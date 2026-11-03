Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 Will Give Korra & Asami Fans Exactly What They Want, Confirms Showrunner

Korra and Asami fans will want to keep tuning in to Avatar: Seven Havens in Season 2. The new animated series is the third in the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, picking up around 225 years after the finale of The Legend of Korra. The mystery of what happened to Korra and Asami after the credits rolled on The Legend of Korra has been prevalent throughout Avatar: Seven Havens, and it's something that is going to be tapped into more in the next season.

Avatar: Seven Havens opens on a society deeply fearful and hateful of the Avatar after Korra seemingly caused the cataclysm that destroyed the world. This unexpected shift from hero to apparent villain has had fans asking about Korra's fate all season, with only a few brief hints at the past Avatar and her love interest, Asami. While Avatar: Seven Havens has moved on with two new Avatars, the series isn't forgetting the past, and fans can look forward to more Korra and Asami in Book 2.

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Avatar: Seven Havens producer Sehaj Sethi shared with IGN that while Asami is "definitely dead by [the time of] our show," that won't stop the series from digging into Korra and Asami's history, adding that "you do learn more about that in Season 2."

"Asami is definitely dead by our show, which I think is a fair thing to say. The main thing to know from that is that there is most likely a time jump. But as to their relationship, you do learn more about that in Season 2."

Korra and Asami's relationship grew from acquaintances to friends to lovers by the finale of The Legend of Korra, but the LGBTQIA+ pairing faced some internal resistance during the show's run, which prevented certain elements of their relationship from being depicted.

The Legend of Korra and Avatar: Seven Havens co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino told IGN that there was "pushback about what we could and couldn't show" on The Legend of Korra, but now "the kids' animation landscape has definitely changed." DiMartino confirmed that "we will see more of what Korra and Asami's relationship was like in the past."

"I definitely think that TV [and] even the kids’ animation landscape has definitely changed. Whereas on Korra, we ran into some… pushback about what we could and couldn't show, this time around everyone was super supportive and it's more about the storytelling. What is the best way to show these relationships? It's nice to see, and we will see more of what Korra and Asami's relationship was like in the past."

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Given that so little of Korra and Asami's romantic relationship could be explored on-screen in The Legend of Korra, the news that Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 will finally showcase this is exactly what fans have been waiting for.

Avatar: Seven Havens premiered on October 9, 2026. Developed by Sehaj Sethi, co-created by Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko, and showrun by Ethan Spaulding, Seven Havens follows a new Team Avatar in young twins Pavi and Nisha, and their friends and mentors Jae and Karthik, as they attempt to re-instill faith in the Avatar name and protect the world from new threats.

Korra and Asami's Story Is Not Over

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Despite Avatar: Seven Havens taking place long after The Legend of Korra, the new show isn't completely moving on from Korra and Asami's legacy. While The Legend of Korra couldn't dig into the duo's relationship as much as the producers would have liked, the characters are getting a second chance thanks to Seven Havens.

Avatar: Seven Havens has already made several strides towards greater LGBTQIA+ inclusion, introducing one of the new airbending characters, Jae (Major Curda), and his boyfriend, Datu, early on in the series. Now, Korra and Asami receive the same opportunity in the new Avatar show.

Some of Korra and Asami's story was explored in a graphic novel sequel series to The Legend of Korra, written by DiMartino, which was all fans had to go on for the 12 years since the show's conclusion. However, when Avatar: Seven Havens briefly showed older iterations of Korra and Asami in flashbacks (seemingly depicting them as married), it marked the return of the beloved couple and revealed aspects of their relationship on-screen that couldn't be depicted before.

As confirmed by Sethi and DiMartino, this won't be the last audiences see of Korra and Asami, and Seven Havens has the chance to finally answer some questions, showcase more of the relationship fans have been hoping to see, and explore what happened to the characters after The Legend of Korra ended.