Marvel Officially Sets 2027 Release Date For Highly-Anticipated Movie

A Marvel movie that has gone through multiple delays and caused many fans to wonder if it would even be released will apparently be coming out in 2027. Thanks to the MCU, Marvel has become one of the most successful and recognizable brands in the world. Even projects that are under the Marvel banner but are not a part of Marvel Studios' interconnected universe already have a leg up on other projects simply because of the Marvel name. However, not all of them end up performing well, and some even get shelved for large periods of time or even cancelled.

According to writers and producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord, in an interview with Variety (shared via X) on the red carpet for their newest film, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will finally be released in 2027 after going through multiple delays. Lord and Miller also revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming animated movie, which will close out the Spider-Verse trilogy that began with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Specifically, the duo mentioned that Beyond the Spider-Verse is "on schedule," meaning that it will be released in 2027. Originally, Beyond the Spider-Verse was simply the second part of Across the Spider-Verse, as that movie had to be split into two. Beyond was initially scheduled to be released in 2024, but it was pushed back to 2025 because of the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

Then, the film was delayed again until June 2027, simply due to production issues. Since then, no other major updates have been given about the film's release, and everything surrounding it has remained rather quiet. Many fans wondered if the movie would be delayed again or if it would even be released. Some theories suggested it had quietly been cancelled.

However, Lord and Miller confirming that it is on schedule means that it is still aiming for the June 18, 2027 release date that it was most recently given. So, it seems as though the film will be premiering next year, and that everything is finally running more smoothly.

In the interview, Lord and Miller also teased that Beyond the Spider-Verse will "be beautiful and emotional," and will be "the most emotional" film in the entire trilogy:

"It's on schedule, and it's gonna be beautiful and emotional. The most emotional of the three."

It seems as though Lord and Miller have major plans for Beyond the Spider-Verse and that they are trying to make it the best film possible. By the time it is released, it will have been four years since the release of Across the Spider-Verse. That was likely longer than they or Sony wanted, but it is still not as long as the five-year gap that was between Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse.

The most important aspect of Lord and Miller's comments is that Beyond the Spider-Verse is on schedule. That should make fans feel much better about the film in general and more confident that other Marvel movies that have been delayed could eventually still be released.

Other Marvel Movies That Have Been Delayed

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is not the only Marvel movie that was officially announced to also be delayed for an extended period of time. As mentioned, Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally set to be released in 2024, but across its multiple delays, it got pushed back three years.

Although that is a fairly substantial amount of time, it still isn't as long as some other Marvel movies.

For example, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in 2021. The movie performed rather well at the box office, considering it was released when the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing. It was also received extremely well by fans, and many wanted a sequel sooner rather than later.

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi 2 was announced by Marvel Studios, but it was never given a specific release date. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the first movie and was supposed to return for the sequel, was also tapped to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but after Jonathan Majors' situation and his firing, the plans for Avengers changed.

Cretton then went on to become involved with other projects outside of the Marvel universe, so Shang-Chi 2 has continued to be delayed. At this point, it is possible it will never even happen, as Marvel clearly had to rework a lot of its upcoming plans after switching The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday.

Mahershala Ali/Blade

Another Marvel project that has been delayed time and time again is Blade. The horror movie was supposed to follow Mahershala Ali's Eric Brooks, who could be heard speaking at the end of Eternals. However, there seemed to be one problem after another with the script, pre-production, and everything else in the development process. Now, Blade has been shelved indefinitely, and, according to insiders, has been declared dead altogether.

Marvel Studios

Armor Wars is yet another MCU project that has had its fair share of problems. In truth, it is actually the longest-delayed project in the franchise's history, as a War Machine-led title has been in the works since 2011. When Don Cheadle first took over as James Rhodes in Iron Man 2, he revealed that there was a War Machine movie in the works.

Nothing ever really came of that project, but in 2020, Marvel Studios announced that a Disney+ show titled Armor Wars was in production. However, in 2022, that show turned into a feature film, and that was the last major update anyone was given on its status. Now, no one knows when it will be released, or if it ever will be. Some reports state that Marvel is saving it for after Secret Wars, which would mean that it would not be released until 2028 at the earliest.

Marvel Studios

Recently, Marvel Studios announced that the movie that was set to be released on February 18, 2028 would be pushed back to July 28, 2028 (roughly five months). Marvel had not confirmed what movie would fill that release slot, but industry insiders suggested that it was Black Panther 3. If that is the case, then Black Panther 3 has been moved back five months.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is definitely the biggest Marvel release of 2026, and Secret Wars will be the biggest release of 2027, but both movies have gone through some trouble in the past. Originally, Avengers 5 was called The Kang Dynasty and was set to be released in May 2025. That obviously didn't happen, and the film was delayed to May 2026.

However, it was then changed from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday after Jonathan Majors was arrested and fired by Marvel Studios. So, it was finally delayed again until December 2026. Since Avengers 5 was delayed, Avengers 6 also needed to be delayed, so its release date has been pushed back to December 2027.

20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios

The X-Men have been teased in the MCU for years now. Their involvement in the franchise and an X-Men movie has been loosely in the works since around 2019. However, the Multiverse Saga happened, and all of the delays that occurred within that saga, so the X-Men movie has been a longer time coming than many initially expected.