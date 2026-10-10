Avengers: Doomsday Releases 25 New Posters Featuring Thor, Giant-Man, Professor X, and More MCU Heroes

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, less than three months away. Marvel Studios is a marketing juggernaut, and its biggest blockbuster yet is getting the best promo possible during the most critical period of its theatrical build-up. Posters have always been one of the studio's biggest advertising weapons, and over the past few weeks at least 25 pieces of artwork have surfaced online, sending anticipation for the movie through the roof. The promo material spotlights Giant-Man, Human Torch, Black Panther, and more of the film's biggest heroes, and of course the villain at the center of it all: Doctor Doom.

The new wave of artwork made its way online via HEXFacility, giving fans high-definition images of their favorite characters. The posters offer a fair idea of how intense the movie will be, with several of them showing the heroes facing off against Doctor Doom. They also reveal that Doom will not be working alone, spotlighting the intriguing allies the Russo Brothers, who helm the blockbuster, have surrounded him with. Interestingly, the movie will mark the first time a Marvel film brings one infamous ally Doom relies on heavily in the comics into live-action. Other posters highlight the immense power upgrades some of the heroes have received, placing them a step above where they were when we last saw them.

25 Avengers: Doomsday Posters Reveal Exciting Details About the Movie

One of the most exciting images in the wave is also the largest of the bunch. The poster depicts an all-out war, with the hero factions appearing in Avengers: Doomsday banding together to fight Doom. Giant-Man, the oversized form of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, stands alongside the X-Men, the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, his fellow Avengers, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and Thor, who leads the charge.

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The heroes leap through the air, charging at Doom all at once. Professor X is the exception, contributing from a distance in his wheelchair with his telepathic powers. Doctor Doom is not alone, though. By his side stand two humongous Sentinels, who keep Cyclops and a fair share of the heroes busy while Doom turns his attention to an enraged Thor fighting with both Stormbreaker and Mjolnir.

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Another intriguing poster is a Doctor Doom-themed one that places the Latverian monarch, played by Robert Downey Jr., at the center in his iron mask. The image is washed in Doom's trademark green, accompanied by crackling energy effects, and flanks him with a good number of the hero factions' leaders. Avengers team leader Captain America is there, as is Yelena Belova, the leader of the Thunderbolts. Black Panther, Reed Richards, Cyclops, Beast, and the Thing all feature as well.

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The one-sheets get more cheerful from there, with one of them leaving Doctor Doom out entirely and focusing on heroes only. Reed Richards, Channing Tatum's Gambit (staff in hand), Sam Wilson, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Shuri, and the Thing all appear. Although Doom is absent, his trademark green still serves as the backdrop.

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The Latverian returns in one of the most striking Avengers: Doomsday posters online. In this artwork, Doom takes up a large portion of the frame, striking a stoic pose and raising a hooked fist. The film's wordmark appears in the middle of the image against another green background, with the heroes neatly lined up inside the letters of the title. Human Torch and Cyclops are among those using their superpowers in the artwork.

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One of Doctor Doom's greatest allies from the comics, himself, appears in another poster that spread across social media like wildfire. The artwork, styled like a comic book cover, shows the monarch seated on his throne with several Doombots lined up beside him. Doombots have never been adapted in live-action, so this image naturally thrilled fans. If the artwork translates to the screen, the heroes have a serious problem on their hands, as Doombots make Doctor Doom considerably harder to beat.

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Another poster in the same comic book cover style focuses on Doom alone. Here the palette is red rather than green, showing a hulking Doom charging angrily across a battlefield.

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The heroes receive a comic-style cover poster of their own with Thor at the front. He charges with Mjolnir in hand while Reed Richards, Yelena, Gambit, the Thing, Shuri, and Sam Wilson follow suit. Doom features as well, his cloaked, masked visage looming over much of the background.

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Doctor Doom is not the only character who gets a solo poster among the 25 one-sheets. Steve Rogers receives the same treatment. The image shows him in a plain black shirt and brown pants, Mjolnir gripped in his right hand as he spins the cosmic weapon toward a target. The poster lines up neatly with Avengers: Doomsday's latest trailer, in which Thor extends the hammer and it flies into Steve's waiting hand, an unmistakable callback to his worthiest moment in Avengers: Endgame.

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In another ensemble image, several of the heroes band together once more. Set against a colorful background, it shows Thor wielding Stormbreaker and Mjolnir again as streaks of lightning run across his body. The Thing, Black Panther, Yelena, Shang-Chi, Mister Fantastic, Captain America, Beast, Sue Storm, and Cyclops also join the action, with Doctor Doom towering over them in the background.

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The same heroes feature in another one-sheet, albeit in a different art style. The artwork uses digital line art and cel-shading to give Cyclops, Beast, Thor, and the rest of the ensemble the look of a comic book panel come to life.

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Doom gets even more attention in a run of villain-focused posters. One of them uses a black-and-white design and portrays Doom as a god. The Latverian folds his arms at the center of the image, with lettering that reads "DOOM HAS NO RIVALS" placed over his head. Towering over Doom and the bold lettering are the three Latverian Witches first shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July. The magic wielders have been front and center in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing for months, hinting at the critical role they play in the movie.

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Another Doctor Doom portrait returns to the green theme, with the stern Latverian placed in the center. The words "LONG LIVE LATVERIA" run along the bottom, a nod to Doom's homeland.

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Taken together, these images come across as Latverian propaganda feeding the villain's ego. A third example carries "DOOM IS SUPREME" at the top and bottom, with Doom himself in the center.

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The next poster speaks directly to the film's central conflict. It spotlights Doom, Thor, Reed Richards, Yelena, and Gambit, with Doom placed at the top and the heroes arranged at the bottom beneath the words "WORLDS COLLIDE." In Avengers: Doomsday, incursions cause universes to literally smash into each other, and the poster puts that plot point front and center.

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In a more stylized take, a Doom-centered design shows a hooded profile alongside a frontal pose, stamped with "DOOM HAS NO RIVALS" and the Avengers: Doomsday logo. Glitchy vertical lines and a monochrome finish give it a modern, almost industrial feel compared to the vintage propaganda pieces.

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A similarly modern design anchors a hero-centered piece. Reed Richards, Shuri, Yelena, Shang-Chi, Captain America, Beast, the Thing, Sue Storm, and Cyclops are placed in colorful zigzag panels, grouped according to the factions they belong to.

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The Fantastic Four get their own Avengers: Doomsday poster, although only two members appear. A stretching Reed Richards and the Thing stand ready to clobber anything in their way.

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A similar treatment goes to the X-Men, with three members featuring in their own poster. A raging Cyclops shoots beams from his visor while Beast and Gambit gear up to attack.

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The Avengers also receive a three-man team-up poster. Thor, Captain America, and Black Panther charge into action against a dark backdrop, with the Avengers title inked along the side of the image.

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The heroes then mix together in an art piece reminiscent of the Fox X-Men era. The moody, monochrome design stacks sliced portraits of eight heroes (Reed, Yelena, Beast, Thor, the Thing, Shuri, Cyclops, and Sam Wilson) with spaced-out lettering that spells "DOOMSDAY." The Fox films popularized this uniform, metallic character-lineup style, and the one-sheet replicates that aesthetic well.

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Another art piece highlights the film's central conflict more directly. It shows Captain America, the Thing, and Cyclops, each representing the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, with Doctor Doom towering above them.

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Those same factions appear again in a much busier poster. Yelena, Sam, Thor, and Shuri occupy the top half while Reed, the Thing, Beast, and Cyclops line the bottom, with all three team logos stamped in the middle to identify which faction each hero belongs to.

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Another portrait-driven design divides eight heroes into vertical panels against bold red, yellow, and blue backgrounds. Cyclops, Thor, the Thing, and Shuri sit up top, with Sam, Beast, Yelena, and Reed below. The film's title cuts through the middle of the image, giving it a more striking aesthetic.

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Doom appears in more propaganda-style artwork as the wave winds down. In one, his mask is rendered as a stained-glass mosaic in greens, golds, and oranges, with "DOOM IS SUPREME" appearing again at the top.

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The last of the 25 posters carries the most interesting inscription. "DOOM DOES NOT BEG" is boldly written beneath an image of Doom in his mask and green cloak. The statement fits everything the character stands for. Doom views himself as a god, and in his eyes no one is worthy of hearing him plead.

Avengers: Doomsday's marketing is set to move up another gear in the coming months, so these are far from the last of the film's posters that will surface online. Even after the movie premieres, more one-sheets will likely be made, and Doom is certain to be at the center of those too.