Sony Just Released the Better Version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Ending on Streaming

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just released a much better version of the ending, but only select fans will be able to watch it on streaming at home. Over the summer, Sony Pictures released seven versions of Brand New Day in theaters, but the best one of all was hard to come by. The web-slinging epic wasn't available in IMAX for most territories due to The Odyssey's 3-week exclusivity. The expanded image version in IMAX's signature 1.90:1 aspect ratio was initially only available in select territories and received a belated domestic rollout in August.

Months later, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record-breaking theatrical run has come and gone, and was just released for home digital viewing on October 6. For most audiences, their PVOD streaming purchase will come with the usual 2.39:1 aspect ratio used in most theaters (the scope version), but a second version was also released with the 1.90:1 ratio used on IMAX and other premium screens (the flat version).

The alternate version includes an extra 26% of image across the top and bottom of the screens, creating a far superior viewing experience, especially for the epic climax of Brand New Day. This IMAX-esque version is delivered exclusively on Sony Pictures Core, which is only available on select Sony BRAVIA TVs, PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, and compatible Xperia smartphones.

Sony Pictures

There's no denying that the larger picture enhances the experience of the massive clash between Tom Holland's Peter Parker and The Hand's ninjas at the Damage Control facility, as he finally embraces his new, enhanced superpowers. The grand scale and verticality of the fight simply feel bigger with that extra 26% of image, allowing audiences to better immerse themselves in Spidey's world.

Sony Pictures

Once Spider-Man had finished throwing down with The Hand, his attention turned to Sadie Sink's Jean Grey to finally resolve Brand New Day's conflict. The IMAX iteration allows audiences to catch all of the details that went into crafting these moments and the destruction caused by a grief-stricken Jean Grey.

Sony Pictures

Brand New Day won't be the last time that fans see the telekinetic mutant, as Jean Grey is confirmed to star in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot (releasing May 5, 2028), and Sink will reportedly be back before then in Avengers: Secret Wars. Moviegoers will be keeping their fingers crossed that those movies receive full IMAX releases so that Jean's cinematic superpowers can get the proper treatment.

Sony Pictures

Even outwith Brand New Day's action-packed ending, scenes like Peter Parker in a crowd of Spider-Man fans looking up at The Punisher (in a Spidey mask) simply hit different with the rare expanded edition. They allow audiences to better immerse themselves in the world around Peter in a way that the standard can't.

Sony Pictures

Brand New Day won't be Marvel Studios' last movie of the year to face a PLF dilemma, as Avengers: Doomsday will also miss out on IMAX screens when it releases on December 18, as it clashes with Dune: Part 3's exclusive window. There is always the chance that Marvel Studios re-releases Doomsday in IMAX in 2027, or at least releases an expanded picture version for streaming home viewing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Limited IMAX Release Was Its Biggest Tragedy

Of course, IMAX wasn't the only way that Spider-Man: Brand New Day moviegoers could experience an expanded version of the movie. Sony Pictures shot additional footage for ScreenX to project onto the sides of theaters for the first time ever, although the 270-degree format remains heavily controversial, unlike IMAX, which most fans seem to agree only enhances the moviegoing experience.

It's encouraging that Brand New Day's scope version isn't doomed to become lost media, as it will remain available for the lucky few watching on Sony Pictures Core. However, it remains a true tragedy that most never got the chance to see Brand New Day in IMAX due to its clash with The Odyssey, as it was widely praised for being bigger, better, and more immersive, especially in web-slinging moments.

But there may still be hope for the future; according to Deadline, Sony is cooking up a Brand New Day re-release with extra footage, including the deleted scene featuring Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple from Netflix's Daredevil. Fans can only hope that Sony can find room in 2026's stacked IMAX release slate for Brand New Day's re-release, giving more audiences the chance to experience it in all its glory.