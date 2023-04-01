Marvel's Avengers Game: 60 MCU Outfits Now Free to Download

Marvel's Avengers players can now access 60 MCU-inspired outfits for free.

Almost three years, 16 million players, three story expansions, six DLC heroes, and 800 cosmetic outfits later, Marvel's Avengers is bringing its life cycle to an end.

Throughout its years of popularity - if one could even call them that - Avengers debuted many skins dedicated to the MCU.

Square Enix released the version 2.8 update for Marvel's Avengers across all platforms that offers free access to "nearly all MCU and non-MCU-inspired Outfits, Emotes, Takedowns, and Nameplates," with these now automatically available to be applied on the Hero Card.

The March 31 update comes as part of the winding down of the Avengers game over two and a half years after its release. This marks the last-ever planned patch for the co-op superhero title, with the game set to be de-listed for sale on September 30.

With players now able to access almost all the game's cosmetics for free, the massive collection of MCU skins has been unlocked for everybody. The full list of available skins inspired by movies and series in the MCU can be seen below:

Black Widow Outfits:

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame (Braid)

(Braid) Black Widow (Snow Suit)

(Snow Suit) Black Widow (Hero Suit)

Hawkeye Outfits:

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Endgame (Bald)

(Bald) Avengers: Endgame (Fauxhawk)

(Fauxhawk) Avengers: Endgame (Ronin Masked)

(Ronin Masked) Hawkeye (Disney+)

Hulk Outfits:

Iron Man Outfits:

Captain America Outfits:

Thor Outfits:

Thor (Helmed & Unhelmed)

(Helmed & Unhelmed) The Avengers

Thor: The Dark World

Thor: Ragnarok (Roadworn)

(Roadworn) Thor: Ragnarok (Sakaar)

(Sakaar) Avengers: Infinity War (Eyepatch)

(Eyepatch) Avengers: Endgame

Thor: Love and Thunder

Black Panther Outfits:

Kate Bishop Outfits:

Hawkeye (Disney+)

Spider-Man Outfits:

Stark Suit ( Spider-Man: Homecoming )

) Iron Spider ( Avengers: Infinity War )

) Night Monkey ( Spider-Man: Far From Home )

) Upgraded Suit (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Ms. Marvel Outfits:

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Mighty Thor Outfits:

Winter Soldier Outfits:

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Goggles, Masked, Unmasked)

Nameplates:

Hawkeye (Disney+)

(Disney+) Thor: Love and Thunder

Return to Marvel's Avengers One Last Time

It's no secret that Marvel's Avengers struggled to find its footing, particularly when it came to the multiplayer and post-launch content. Sure, the single-player game was generally praised on release, but the co-op gameplay loop was seen as repetitive, and the DLC did minimal to improve on the problem.

Since launch, there have only been three major story expansions and six new heroes, several of which play frustratingly similarly to other characters. But while most of the post-launch content has been lacking, especially in the last year, Square Enix has certainly gone all-in on the paid skin marketplace.

The game truly has so many unique cosmetic variations available, including the many described above inspired by fan-favorite MCU looks. So with updates coming to an end and the game disappearing from sale in a few months, making all these skins free serves as a generous way to thank the dedicated players.

Then again, that's not to say everybody will be happy with this decision. Most of the MCU skins cost around 2,400 in-game currency, which costs roughly $20. Any players who have poured a lot of money into this title to collect these skins would have every right to be angry at seeing them now given away for free.

Marvel's Avengers is available now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with the game set to be de-listed for sale on September 30.