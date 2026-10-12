Disney+ Confirms 3 Marvel TV Shows Releasing In October 2026

A trio of new Marvel shows is officially set to be released on Disney+ in the next few weeks. While the MCU’s Disney+ schedule is fairly light after this year, the franchise is still doing its best to deliver exciting new streaming programming. This also includes Marvel material from outside the bigger cinematic universe, putting the spotlight on other properties from this massive comic franchise.

Three new Marvel shows are confirmed to have episodes released this month (October 2026) on Disney+. This will start with VisionQuest, the next live-action series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sequel to WandaVision. The series will release its first two episodes on Wednesday, October 14, with further double-episode drops arriving over the next two weeks (October 21 and October 28), before switching to one episode a week for the last two installments (November 4 and November 11).

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VisionQuest brings back Paul Bettany as Vision, continuing his incredible 18-year run as an MCU star after starting in 2008’s Iron Man as JARVIS, Tony Stark's original butler-esque AI. Reuniting with James Spader’s Ultron, multiple other MCU regulars will join the cast, as Vision works to get his humanity back and reconnects with his son, Tommy Maximoff, played by Ruaridh Mollica.

Next up after VisionQuest gets underway is Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, an animated children’s series that will return to Disney+ on Wednesday, October 28. The number of episodes being released that day has not been officially confirmed.

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Beginning its run on Disney+ in August 2025, this show centers on kid versions of Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho, all of whom have their own Iron suits. They use their intelligence and suits to solve problems and fight crime, encountering major villains like Ultron, Absorbing Man, Loki, and Swarm

Finally, the children's programming will continue with new episodes of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, which will resume Season 5 on Friday, October 30. This series eventually led to the development of Iron Man and his Amazing Friends, as the Iron Man show was a spin-off of the Spider-Man-centric series, and they just had a special Halloween-themed crossover in September.

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This show centers on grade school versions of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales as they take on Spidey's rogues' gallery, one of the biggest in all of comics. This includes battles with Rhino, Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, Electro, Black Cat, Sandman, and the Lizard.

All three of these shows are set to hit Disney+ with new episodes throughout October, and more episodes will be released later in the year as well.

Other Marvel Projects Coming to Disney+

Marvel Studios

Looking ahead, after these shows debut on Disney+, Marvel will continue adding new content to the streamer.

In March 2027, Marvel will bring the third season of Daredevil: Born Again, which is now confirmed to be the show's final installment on Disney+. Led by Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, this season will feature a long-awaited Defenders reunion with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Elektra returning to the fray after their debuts on Netflix, although plot details are still being kept under wraps as production comes to a close.

On the movie side, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to eventually call Disney+ home after becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. Its theatrical run has been extended to at least November, meaning it almost certainly will not begin streaming until at least early 2027, if not later. After first coming to Netflix, it will make its way to Disney's streaming service once this initial window ends, likely not until Summer 2028.

After challenging to become the biggest movie of the year, Avengers: Doomsday will make its way to Disney+ alongside the rest of the MCU. Debuting in theaters in December, it is likely to have an extended exclusive run in theaters, meaning it won't be available to stream until some point in 2027.

The studio made some exciting new TV reveals at New York Comic-Con, announcing a trio of new Marvel Zombies specials for 2027, 2028, and 2029. Meanwhile, the new spy thriller show Zodiac will shoot next year and premiere on Disney+ in 2028, although plot details remain under wraps.

However, even with a few confirmed projects still being developed for Disney+, Marvel seems to be focusing more heavily on its theatrical slate. The studio is weighing the balance between delivering streaming projects and movies, with many of the streaming shows not performing well from a viewership perspective. With so few confirmed projects on Marvel's schedule, it is unclear how this balance will affect the MCU, but it is something the studio is constantly working to get right.