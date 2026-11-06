Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Unveils Major Redesigns For 3 Main Characters — Including Wilson Bethel's Bullseye And Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is set to highlight major costume redesigns for its core trio of characters, showcasing brand-new looks for Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. Following the fallout of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+, where Matt's secret identity was deliberately exposed in open court and Wilson Fisk's political reign of terror in New York finally ended, the highly anticipated final season will explore Matt's life behind bars while Fisk is forced into a period of exile. Production for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 wrapped in July 2026, and since then, major visual shifts for the show's central figures have begun to emerge online through set photos, wrap-gift artwork, and a trailer shown to attendees at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2026. These latest redesigns for Daredevil: Born Again's core trio tie into the season's themes of survival, power lost, and comic-book-accurate takes.

Marvel Studios released an exclusive Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 trailer at NYCC 2026 on October 8, unleashing new looks at Matt Murdock as Daredevil, a fresh take on Kingpin, and Bullseye. The teaser revealed Matt's life in jail, with him wearing an orange prisoner's jumpsuit before he jumped into action, fighting his way through inmates.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale's final moments revealed the first look at Matt Murdock in prison garb, with former members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force viewing him as an intended target for revenge.

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During the prison fight sequence shown in the trailer, Matt wore a stripped-down, improvised "superhero" look made from prison items, reminiscent of what he wore in the classic Daredevil storyline Daredevil: The Devil in Cell Block D by Ed Brubaker.

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The design featured an orange bandana used as a makeshift eye covering, hand wraps on his forearms, and elements of his prison uniform, creating a survival-driven aesthetic.

The prison-related superhero costume of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aligns with Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's wrap-gift artwork, which showed the best look yet at the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's new look in the show's final season on Disney+.

Matt Murdock's improvised prison costume in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 carries significant weight, as it marks a deliberate return to the character's most vulnerable and resourceful state. Unlike his previous armored red suits, this look is assembled from whatever Matt can scavenge behind bars, effectively stripping away the iconography of Daredevil and reducing him to a man fighting purely on instinct and skill.

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Matt's prison costume visually reinforces that he has lost everything, leaving him to rely only on his usual gear or the anonymity of the streets. If anything, he has to become Daredevil with almost nothing in order to defend himself.

The prison-forged costume is one of several major visual redesigns for Season 3. While Matt is forced to improvise under confinement, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Wilson Bethel's Bullseye have different narrative trajectories in the upcoming final season.

At the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Fisk was forced into exile out of New York, and he was last seen on a remote island contemplating his next move.

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Early set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 confirmed a major departure for Wilson Fisk's usual look from his past MCU appearances, showing off a thick white beard for Vincent D'Onofrio's character. Fisk is wearing a long winter coat and a casual shirt.

The fact that he looks deliberately unassuming while walking in the streets of New York further solidified his period of exile, completely embracing his low-profile status after the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale.

Kingpin's major redesign in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is significant, creating a meaningful shift in Wilson Fisk's status and mindset following perhaps the biggest loss of his life. With him stripped of his imposing political image, Fisk returns to New York, forced to navigate a city that was once his in terms of political dominance and martial law enforcement.

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It's worth noting that Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin has rarely been seen with facial hair in the MCU. The heavy white beard marks a clear visual departure, and the NYCC trailer for Born Again suggests that his unexpected situation would take an emotional toll. Kingpin's brief scene in the exclusive trailer showed Fisk screaming at the top of his lungs, hinting that he may have already been pushed to the limit.

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Daredevil: Born Again's final season is set to ground Kingpin's story, tying it to consequence and reinvention as he forges his way back into the Defenders equation.

Meanwhile, Dex Poindexter's Bullseye has a clear upgrade in Season 3 as he embraces a more comic-accurate look. Daredevil: Born Again's final season is once again poised to push Bullseye to the forefront. As Wilson Bethel noted in an exclusive interview with The Direct in May 2026, the actor said that fans can "keep hope alive" about seeing a comic-accurate Bullseye costume in Season 3:

"You can absolutely keep hope alive. What I always say is, as we've seen with Daredevil, over, going on, six seasons of this show now, that suit has evolved at least five or six times. So, I think there's a lot of room for evolution. And just know, to any fans out there, that I'm on your side. I am advocating for that too."

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True enough, set photos unveiled Bullseye's comic-accurate suit in action, featuring a more prominent Bullseye logo integrated into the armor, a dedicated helmet with a white target logo on the forehead, and layered black-and-blue-gray tactical elements.

Bullseye's new look moves past the more homemade looks from prior seasons, marking the most important evolution of the MCU villain in the upcoming final season.

The NYCC trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 showcased a brief glimpse of Bullseye in action, with him wearing his upgraded costume.

After being recruited by Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles at the end of Season 2, it seems that Bullseye is poised to wreak some havoc once again in New York in the final season, leading to some expected run-ins with Karen Page and the rest of the Defenders while Matt is in prison.

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Bullseye's more comic-accurate costume in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 officially shifts Wilson Bethel's MCU villain into a more iconic and visually distinctive version of the character, making him prime for a big-screen debut in the future.

The refined costume signals a clearer and more committed embrace of the Bullseye persona. Rather than appearing as a man with a skill set and a loose tactical outfit, Bullseye now presents as a fully realized (and sometimes almost theatrical) killer.

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Bullseye's redesign effectively heightens his visual threat, suggesting that the Season 3 version of the villain is more dangerous and more willing to lean into the persona that defines him, rather than continuing the redemption he once embraced in the show's sophomore season.

All in all, the three major redesigns of the core trio of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 marks an important narrative shift, not just for the show, but for the street-level corner of the MCU.