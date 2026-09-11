Avatar: Seven Havens Poster Debuts First Look At New Villain

A new poster for the upcoming Paramount+ series Avatar: Seven Havens offers the first proper look at the show's villain. Premiering in three-episode batches beginning October 9, Seven Havens is the latest project set in the world of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender. Set 225 years after the events of Avatar Studios' most recent series, The Legend of Korra, Seven Havens follows a young Earthbender named Pavi, who discovers they are the next Avatar and that they have a long-lost twin sister. However, the Avatar is no longer viewed as a savior following a series of undisclosed events involving the previous Avatar, Korra.

Paramount+ released a new trailer and poster for Avatar: Seven Havens, offering several new looks at the series' featured antagonists. Composed of individuals wearing white, animal-like masks, the group appears to be part of a larger faction targeting the new Avatar, Pavi.

Paramount+

A variety of masks are showcased throughout the new trailer, each seemingly inspired by a different animal. One features a large horn protruding from its forehead, resembling a rhinoceros's, while another has two pointed ears that give it a wolf-like appearance. The variety of designs could hint at the larger group of masked antagonists and the animalistic imagery surrounding them.

Paramount+

In the Avatar franchise, animals are typically associated with the Spirit World, a realm filled with sentient creatures, many of which are unique hybrids. Throughout both The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the Spirit World played a crucial role in the Avatars' journey by allowing them to connect with and draw upon the knowledge and experiences of previous Avatars.

Given the animal imagery surrounding Seven Havens' masked antagonists, their connection to the Spirit World could offer a clue about their origins or purpose in the Paramount+ series.

Paramount+

It seems as though the Spirit World will once again be emphasized in Seven Havens, with one popular theory calling back to The Legend of Korra villain Vaatu, who Korra seemingly defeated at the end of Season 2.

However, Vaatu cannot be permanently destroyed and is destined to resurface, with the cycle traditionally taking 10,000 years. This raises an intriguing question: If Vaatu is somehow related to the events of Seven Havens, how could he have returned only around 200 years after his apparent defeat?

Paramount+

The new poster for Avatar: Seven Havens can be seen below:

Paramount+

Seven Havens' New Foes Are Connected To Other Avatar Villains (Theory)

Since Vaatu is tied to the Spirit World and represents chaos and darkness, the animal-like masks worn by the new antagonists in Avatar: Seven Havens could hint at a group influenced by his power or ideology. Their pursuit of Pavi (who is an earthbending Avatar) could be an attempt to disrupt her relationship with the Spirit World, which is likely non-existent given how young she is.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Granted, the 10,000-year timeline makes a Vaatu return difficult to justify. Seven Havens could reveal that Vaatu's essence survived in some form or that his defeat at Korra's hands created an unforeseen consequence that allowed his influence to persist. If so, the series could introduce a new interpretation of Vaatu's role without retconning what happened in The Legend of Korra.

Another possibility is that Seven Havens' masked antagonists could be tied to Koh the Face Stealer, a spirit featured in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Koh, true to his name, steals the faces of those who show emotion in his presence. While the animal-like masks worn by the new antagonists do not necessarily point to Koh, their ties to animal imagery and the Spirit World could suggest a connection to one of the franchise's most dangerous spirits.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

If Koh is involved, Seven Havens could introduce a group that serves him. The masks may represent stolen or altered faces, which would explain why the antagonists hide their identities. Given that Koh has existed for centuries and predates both Aang and Korra, he would also be one of the few established characters who could bridge the original series with this new Avatar project.

For more Avatar news, check out The Direct's exclusive interviews with the cast of the animated film, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender.