Spider-Man: Brand New Day Unveils First Look At Gray Hulk Design (With An Unfortunate Twist)

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios unveiled plans to unleash the Gray Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but there was an unfortunate twist. The big screen return of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in Brand New Day has been surrounded by intense speculation from the start, with some claiming that the Gray Hulk version of the character will be showcased. The core trio of Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon even teased Gray Hulk's inclusion, fueling even more speculation about this version's MCU debut. However, the rumors and teases were seemingly debunked when the classic green Savage Hulk appeared in Brand New Day's second trailer.

According to The Art of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (via AIPT), Marvel's concept artists explored Gray Hulk designs extensively as part of Banner's transformation sequence, but he was ultimately cut from the final movie.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Based on the design, it seems that they pushed for a frightening, early-comics-inspired look that further distanced the creature from Ruffalo's original features. Ultimately, the filmmakers decided to stick with the familiar green Savage Hulk.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

While seeing the Gray Hulk design would've introduced a fresh take on Ruffalo's MCU hero, this decision was driven by a desire to give audiences the iconic powerhouse they expect in a high-stakes Spider-Man showdown rather than pivoting to an unfamiliar face.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The art book also noted that this version of Savage Hulk in the movie purposely does not look like Mark Ruffalo to emphasize how "monstrous" Hulk turns in this movie, a transformation that may or may not be triggered by a psychic trigger.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Gray Hulk may have been cut this time, but the experimentation shows Marvel is actively considering deeper Hulk lore for future appearances.

Gray Hulk has been a fan-favorite form from the comics, and it would've been great to see it as the next evolution of Banner's version after the Smart Hulk transition from Avengers: Endgame (another version confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

Marvel

This also marks the second notable time Gray Hulk concepts were cut from an MCU project. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, there were early ideas and even teaser visuals of a grayish Savage Hulk, but it didn't make it into the final cut, with Marvel prioritizing the established green look.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.

Why Avoiding Gray Hulk Is the Right Move for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Marvel's decision to cut Gray Hulk concepts in favor of the classic green Savage Hulk for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was the correct creative call.

The MCU's Hulk has evolved through several distinct phases, ranging from the raw Savage Hulk to the crowd-pleasing Smart Hulk. Introducing Gray Hulk at the same time as a Savage Hulk shift would have caused confusion among fans, especially in a complex film like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where it is already juggling several key storylines.

Seeing a green Savage Hulk delivers instant recognition during the pivotal clash between him and Spider-Man. A gray version would require extra exposition or payoff that the story likely didn't have room for.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is truly Peter Parker's story, and a Hulk sequence diving deep into the Gray Hulk persona would have risked shifting the spotlight away from him. By sticking with the green Savage Hulk, the movie keeps the focus on Peter learning to fight smarter against overwhelming force.

Still, saving Gray Hulk for a future project makes sense as the MCU continues to explore Hulk's unique psyche and transformation, potentially in other projects like Avengers: Secret Wars.