Spider-Verse 2 Spoiler Warning Officially Issued by Marvel (Video)

Marvel and Sony Pictures shared a new promo to warn fans against spoilers coming out due to an early screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Verse 2 is set to introduce a plethora of many Spider-Man Variants, with the trailer highlighting key versions such as Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae's Spider-Woman, and even Insomniac's Spider-Man.

However, as marketing ramps up, major spoilers are already being highlighted in some promotional materials, such as the appearance of Mrs. Chen, who is a character from Venom's live-action universe.

A Warning for Spider-Verse 2 Spoilers Released

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's official Twitter account released a new video to warn fans about spoilers for the sequel ahead of the movie's early screenings on May 25.

The video shows Miles Morales swinging away from the different Spider-Men in the Spider-Society, with Miles labeled as the fans and the other heroes as spoilers.

Fandango's Erik Davis revealed that Sony Pictures moved up the social embargo for Spider-Verse 2 to May 24 at 9:30 p.m. PT which brought the very promising first critic reactions.

What Spoilers Could Spider-Verse 2 Be Hiding?

Given the endless possibilities of the Multiverse, there are many potential surprise appearances that might happen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Verse 2's international trailer already highlighted the three main live-action Spider-Men (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield), leading to speculation from fans that the trio could make a surprise comeback in the sequel.

However, stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Issa Rae played coy about the trio's appearance in a past interview, even with Steinfeld promising that "there [are] some treats" for fans in the sequel.

In fact, Sony producer Amy Pascal told Empire last March that Holland "does love these [Spider-Verse] movies," though she can't comment on any cameo prospects for the character.

Moreover, another spoiler that marketing has potentially spoiled is the tragic death of Jefferson Davis, aka Miles Morales' father. It's possible that Sony Pictures wants this specific plot point to be kept a secret ahead of the sequel's theatrical release.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will premiere in theaters on Friday, June 2.