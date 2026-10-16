VisionQuest Could Bring Back 7 More Familiar A.I. MCU Characters

Marvel Studios' VisionQuest is finally streaming on Disney+, premiering a day earlier than planned with two episodes, "No Strings" and "Theseus." The show has wasted no time bringing together some of the most popular AIs in the MCU, just as its premise promised, and there is room for even more. The series runs for eight episodes, with its finale wrapping up the WandaVision trilogy on November 10. With six more to go, the show is sure to deliver plenty of twists, turns, and new faces.

VisionQuest brings Paul Bettany's Vision back to the screen nearly six years after his last MCU appearance in WandaVision. He is joined by James Spader as Ultron, his first live-action appearance since Avengers: Age of Ultron. The two butt heads in human form inside Vision's Mindspace, joined by other Tony Stark AI creations. JARVIS, FRIDAY, and EDITH all feature with human avatars, alongside other iconic artificial beings from the comics, like T'Nia Miller's Jocasta, making her MCU debut.

The Mindspace itself is a sprawling mansion with endless possibilities, and it opens the door for more synthetic creations to join Vision's digital world. The MCU is filled with interesting AI characters who would fit the show's premise perfectly, and at least seven of them could appear before the eight-episode run is done.

Familiar MCU AI Characters That Could Appear in VisionQuest

NATALIE

Marvel Television

NATALIE debuted in Ironheart as one of the most personal AIs the MCU has ever introduced. Riri Williams created her by accident while trying to recreate Shuri's AI, Griot. Instead, the process drew on Riri's memories of Natalie Washington, her best friend, who died in a drive-by shooting. The result was the Neuro Autonomous Technical Assistant and Laboratory Intelligence Entity, played by Lyric Ross, who also played the real Natalie.

NATALIE is extremely advanced. She controls Riri's Ironheart armor, hacks encrypted systems, and projects herself as a hologram. She also carries Natalie's memories and personality, which served as the emotional engine of the show.

An appearance in VisionQuest is plausible given her ties to Tony Stark, in a sense. NATALIE has a lot in common with Vision, who began as JARVIS before becoming the synthezoid we know. NATALIE was created by Riri, who carries Stark's legacy and is, in a sense, his successor. With Vision searching for meaning and identity, NATALIE would fit right in, since she also has a complex origin built from a lost loved one.

HOMER

Marvel Studios

HOMER stands for Heuristically Operative Matrix Emulation Rostrum. Long before JARVIS existed, this was Tony Stark's onboard armor AI in Marvel Comics. The character also featured in the second season of the 1994 Iron Man animated series, where he ran Tony's systems with a dry wit fans of the show will remember.

In MCU continuity, HOMER exists on the fringes. He appeared as an Easter egg in The Avengers, featuring as a background detail on a computer screen during a scene on the Helicarrier. The AI is also credited with helping Tony Stark during the Chitauri invasion of New York.

VisionQuest clearly loves Stark history. The series already brought in James D'Arcy as JARVIS, with the AI's human avatar modeled on Edwin Jarvis, Howard Stark's butler, and it even gave Tony's robot arms DUM-E and U their own human forms. If any show would reach into the drawer for Tony's original comic book AI, this is the one.

Baymax / TADASHI

Marvel Studios

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Ultron damaged JARVIS, Tony Stark rifled through a drawer of backup AI chips and selected FRIDAY as his next assistant. That brief moment showed other chips labeled JOCASTA and TADASHI.

It was a notable Easter egg, and half of it has already paid off with Jocasta appearing in this series. TADASHI following suit seems more than plausible. The name is a nod to Tadashi Hamada from Big Hero 6, the Disney animated film based on Marvel Comics characters. Tadashi built Baymax, the gentle healthcare robot who became the heart of that story.

To be clear, Big Hero 6 is outside of MCU canon, but the chip itself is canon. TADASHI could appear as a medical or caretaker-style AI in the Mindspace. With all the chaos going on, characters are bound to get hurt, and a program of that nature would be a natural addition.

Griot

Marvel Studios

Griot is Shuri's AI creation, voiced by Trevor Noah in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The name comes from the West African storytellers who preserve history through oral tradition.

Griot proved integral in both films. In Black Panther, he guided Everett Ross through piloting a Wakandan fighter jet. In Wakanda Forever, he helped Queen Ramonda track a kidnapped Shuri, assisted in recreating the Heart-Shaped Herb, and helped trap Namor inside a Royal Talon Fighter.

He serves the Wakandan kingdom as a whole rather than any single owner, which makes him unique among MCU intelligences. Griot does not have the strongest connection to VisionQuest, but Vision's body is made of vibranium, Wakanda's trademark metal.

As a Wakandan creation with deep knowledge of the nation and its resources, he could prove instrumental if Vision ever needs information or aid linked to Wakanda.

EV

Marvel Studios

EV debuted as the MCU's newest AI this summer in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, voiced by Naomi Watts. Peter Parker built EV himself and installed the program in his new homemade suit, where it runs the mask's display, tracks faces, and guides him on missions.

EV marks Peter's first AI creation of his own, after years of relying on Tony Stark's creations like EDITH and Karen. After the world forgot him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter lost access to Stark resources and started from scratch.

EDITH, the AI Peter used most in the past, appears in VisionQuest, so if one AI with ties to Spider-Man is in the show, Marvel might as well include the latest. EDITH has, however, been reprogrammed and is no longer the same AI fans met in Far From Home, having lost her access to Stark's satellite network and drone arsenal.

Still, the ties to Peter exist in the minds of audiences, and if EV were ever brought into the Mindspace, a meeting between Peter's past and present AIs would make for a fun interaction.

Miss Minutes

Marvel Television

Miss Minutes served as the cheerful mascot of the Time Variance Authority in Loki, voiced by Tara Strong. He Who Remains created her as a simple chess partner, then granted her the freedom to write her own programming.

She grew into something far more complicated, a sentient being who loved her creator and desperately wanted a physical body. When that wish was never granted, it curdled into jealousy, manipulation, and murder before Ouroboros rebooted her. She now aids the reformed TVA and has popped up in both the Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Her character fits VisionQuest's themes perfectly. The series explores the human side of AI creations, and if any AI has ever felt more human, it is Miss Minutes.

The TVA exists outside time, which makes the logistics of an appearance a non-issue. Miss Minutes can appear anywhere, in any era, on any screen. If VisionQuest wants to widen its scope beyond Stark tech, the TVA clock would be a smart addition.

Arnim Zola

Marvel Studios

Arnim Zola, played by Toby Jones, began as a Hydra scientist in Captain America: The First Avenger. After a terminal diagnosis in 1972, he uploaded his consciousness into a supercomputer buried beneath Camp Lehigh. From that bunker, Zola secretly rebuilt Hydra inside SHIELD for decades. He revealed the entire scheme to Captain America and Black Widow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, stalling them until a missile strike destroyed the base in 2014.

That seemed like the end for Zola, but it does not have to be. For a character who digitized his mind, a return is no problem at all. He could easily have uploaded his consciousness somewhere, just as Ultron uploaded his into Vision. The series has enough antagonists, but if it ever needs one more, Zola would be the ideal AI to bring back.