Spider-Verse 3's Release Date Makes Superhero Movie History

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally has a new release date, and it will break an unfortunate Marvel movie record. Sony had originally touted Beyond the Spider-Verse for release on March 29, 2024, just 304 days after Across the Spider-Verse. The shift came alongside a title change for both Spider-Verse sequels, renaming them from Across the Spider-Verse - Part One and Part Two. But alas, it quickly became clear that between the 2023 Hollywood strikes and other production issues, such a quick turnaround to resolve the sequel's jaw-dropping cliffhanger was unrealistic. Instead, the threequel will hit theaters on June 4, 2027, over three years after its original date.

When Beyond the Spider-Verse finally arrives on June 4, 2027, it will be doing so a record-breaking 1162 days after its original March 29, 2024 release date. This massive delay will make Marvel movie history as the farthest a release has strayed from its original date, beating the 868-day delay to The New Mutants:

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: March 29, 2024 - June 4, 2027 (1162 days) The New Mutants: April 13, 2018 - August 28, 2020 (868 days) Kraven the Hunter - January 13, 2023 - December 13, 2024 (700 days) Morbius - July 10, 2020 - April 1, 2022 (631 days) Avengers 5: May 2, 2025 - December 18, 2026 (596 days, retitled from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday) Avengers: Secret Wars: May 7, 2026 - December 17, 2027 (590 days) The Marvels: July 8, 2022 - November 10, 2023 (490 days) Black Widow: May 11, 2020 - July 9, 2021 (434 days)

It's worth noting that Blade will probably steal Spider-Verse 3's record, having originally been scheduled for November 3, 2023, 668 days ago, with no sign of a script, director, or production start. After multiple delays and being removed from the MCU schedule entirely, it's unclear if the reboot will happen at all, but it would have to release by January 2027, not to exceed Spider-Verse 3's delay record.

Why Spider-Verse 3's Release Delay Is a Great Thing

Sony Pictures

There's no denying that three years of delays to Beyond the Spider-Verse will frustrate fans, especially as it means the four-year gap between Spider-Verse flicks is only halfway over. Fortunately, this will still be only just shorter than the four-and-a-half-year wait between the franchise's first two installments.

Having been given ample time to develop Spider-Verse 2, its creative team managed to develop a rare follow-up to one of the greatest comicbook movies of all time that some argue exceeds the first. If Beyond sticks the landing, the Spider-Verse trilogy could be in conversation with The Dark Knight saga as one of the greatest comicbook movie franchises ever to grace screens.

Spider-Verse 3's new release date lands it in an exciting place when interest in Marvel is bound to be at its highest in years. Not only will it land just over a year after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but also halfway between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and potentially one month before a July 2027 MCU movie.

Despite being the official end to the Spider-Verse trilogy, the animated wall-crawler storytelling won't end there, as three characters are set to receive spin-offs.