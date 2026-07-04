Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Have A Different End Credits Overseas

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will receive a unique end credits song in one key international territory, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige played a major part in making it happen. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's marketing has been in high gear in the past weeks as it races toward its July 31 release date. Several international territories, including the Philippines and the United Kingdom, are already set to screen Brand New Day two days early (July 29) than in the United States, giving fans overseas an early taste of Peter Parker's next big screen chapter.

While Japan is not included in the July 29 release sweepstakes, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige officially announced in a new promo video that the Japanese dubbed version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature an exclusive end-credits original song titled "Brand New" performed by chart-topping Japanese rock band, Mrs. Green Apple.

Marvel Studios

In the announcement video, Feige revealed that Mrs. Green Apple is his new "favorite band" and he was able to spend some time with them in Los Angeles and in Tokyo.

The Marvel Studios boss also noted that the band has a deeply rooted love for Spider-Man, making them the perfect choice to perform the end credits song for Brand New Day's Japanese version.

Sony Pictures Japan's official press release also confirmed that the song was written by lead band member, Motoki Omori. Based on the "Brand New" title of the song, it's safe to assume that it will reflect the grueling journey and transformation of Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the film.

Marvel Studios

Formed in 2013, Mrs. Green Apple is an extremely popular band from Japan known for their hit songs, such as "Inferno," "Ao to Natsu / Blue and Summer," and "Tenbyou no Uta."

The band has topped Billboard Japan charts in multiple categories in 2025, and many believe that they are the biggest band in Japan in the modern era.

Unlike in the United States and other international territories, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is confirmed to have IMAX screenings in Japan likely due to scheduling conflicts with The Odyssey. To celebrate its looming IMAX release, Sony Pictures Japan released a new IMAX poster for the film.

Sony Pictures

Watch the official announcement video from Kevin Feige below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters in the United States and Japan on July 31.

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Special Japan Release Is Exciting

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day receiving its own enhanced version in Japan anchored by a standout end credits song from Mrs. Green Apple while being personally announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself is a win for both Japanese and overseas fans.

First, this is a rare high-profile Hollywood-meets-J-pop collaboration. Mrs. Green Apple’s current dominance in Japanese charts and media not only boosts the film’s local appeal but also elevates the band’s global profile, creating a true win-win that bridges cultures and expands audiences on both sides.

In addition to the confirmed IMAX release for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (unlike in the United States), the perfect blend of exclusive song, top-tier formats, and dedicated marketing materials spearheaded by Feige himself transforms a standard global opening into a culturally resonant celebration.

This move reinforces Marvel Studios' strategy in smartly leveraging local stars and theater innovations to make each market’s experience unique. Ultimately, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' plan for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Japan respects the market, rewards Japanese fans with something fresh, and embraces a kind of move that could lead to more cross-industry collaborations in the future.