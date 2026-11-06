Avengers: Doomsday Officially Casts Its 2nd 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Character - And It's Not Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman's Marvel Heroes

The second actor from Deadpool & Wolverine (not Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman) has officially joined the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Following up on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's $2.5-billion efforts at the box office, Doomsday is expected to challenge it as one of the biggest comic book movies of all time. Its massive cast is part of the reason for those expectations, which will now include another memorable actor from the MCU's first R-rated movie.

James Dryden reprised his role as a TVA tech named Ralph in a new post-credits scene from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame Encore. The third scene of additional footage in the Endgame re-release centered on the inner workings of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), bringing back Owen Wilson's Mobius and other TVA employees. Included in this group was Dryden's Ralph, who pointed out one of the Incursions happening in real time on the massive monitor.

Dryden originally made his MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, showing up when Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool showed off his brand-new red-and-black costume to Matthew McFadyen's Mr. Paradox. After Wade Wilson joked about the attraction between him and Ralph, Ralph got on the phone with the TVA's Human Resources (HR) department, adding to one of Wade's countless jokes in the movie. Wade then stole Mr. Paradox's TemPad and opened a portal right above Ralph as Ralph looked up in awe.

Marvel Studios

Should Ralph be in Avengers: Doomsday (based on this scene), he is now the second Deadpool & Wolverine character to join Doomsday's cast, following Channing Tatum's Gambit. Notably, Tatum was part of a group of survivors/outcasts who appeared in The Void, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Wesley Snipes' Blade, and Dafne Keen's X-23. After never getting to make his own solo Gambit movie for Fox, Tatum got the chance to play the card-dealing Cajun alongside Reynolds, and he was then cast in Doomsday in Marvel's official announcement in March 2025.

Ahead are other Deadpool & Wolverine characters who are expected, rumored, or likely to join Dryden and Tatum in Avengers: Doomsday:

Deadpool & Wolverine Characters Who May Show Up in Avengers: Doomsday

Deadpool

Marvel Studios

After leading the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie in history (now trailing The Odyssey), Ryan Reynolds is on many fans' lists of characters they hope to see return in Avengers: Doomsday. This would give him his second MCU appearance after Deadpool & Wolverine and his fifth credit overall as Wade Wilson.

More than anything else, Wade is more familiar with the multiverse than most MCU characters, outside of his knack for breaking the fourth wall. After getting a taste of what other dimensions have to offer in Deadpool & Wolverine, he could lend a big hand to the X-Men and other heroes with an appearance in Doomsday, regardless of what side of the fight he is on.

Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Joining Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine was Hugh Jackman, who reprised his role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's Logan. Taking a role in Avengers: Doomsday would give Jackman a dozen appearances in his most iconic role since first donning the adamantium claws in 2000's X-Men movie.

Like Wade Wilson, Logan now has a deeper understanding of the multiverse and its capabilities after making his MCU debut in 2024. Doomsday could give Jackman a reunion with his classic team for the first time in over a decade, which would be particularly special after he wore the yellow-and-blue suit for the first time two years ago.

Hunter B-15

Marvel Studios

Appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine's final scenes, Wunmi Mosaku reprised her role as Hunter B-15. She first played a key supporting role in both seasons of Loki on Disney+ and made her first MCU movie appearance in 2024, acting as an authority figure within the TVA.

Insider reports have teased Mosaku's return as B-15 in Avengers: Doomsday, which would make sense given her status within the TVA. She will likely work closely with Mobius and other TVA agents as the multiverse starts to collapse, although her specific storyline has not been teased yet.

X-23

Marvel Studios

One of Deadpool & Wolverine's most emotional moments came when Dafne Keen appeared before Wade Wilson and Logan, reprising her role as Laura/X-23. This marked her first time playing the character since 2017's Logan, which put her character into the entertainment spotlight for the first time.

Particularly if Deadpool and Wolverine come back, many hope to see Laura reunite with her father figure for another epic round of action. A Doomsday appearance could also give her a first opportunity to interact with more of the X-Men who are confirmed to join this movie's cast, all while offering her knowledge of the multiverse in the process.

Colossus

20th Century Fox

Stefan Kapicic has played the role of Colossus since Deadpool's first live-action movie in 2016, bringing the organic-steel-skinned mutant back to the big screen after Daniel Cudmore's potrayal in previous X-Men movies. Kapicic returned to play the role in Deadpool & Wolverine for the third time, although he only had a couple of lines and minimal screen time.

Colossus' inclusion in Avengers: Doomday would only add to the already massive mutant presence in the cast, especially if Deadpool and/or Wolverine are there alongside him. While he is not likely to have a huge role in the plot, he would only add to what is already the biggest cast in any comic book movie ever.