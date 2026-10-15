Avatar Seven Havens Title Has A Deeper Connection To The Last Airbender's 7 Chakras

When the first season of Avatar: Seven Havens was announced as Book One: Survival, many astute fans quickly realized this was connected to the seven chakras introduced in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans also linked these last seven bastions of humanity to these chakras and how these havens could thematically reflect them.

For those unfamiliar with the original series or have forgotten, the seven chakras, in order, are as follows:

Earth Chakra, which deals with survival, is blocked by fear and is denoted by the color red

which deals with survival, is blocked by fear and is denoted by the color red Water Chakra , which deals with pleasure, is blocked by guilt and is denoted by the color orange

, which deals with pleasure, is blocked by guilt and is denoted by the color orange Fire Chakra , which deals with willpower, is blocked by shame and is denoted by the color yellow

, which deals with willpower, is blocked by shame and is denoted by the color yellow Air Chakra , which deals with love, is blocked by grief and is denoted by the color green

, which deals with love, is blocked by grief and is denoted by the color green Sound Chakra , which deals with truth, is blocked by lies and is denoted by the color blue

, which deals with truth, is blocked by lies and is denoted by the color blue Light Chakra , which deals with insight, is blocked by illusion and is denoted by the color indigo

, which deals with insight, is blocked by illusion and is denoted by the color indigo Thought Chakra, which deals with pure cosmic energy, is blocked by earthly attachments and is denoted by the color violet

The new opening for Seven Havens showed fans how the world had changed after the Cataclysm, including the locations of the seven havens, all helpfully color-coded by their respective chakras. While it hasn't been explicitly stated within the show, Ellora is no doubt linked to the Earth Chakra for several reasons.

Paramount+

The season's book title refers to the first chakra, while the last episode of the season, Episode 13, is titled "The Root Chakra," the real-world equivalent of the Earth Chakra. Also, Ellora's literal motto is "For the survival of Ellora," with the haven consumed by fear of the Avatar's return.

So, based on Ellora's location on the map, fans were able to determine the possible locations of the other Havens, many of which have significance to the previous two Avatars.

How The Seven Havens Relate to The Seven Chakras

On Reddit, user Wonderful_Wrap1037, with help from several others in the Seven Haven subreddit, determined the potential locations of the other havens by comparing the original world map with the new opening.

The speculated location of the Seven Havens:

Ellora - Earth Chakra

- Earth Chakra Chameleon Bay - Water Chakra

- Water Chakra Ba Sing Se - Fire Chakra

- Fire Chakra Zaofu - Air Chakra

- Air Chakra General Fong's Fortress - Sound Chakra

- Sound Chakra Fire Nation Capital - Light Chakra

- Light Chakra Republic City - Thought Chakra

Paramount+

What's most interesting is that many of these locations have strong thematic links to their corresponding chakras, which could also be reflected in the cultures and people of each haven.

Ellora - Earth Chakra

Paramount+

As mentioned, Ellora's motto is "survival," but they are so consumed by fear that the Avatar will return that they don't truly live, constantly preparing for the worst. The fear gnawing at them could hopefully be dispelled by the twin Avatars, Pavi and Shashi, showing them that they aren't the doombringers they think they are by the season's end.

Paramount+

According to the play performed by the children of Ellora in Episode 1, "On the Horizon," the Seven Havens were created by their ancestors, who survived the Cataclysm. Every haven also supposedly "found its own unique way to let humanity thrive" in the aftermath.

Chameleon Bay - Water Chakra

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Chameleon Bay only appeared in the original series as a place for Aang and his friends to temporarily retreat to after Ba Sing Se fell to the Fire Nation. Otherwise, it was simply a small inlet with the mouth of a river that led to the capital of the Earth Kingdom. However, it's the only named location in either series near the Water Chakra haven.

However, just looking at it, one can easily imagine a seaport haven blooming in the aftermath of the Cataclysm. Mountains surround the bay, protecting it from storms, and it could act as a stop for seafarers. Additionally, while the location itself isn't inherently important, it is a short bison flight away from the Eastern Air Temple.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

As for its chakra and what it means for this haven, it's focused on pleasure, which is stalled out by guilt. Will the people of this haven collectively feel survivor's guilt so long after Korra's supposed destruction of the world, or will they simply be too consumed by their everyday guilt to enjoy life?

Ba Sing Se - Fire Chakra

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Ba Sing Se representing the Fire Chakra makes sense, as it perfectly embodies willpower, given how much it has endured over the centuries, perhaps even the Cataclysm itself. However, with its history of kidnapping, treason, and corruption by means of its secret police, the Dai Li, this haven being shrouded in shame is incredibly appropriate.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

If enough of Ba Sing Se had survived, it would likely be one of the largest and most fortified havens. While Ba Sing Se has often been an enemy of the Avatar, it'd be humorous if, this time around, their shame led them to give the twin Avatars the benefit of the doubt.

Zaofu - Air Chakra

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

A primary location in The Legend of Korra, the city of Zaofu was founded by Suyin Beifong, one of Toph's daughters. Constructed entirely out of metal, it was once regarded as the safest city on the planet. Unfortunately, not even Zaofu could withstand the Cataclysm, as it was seen being burned to the ground and destroyed in the official teaser for Avatar: Seven Havens.

Paramount+

Despite its apparent destruction, a new haven can still be built atop its foundation, especially since it's an ideal location surrounded by mountains on all sides. As for its representation of the Air Chakra, while it encompasses love, that love can be stifled by grief. Something that fits the death of Zaofu perfectly, a place that was founded by Suyin for herself to settle down and start a family.

Perhaps some of the Beifongs had survived the Cataclysm, only to be plagued by grief over a lost legacy they can't hope to fully reclaim even centuries later.

General Fong's Fortress - Sound Chakra

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

A location that's only visited once in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but has substantial importance to Aang as a character. In Book 2, Episode 1, "The Avatar State," Aang grappled with that aspect of his duty, terrified at the destruction its power could unleash after having nightmares of drowning the Fire Nation's army at the North Pole and nearly killing his friends on other occasions.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Aang would later be deceived by Fong into believing Katara had been killed, forcing him into the Avatar State. But after entering it, Aang learned from Avatar Roku that if he died in the Avatar State, the cycle of reincarnation would be broken and the Avatar would cease to exist.

As a haven, this was once a literal fortress, which could have survived mostly intact after the Cataclysm. It would also make sense that the Sound Chakra would reside here, its truth hindered by lies. It's possible this haven could even become the next Ba Sing Se, deliberately hiding the truth from its people instead of simply being ignorant like other havens.

Fire Nation Capital - Light Chakra

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

More specifically, Hari Bulkan was the home of the Fire Nation's wealthiest and most important nobles, including the royal family at its center. Resting within a dormant volcanic crater, this haven would be the most isolated of all, separated by an entire ocean and protected by its elevation and sheer natural stone walls.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Meant to represent the Light Chakra, embodying insight, this haven will be blinded by illusion, which wouldn't be new for the Fire Nation. During the Hundred Year War, it had pushed propaganda on its citizens of their support and innocence in the genocide of the Air Nomads. If any remnant of the Fire Nation has survived, their fascist nationalism may have been reignited in their isolation.

Republic City - Thought Chakra

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

It's only appropriate that Republic City, home of Avatar Korra and seemingly ground zero for the Cataclysm, would be represented by the final chakra: Thought. When opened, it's meant to access pure cosmic energy, which can only be blocked by earthly attachments.

Paramount+

In fact, looking back at the destruction of Republic City in the official trailer, the beams erupting from the city are violet, the same color as the Thought Chakra. Although the idea of a haven deliberately situates itself at the ground zero of Korra's supposed rampage and death. One has to imagine this haven incredibly possessive of its past and present, unwilling to move forward after the Cataclysm.

How Will Pavi and Nashi Fix The World?

In Avatar: The Last Airbender Book Two, Episode 19, a guru named Pathik taught Aang about the seven chakras and how unlocking them was required to master and control the Avatar State. Extending that logic to the world itself, it's perhaps broken because the chakras beneath these havens are all blocked.

Paramount+

The energy spirit that attacked Ellora in Seven Havens, Episode 2, "Into the Storm," which many assumed was some fragment of Vaatu, could actually be the manifestation of the Earth Chakra itself. Not only is it red, rose from the very foundation of Ellora, but it also instills immense and irrational fear in targets who aren't the Avatars, the specific blockage of that chakra.

Paramount+

While Pavi and Nashi regain some of their lost memories, including one that may explain how Pavi lost her leg, their connection with the energy spirit causes it to explode. However, that didn't stop its fragments from still spreading fear, such as in the Armadillo Camel. Pavi and Nashi will have to unblock the source of the fear itself: the people and their fear of the Avatar.

By the end of this season, it's guaranteed that the twins will realize that they'll have to save the other six havens in order to restore balance to the world.