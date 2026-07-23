Darth Jar Jar Makes His Official Star Wars Return In First Look Photos

Darth Jar Jar just made his official Star Wars return, and new first-look photos show the villainous Gungan at his most menacing yet. The character began as a fan theory, sparked by a 2015 Reddit post arguing that Jar Jar Binks secretly orchestrated the events of the prequel trilogy as a hidden Sith mastermind. Lucasfilm treated the idea as a joke for years before slowly warming to it, and the dark side version of Jar Jar keeps finding new official homes.

The new first look at Darth Jar Jar comes from Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, the long-running mobile RPG published by EA and developed by Capital Games. On July 22, the studio shared a full kit reveal for the character, confirming the Sith Lord will join the roster as part of the game’s upcoming Era of Myths & Legends. A promotional image accompanied the announcement, giving fans their clearest look yet at a fully corrupted Jar Jar.

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In the image, Darth Jar Jar wears a black hooded cloak over red and gray Sith armor, and his eyes glow a burning orange beneath the hood. Blue Force lightning crackles from his raised hand while he grips a lightsaber at the hilt with the other.

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His in-game design leans directly into the theory that birthed him. Capital Games positioned Darth Jar Jar as a Sith leader who thrives on deception. In the game, he possesses the ability to manipulate enemies and Siphon away their protection.

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The Galaxy of Heroes debut also gives Darth Jar Jar his second official Star Wars appearance in under a year. Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar in the prequels, voiced the character’s sinister alter ego in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy in 2024, and the sequel series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past brought him back when it premiered on Disney+ on September 19, 2025. That sequel even placed him on an official Star Wars poster for the first time.

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Epic Games also featured him on the gaming side. Darth Jar Jar arrived in Fortnite as a purchasable skin during the battle royale’s Star Wars-themed Galactic Battle season in May 2025, though Epic locked the outfit behind a 1.28 million XP requirement before players could spend 1,500 V-Bucks on it.

Darth Jar Jar Is a Character Worth Exploring in Future Star Wars Projects

Three separate companies now view Darth Jar Jar as a headline-worthy character rather than an Easter egg, and the spotlight being thrown on him deserves a bigger stage. A villain who weaponizes his own ridiculousness is an interesting and unique story worth exploring. Darth Jar Jar appearing in a major Star Wars project will also be a great way to honour the voice actor behind the character. Ahmed Best endured years of vicious backlash after Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and the warm reception to his return as Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian Season 3 proved audiences want him back. A Darth Jar Jar story fronted by Best would be a nice way to turn one of the fandom’s ugliest chapters into a heartwarming moment.

A live-action film remains the longest of long shots, though. The theory contradicts established continuity, and canon already gave Jar Jar a quiet ending as a street performer on Naboo in the 2017 novel Aftermath: Empire’s End. Animation can avoid these obstacles, though, and would be the best place for a Darth Jar Jar appearance. Star Wars: Visions tells stories with zero canon obligations, and its third volume premiered on Disney+ in October last year, so a future batch of shorts could easily give one to the secret Sith. Lucasfilm also proved it is willing to let a villain headline a series when it put Maul front and center in Maul: Shadow Lord.

Nothing suggests Lucasfilm has special plans for a Darth Jar Jar project, though, so the character will probably stay in games and LEGO specials for now. Still, the past 12 months suggest the Sith Lord is gradually becoming an influential character, and his popularity will likely grow further. Maybe Lucasfilm will be compelled to feature him in a major project down the line.