Charlie Cox's 2023 MCU Return is No Longer Happening (Report)

After the latest round of delays to the MCU schedule, Charlie Cox is no longer set to make his Marvel Studios return in 2023.

Kicking off his reintroduction to the Marvel world with his first major cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox reprising the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil brought incredible hype for fans after his four-season run on Netflix.

He would then play a key supporting part in the penultimate episode of 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as he suited up in his new yellow costume, all before he takes on his own MCU solo series in Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox's MCU Return Delayed

Marvel

Amidst a number of other scheduling changes to MCU programming, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the upcoming Echo series - which was set to feature Cox as Daredevil - will now be delayed.

Instead of having its binge-style release come on November 29, the series will now shift to January 2024, becoming the first live-action MCU release of the new year. While the specific release date is unknown, the report noted that all six episodes will still drop on the same day.

Cox's appearance as Daredevil in the series was confirmed in a July 2022 report from The Hollywood Reporter as he joins Alaqua Cox's Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in the series.

The same outlet shared in March 2023 that Cox would be a "key figure" in the Echo series, confirming that Jon Bernthal was set to make an exciting comeback as the Punisher as well.

When Will Charlie Cox Return as Daredevil?

Daredevil is already inked in for at least a major supporting role alongside Echo in her January 2024 series.

After that, he'll be ready for a starring role in his own solo series, although Daredevil: Born Again ended up as one of a few titles that were delayed due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

Looking at the all-star cast of names coming back in Born Again, there's no question that anticipation is high for Cox's biggest return to date after getting just a tease of him in the MCU the past couple of years.

But with the inevitable delays Marvel had to bring about, even after recent reports noted that this wouldn't be the case, fans will have to keep waiting to see just how the Man Without Fear is worked further into the MCU narrative.

Echo is now set to debut on Disney+ in January 2024, while Daredevil: Born Again doesn't have an official release date.