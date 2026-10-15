All 6 Disney+ LEGO Star Wars TV Specials, Ranked

Over the years, LEGO has retold Star Wars stories with exciting twists. These reimagined LEGO stories became even more popular when LEGO TV specials were introduced to Disney+, with the Holiday Special kicking off the tradition. Over the course of six years, LEGO has released six specials, some of them amazing, while others could have been a lot better. These LEGO Star Wars specials aren't part of Star Wars canon, which gives LEGO the freedom to literally play with every toy in the Star Wars sandbox.

The most recent special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, arrived on Disney+ on September 2, 2026, following the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, Star Wars' first film release in seven years. That special retold the events of all three seasons of The Mandalorian with a hilarious spin, drawing immense praise from the Star Wars community and landing a solid 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite being new, it is already in competition with previous highly praised releases. The Direct has ranked these specials from best to worst, and LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian takes a pretty interesting spot in the ranking.

All Six LEGO Star Wars TV Specials Ranked

1. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

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LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy arrived on September 13, 2024, and immediately raised the bar for what these specials could do. Rather than another one-off holiday romp, Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group delivered a four-episode serialized story with high stakes and emotion.

The premise is simple and brilliant. A nerf-herder named Sig Greebling, voiced by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, pulls an ancient relic called the Cornerstone from a hidden Jedi temple. Things take a turn when the galaxy rebuilds itself into a twisted mirror where heroes turn villainous, and villains turn noble. Sig's own brother Dev, voiced by Tony Revolori, becomes the Sith Lord Darth Devastator.

Writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit packed the series with deep-cut fan service. Jedi Bob, a nameless minifigure from a 2002 Republic Gunship set, became a full character voiced by Bobby Moynihan. Ahmed Best finally brought the famous Darth Jar Jar fan theory to life. Best said he always wanted to explore a dark version of Jar Jar while keeping flashes of the Gungan fans know.

Mark Hamill even returned to voice Luke Skywalker, something he never did for the earlier specials. Sig and Dev's fractured bond, combined with the comedy, stood out as one of the best aspects of the series. Many fans embraced it as a love letter to both fandoms.

2. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past

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The sequel, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, landed on September 19, 2025, after an announcement at Star Wars Celebration Japan. Four new episodes continued Sig's story, and in some ways improved on the original.

This chapter pits the Greebling brothers against Darth Solitus, Jedi Bob's fallen former master, voiced with relish by Dan Stevens. Solitus escapes an ancient prison called the Forcehold and sets out to unmake the galaxy entirely. This forces Sig and Dev onto the same side for the first time, and their uneasy alliance is one of the special's best elements.

Pieces of the Past is second here mainly because of pacing. Four episodes weren't really enough to contain a redemption arc, a new villain, and this many cameos, with Dev's turn happening too fast. Even so, Pieces of the Past confirms that Rebuild the Galaxy is one of the best non-canon stories in the Star Wars franchise.

3. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

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The one that started it all premiered on November 17, 2020, exactly 42 years after the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special faced the impossible task of redeeming Life Day, but it managed to pull it off.

Set after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the story follows Rey as she struggles to train Finn in the ways of the Force. A mysterious crystal on the planet Kordoku sends her tumbling through time into the saga's greatest hits.

She watches Yoda train Luke on Dagobah, rides along for the Death Star trench run, and crosses paths with Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, who scheme to weaponize time travel itself. The Mandalorian and Grogu even dropped by for a cameo during the peak of their popularity. This special leans heavily on nostalgia over story, though, which places it below the entries with stronger narratives.

4. LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

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LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales premiered on October 1, 2021, and gave the franchise its Halloween entry. Poe Dameron and BB-8 crash-land on Mustafar, where Graballa the Hutt is converting Vader's castle into a Sith-themed luxury hotel. The castle's caretaker, Vaneé, voiced by Tony Hale, leads the group on a tour and shares three creepy stories.

The anthology format is the special's greatest strength. "The Lost Boy" revisits Ben Solo's fall and features Christian Slater as the leader of the Knights of Ren. "The Dueling Monstrosities" retells the rebirths of Darth Maul and General Grievous.

"The Wookiee's Paw" spins a dark Monkey's Paw parody where Luke Skywalker joins the Empire. Each tale riffs on horror classics while sneaking in real Star Wars lore. The horror premise makes it stand out among the other specials.

5. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian

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The newest entry, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, premiered on September 2, 2026, the same day The Mandalorian and Grogu arrived on Disney+ following its May theatrical run. Directed by Rebuild the Galaxy veteran Chris Buckley and written by The Simpsons alum Michael Price, the special retells all three seasons of The Mandalorian plus The Book of Boba Fett.

The story is told through the lens of Mando's friends throwing him a party and recounting his adventures, from his first meeting with Grogu onward, all while pirates threaten the celebration. Several original cast members even returned to voice their characters, including Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Rosario Dawson, Bill Burr, and Katee Sackhoff, with Gavin Hammon stepping in for Pedro Pascal as the voice of Mando.

The special beautifully summarizes The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett in the most hilarious way, poking fun at some of the plot inconsistencies in the series. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian not taking itself too seriously embodies the whole point of these LEGO releases, making it one of the most entertaining of the bunch.

6. LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

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LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation closed out the holiday trilogy on August 5, 2022. Finn books the sequel-era crew a getaway aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, but his plans fall apart. Separated from his friends, he meets three Force ghosts, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share a tale of a vacation gone wrong.

The special has its good moments and bad ones. "Weird Al" Yankovic voices musician Vic Vankoh and performs the original song "Scarif Beach Party," a bouncy track that imagines Darth Vader and Palpatine on a beach holiday. Leia's story, a Solo family road trip with a young Ben Solo, delivers real emotion, including a Ben and Leia hug that fans had wanted for years.

So why last place? The special doubles as an advertisement for Walt Disney World's Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which opened in March 2022 and closed in September 2023, barely a year after the special's release. The anthology structure also wore thin by the third consecutive special, and the whole thing felt skippable by the end.