that you liked in season one and season two are continuing."

Kirkman shared his hope for every Season 3 episode "to feel like it's a finale," telling fans it will have "so many crazy things" nobody would expect to see. He also teased an epic end to Season 3 the same way fans saw with the most recent season:

"We want every [Season 3] episode to feel like it’s a finale. Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three… Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff."

Invincible Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

