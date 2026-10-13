Marvel Studios’ Upcoming Vision TV Show Can Finally Solve An 11-Year-Old Avengers Movie Mystery

The events of Avengers: Endgame loom large ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios confirmed that Steve Rogers' actions at the end of the 2019 film will factor into the end of the Multiverse Saga. But Doomsday isn't the only upcoming project from the company set to turn back the clock. Disney+'s VisionQuest will assemble characters of all shapes and graphic cards, including ones introduced all the way back in Phase One. It'll also have the oppurtunity to solve an Avengers movie mystery that dates back 11 years.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony Stark was hellbent on putting a suit of armor around the world. However, he knew he couldn't be the one moving all the chess pieces around the board. So, with help from Bruce Banner and the Mind Stone, he developed Ultron, an AI designed to protect the world from major threats. The only problem was that Ultron had a different outlook on Earth, wanting to raze it and start fresh.

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To help him reach that goal, Ultron built a new vessel that would eventually become Vision, outfitted with Tony's original AI assistant, JARVIS. Losing his longtime friend was a tough blow for the Avenger. But Tony had a backup plan: other AIs ready to fill JARVIS' massive shoes. Before the final battle in Age of Ultron, Tony weighed his options and chose FRIDAY, leaving TADASHI and Jocasta on the bench.

TADASHI's inclusion in the movie was a nod to Disney's Big Hero 6, so it wasn't a surprise he got passed over. Jocasta, on the other hand, had major ties to the comics, starting as Ultron's bride and eventually becoming an Avenger. FRIDAY didn't have that sort of resume, but Marvel Studios went with her anyway.

FRIDAY carried her weight in Age of Ultron and all of Iron Man's subsequent appearances until his death in Endgame. And all her success meant that Tony had no reason to go back to the shop and explain where Jocasta came from and what she was capable of. She's seemingly been collecting dust all these years. However, VisionQuest is providing her with a virtual life preserver that could shed light on not only her origins but also her feelings about Tony.

Jocasta Is Out for Revenge in VisionQuest

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While VisionQuest is going to focus plenty on familiar faces, it will also introduce some new ones. For starters, the titular hero has to watch his back because a bounty hunter named Paladin is on his tail. A metal problem also arrives in the form of Jocasta, who finally has a body and looks primed to wreak havoc.

T'Nia Miller's character has been described as a "cunning and powerful robot driven by revenge." VisionQuest is sure to pull back the curtain on her motivations and explain why she's so angry. Marvel Studios has already laid the groundwork for the conflict, though, and it all goes back to Tony's choice in Age of Ultron.

The MCU's AIs tend to take things personally. Ultron didn't appreciate Tony's disdain toward him and made it his life's mission to take everything from the hero. Since Jocasta was passed over for someone else, she probably feels similarly; only she can act on it because Tony is long gone.

All she can do is pick a fight with the ones Tony left behind. Vision is an easy target because Iron Man took him under his wing and treated him well. Of course, the truth that Vision isn't the same one who fought with the Avengers will surely come to light and change things for Jocasta. Her next target must be someone with a personal connection to Tony, maybe even the very AI who took her spot.

FRIDAY returns in VisionQuest as one of the AIs occupying Vision's mindpsace. She's set to brush shoulders with JARVIS, Dum-E, U, and even Ultron. And the last thing she's going to want to do is put any of them in danger. If Jocasta is after her and her alone, she might decide to abandon the mindspace and face her enemy head-on.

In Endgame, FRIDAY was there with Tony right up until the end. She witnessed his brave sacrifice during the Battle of Earth, when he used all the Infinity Stones, knowing it would kill him. Now it could be her turn to make the sacrifice play and cut the virtual wire. Of course, there's a chance Jocasta sees the error of her ways before it's too late and walks the same path her comic book counterpart did, paving the way for her to become one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.