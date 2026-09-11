Seven Havens Confirms New Avatar Can Already Bend 3 Elements

Avatar: Seven Havens, the sequel series to The Legend of Korra, released its latest trailer in anticipation of its premiere on Paramount+ on October 9. It was reported that the series would consist of two seasons: the first with 13 episodes and the second with 13, for a total of 26 episodes. Fans were initially skeptical of Paramount after it abandoned a theatrical release for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, fearing that Seven Havens would suffer a similar fate with a binge release of its first season. Thankfully, the newest trailer came with a press release clarifying that the first season of Seven Havens would release episodes in batches of three every week.

The newest trailer for Seven Havens also showed off more of the world and its characters, including Pavi, the newest Avatar after Korra (who supposedly plunged the world into chaos over 225 years ago). Now, it's up to Pavi and her sister, Nisha, to restore balance to the world. The two seem well on their way, since Pavi already knows three of the four elements. Similar to Korra, Pavi has mastered the basics of three elements: Earth, Fire, and Air.

Paramount+

It's no surprise that Pavi knows how to earthbend, since it's her natural element. It's also the one she used most in the trailer, but Korra's most-used element was fire despite being born a waterbender, so it could say something deeper about Pavi and how she operates as a person. Whether it means she's stubborn by nature or unwilling to change remains to be seen.

Paramount+

The trailer also showed Pavi using firebending at least once to counterattack while riding her animal companion. Although it's a minimal display of firebending, especially compared to Korra, showing that while Pavi can use firebending, it might not be her strongest element.

Paramount+

In contrast, one of Pavi's most impressive feats in the trailer was her backhanding several tons of steel with airbending. This is far greater control than her firebending and even her earthbending, potentially indicating that Pavi is someone who has "detached [herself] from worldly concerns and found peace in freedom," according to Uncle Iroh's interpretation of airbending philosophy from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

However, there's one element that Pavi didn't display in the trailer: waterbending. This would suggest that she will have the most difficulty learning it, as Avatar Aang did with earthbending and Avatar Korra with airbending. For them, Aang had difficulty overcoming his avoidance of conflict, while Korra couldn't learn patience, only confronting her obstacles with brute force.

What's Stopping Pavi From Learning Waterbending?

Avatar Roku struggled to learn waterbending due to his strict upbringing and mindset, which made it difficult for him to adapt as waterbenders must. However, it might be more complicated for Pavi, who is clearly struggling with all the changes happening around her in the trailer.

Pavi survived as an orphan on the streets of Elora City, living alone with only a cat-monkey named Geet for company. According to Iroh, "water is the element of change," and the people of the Water Tribe were capable of "adapting to many things" thanks to their "deep sense of community and love that holds them together through anything."

However, Pavi had never had any of that until now, suddenly surrounded by people willing to support her as the Avatar, even learning she had a sister she never knew existed.

Paramount+

In the trailer, when Nisha called Pavi her sister, the orphan Avatar had painful flashbacks of their separation, causing her to retreat like an airbender and being unwilling to pursue any further conversation with her estranged twin. Her reluctance to open up to change and to the possibility of having any earthly attachments, such as a family and community, could ultimately be what holds her back from learning waterbending.