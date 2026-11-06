Avatar: Seven Havens Creators Officially Respond to Major Season 2 Time Jump Theory

Following the finale of Avatar: Seven Havens Book 1, fans have been wondering whether the next season might include a time jump that ages up the twin Avatars, Pavi and Nisha. The new animated series follows up Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra by jumping ahead over two centuries, focusing on the next Avatars to take the mantle from Korra. Twin sisters Pavi and Nisha are on the younger end of the spectrum of Avatars featured in the franchise so far, but some fans think they may not stay that way for long.

When Avatar: Seven Havens ended its first season, it came with the reveal that Pavi and Nisha would be splitting up following the shocking revelation that Nisha was responsible for the deaths of their parents. Pavi was seen leaving Ellora with Jae to continue unblocking her chakras in the Floating Isles, while Nisha remained with Karthik in Ellora. This fork in the road has many asking whether Avatar: Seven Havens might take this opportunity to jump forward in time a little bit and age up the nine-year-old Avatars.

This theory has only been compounded by concept art shown during the New York Comic-Con panel for Avatar: Seven Havens, which appeared to depict a slightly older Pavi and Nisha.

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The status of the characters at the end of the season combined with the natural break between Books 1 and 2 could serve as the right time to do a time skip in Avatar: Seven Havens, and the creators have confirmed that there will be one–just not as long as fans might think.

In an interview with TV Line, co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino said the time jump between seasons would be "a few weeks maybe," adding it's "nothing crazy." Producer Sehaj Sethi concurred, saying "we're more kind of sticking to what Avatar: The Last Airbender did time-wise."

Showrunner Ethan Spaulding backed up the notion to IGN that the time between seasons would be "not very big," adding that Pavi and Jae might be "traveling for weeks or months," similar to The Last Airbender.

In response to the concept art from New York Comic-Con, the creators addressed that too, with Sehaj telling IGN that, "That was just concept art," and "not a time jump piece of art."

"That was concept art. So whether there's a time jump, who's to say, but that was not a time jump piece of art. That was just concept art."

The full first season of Avatar: Seven Havens is now streaming on Paramount+. The voice cast includes Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, Major Curda, and Akshay Khanna. Avatar: Seven Havens has been renewed for Seasons 2, 3, and 4, which are currently in development.

Avatar: Seven Havens' Timeline Becomes Clearer

Paramount+

Avatar: Seven Havens opens up a whole new world of possibilities thanks to its place on the timeline, introducing seven new havens in the wake of the cataclysm. But how long it will take to explore that new world, and how old the Avatars will grow as they do, remains a mystery.

Avatar: The Last Airbender took place over roughly a year, allowing its characters to remain young and retain similar designs throughout the three seasons. Each season focused on a different element, often taking the team to a different nation, with some travel time offscreen in between seasons. Avatar: Seven Havens will seemingly take a similar approach, at least between Seasons 1 and 2, meaning Pavi and Nisha will still be their nine-year-old selves when the show returns.

This doesn't preclude the show from eventually showing the twins when they're older, with the potential to skip ahead in Books 3 or 4, although the showrunners' comments suggest there may not be any significant time jumps if the show follows the same blueprint as The Last Airbender.

However, the series has been confirmed to use time jumps in other ways, with the producers saying fans would soon see more of the relationship between Korra and Asami in Seven Havens, showing the couple after the finale of The Legend of Korra and filling in some of the blanks around their history.