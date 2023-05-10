Spy Kids: Netflix Reboot Movie Gets Release Date Window (Official)

Spy Kids: Armageddon director/writer Robert Rodriguez shared a new update on when the rebooted movie series will be released on Netflix.

Rodriguez is known more recently for his work in the Star Wars universe, directing Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian and serving as a director and executive producer on The Book of Boba Fett.

In the early 2000s, he got his claim to fame from the Spy Kids franchise, which spanned over four movies and an animated show largely featuring Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, and Daryl Sabara.

And while the franchise has gone steady for more than 20 years, Rodriguez is ready to tell a new story featuring a fresh family of secret agents.

When Will Spy Kids: Armageddon Release on Netflix?

Netflix

Speaking with Collider's Steven Weintraub, director Robert Rodriguez confirmed plans for the release Spy Kids: Armageddon on Netflix.

Considering that filming wrapped in September 2022 and how post-production is still ongoing, the writer-director revealed that the Spy Kids reboot movie's release date is set to land this year between September 2023 and December 2023.

“I don't know if I can say the release date, but it's coming, it's this year. We haven't announced it yet, but it's coming this year. I just finished scoring it, so you know, we're still waiting for visual effects. It won't be done until August, so it won't be any earlier than August.

This new Spy Kids reboot will feature Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and Shazam actor Zachary Levi in leading roles.

Will Spy Kids Reboot Bring New Success?

Although the first four movies in the series only grossed less than $350 million combined at the box office, the Netflix reboot route should help give a new spark to the series for a new audience of viewers.

Reboots and legacy sequels have been utilized quite often in Hollywood over the last few years, some to great success like Top Gun: Maverick, and more like the Harry Potter and Haunted Mansion reboots are already deep in the works.

The Spy Kids series hasn't seen a new addition in live-action since 2011's Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World, but with Rodriguez's passion along with the time that's passed since then, this new reboot should give the series a fresh feel on a new home in Netflix.

And with it being a streaming release, fans likely won't see any kind of promotional material for the new outing for some time. When that does come, a release date should be set more in stone as Levi, Rodriguez, and the team gets set to take this spy story down a new path.

Spy Kids: Armageddon will debut on Netflix in late 2023.