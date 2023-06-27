James Gunn Announces First Superhero Actor for DC Reboot

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just confirmed the first superhero set to star in his upcoming DCU reboot.

David Corenswet Cast as Superman in DCU Reboot

David Corenwet

James Gunn has confirmed the report that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast in Superman: Legacy as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively:

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).

The new Man of Steel represents the first official hero to be cast in the new DCU. The cast of the upcoming DCU animated show Creature Commandos has been previously announced, but that team has been referred to as antiheroes.

Several new DCU cast members have already been revealed, including the return of Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and Frank Grillo jumping from Marvel to DC as Rick Flag Sr.

Viola Davis - Amanda Waller

Frank Grillo - Rick Flag Sr

Maria Bakalova - Princess Ilana Rostovic

Indira Varma - The Bride of Frankenstein

Zoë Chao - Nina Mazursky

Alan Tudyk - Doctor Phosphorus

David Harbour - Eric Frankenstein

Sean Gunn - GI Robot/Weasel

Steve Agee - John Economos

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!