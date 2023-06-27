James Gunn Announces First Superhero Actor for DC Reboot

James Gunn DC Justice League

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just confirmed the first superhero set to star in his upcoming DCU reboot.

David Corenswet Cast as Superman in DCU Reboot

James Gunn has confirmed the report that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast in Superman: Legacy as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively:

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).

The new Man of Steel represents the first official hero to be cast in the new DCU. The cast of the upcoming DCU animated show Creature Commandos has been previously announced, but that team has been referred to as antiheroes.

Several new DCU cast members have already been revealed, including the return of Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and Frank Grillo jumping from Marvel to DC as Rick Flag Sr.

  • Viola Davis - Amanda Waller
  • Frank Grillo - Rick Flag Sr
  • Maria Bakalova - Princess Ilana Rostovic
  • Indira Varma - The Bride of Frankenstein
  • Zoë Chao - Nina Mazursky
  • Alan Tudyk - Doctor Phosphorus
  • David Harbour - Eric Frankenstein
  • Sean Gunn - GI Robot/Weasel
  • Steve Agee - John Economos

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

