Netflix Announces Removal of 12 Major Superhero Movies

Netflix will be getting rid of 12 major Hollywood superhero movies soon.

It is not uncommon to see movies come and go on various streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, and Hulu to name a few, with platforms continually updating their cache of content as contracts for streaming rights begin and end.

Although fans have seen more sudden content purges in recent years, movies generally stream for a pre-determined length of time, which viewers do not learn about until such time that they are removed.

12 Superhero Movies Leaving Netflix in March

Netflix is set to remove 12 memorable superhero movies at the end of March 2024 as their streaming contracts officially conclude.

Those films are listed below along with short descriptions for each:

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Dimension Films

Jessica Alba's Marissa Cortez Wilson takes her post as head of the OSS and revives the now-defunct Spy Kids Division as a terrifying villain called the Timekeeper threatens the planet in 2011's Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.

Her kids, Rebecca and Cecil, have to learn all about that organization alongside a couple of franchise mainstays, diving into the world of espionage in Robert Rodriguez's fourth Spy Kids movie since 2001.

Man of Steel

Warner Bros.

Director Zack Snyder takes on a Superman origin story behind Henry Cavill in 2013's Man of Steel, showing the Kryptonian's evolution from alien invader to Earth's protector.

After Krypton's destruction, Krypton scientist Jor-El hopes to preserve his race by sending his son to Earth, with Jonathan and Martha Kent raising him before an otherworldly threat puts the planet in jeopardy.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Warner Bros.

2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice marks Snyder's second directorial effort within the DCEU, bringing Henry Cavill's Superman face-to-face with Ben Affleck's Batman.

The two iconic DC superheroes are pitted in an epic battle after Bruce Wayne is convinced the Man of Steel is a threat to all humanity, all while Lex Luthor hopes to end the Justice League before it begins.

Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

2016's Suicide Squad brings together a team of incarcerated supervillains under a secret government program, Task Force X, to stop a powerful and supernatural world-threatening entity.

Will Smith's Deadshot, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, and more have to find a way to work together without killing one another, giving the DCEU its first antagonist-centric project as the interconnected universe evolves.

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros.

Following her introduction in Batman v Superman, Gal Gadot embraces her own solo story in 2017's Wonder Woman, taking a trip back to 1918 as the Amazonian warrior embraces life outside of Themyscira.

Pushed into the throes of World War I, Diana Prince and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor fight the Allies' best against the Germans, although Wonder Woman then learns about a far scarier antagonist behind that battle.

Justice League

Warner Bros.

2017's Justice League sees Batman taking inspiration from Superman's heroic efforts as he recruits Wonder Woman to face an alien enemy, later bringing in Aquaman, the Flash, and Cyborg to join their efforts.

Even with five superheroes teaming up together against the villainous Steppenwolf, his army, and his Motherboxes, their power might not be enough to stop the world from being destroyed.

Shazam!

Warner Bros.

2018's Shazam! highlights 14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a foster child who is chosen by a mysterious wizard to become his champion and transform into the god-like superhero Shazam.

While he quickly comes to enjoy the perks of being so powerful anytime he says the word "Shazam," he quickly learns about the evil Dr. Sivana, who will stop at nothing to take that power for himself.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Warner Bros.

Otherwise known as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, this first solo film featuring Robbie's Harley shows the antihero handling her break-up with the Joker in the DCEU's first R-rated movie efforts.

Finding her way into a new battle next to other powerful heroes like Huntress and Black Canary, Harley now faces a self-obsessed crime boss called Black Mask, who looks to enact his reign of terror in this 2020 solo film.

Wonder Woman 1984

Warner Bros.

66 years after her first solo adventure, 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 throws Diana Prince into the wild world of the '80s as she keeps a low profile by curating ancient artifacts apart from her under-the-radar hero work.

However, she has to dive right back into action as she learns about powerful businessman Maxwell Lord and a new feline foe in the Cheetah, all while revisiting a surprising old flame from her past.

The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

Director James Gunn moves to the world of DC for The Suicide Squad as a new team of villains goes through the jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, led by Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Harley Quinn.

The remote island of Corto Maltese serves as the primary locale for this undercover, off-the-books assignment as the squad fights through mercenaries and each other to stay alive.

Black Adam

Warner Bros.

2022's Black Adam highlights Dwayne Johnson's Teth-Adam as he is bestowed the powers of the gods, using them for vengeance before he is imprisoned and dons the movie's titular mantle.

5,000 years later, Black Adam is freed from his prison as the Justice Society of America is sent on a mission to contain him or take him out, which proves to be a challenge of epic proportions for this new superhero team.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Warner Bros.

Zachary Levi and Asher Angel return for their second solo movie, 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as Billy Batson and his foster siblings learn how to balance their life as kids with their responsibilities as adult superheroes.

Facing a trio of ancient gods played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Ziegler, Billy and his family have to take down an ancient power that threatens their very existence on Earth.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World will leave Netflix on Friday, March 29, before the 11 movies in the DCEU depart the streamer on Sunday, March 31.