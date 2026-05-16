Casting Marvel Studios' X-Men Movie: 12 Actors Perfect For the Main Characters

With Marvel Studios preparing to assemble a brand-new generation of mutants, the upcoming X-Men reboot is already fueled with early fan-casts. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is set to helm the 2028 film, which is expected to fully reset the franchise with an entirely new cast. While legacy versions of characters like Professor X and Magneto, played by Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, respectively, will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, those cameos will only serve as a bridge to a complete reboot. Naturally, fans have already begun speculating about which actors could be perfect fits for the MCU's next era of X-Men.

The X-Men franchise previously went through two distinct eras at 20th Century Fox, starting with the original early-2000s trilogy before being soft-rebooted with a younger generation of mutants in X-Men: First Class.

The series delivered a mix of highs and lows across both runs, from acclaimed entries like X2 and Days of Future Past to more divisive installments, while also launching the massively successful R-rated Deadpool franchise. Notably, Deadpool became the first Fox-era Marvel property fully embraced by Marvel Studios, culminating in Deadpool & Wolverine. That film, along with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, is expected to celebrate the franchise's past, but so far, fans know little about what the future holds for these iconic Marvel Comics characters.

With early development already underway for the X-Men reboot, it's increasingly likely that the project will become Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's primary focus after the Multiverse Saga concludes. More than almost any other MCU film on the horizon, Marvel’s new X-Men is poised to define the next saga, putting enormous pressure on who gets cast.

12 Actors Perfect for Recasting the X-Men

Cyclops - Harris Dickinson

Marvel

Harris Dickinson has been the subject of Cyclops rumors for over a year now. Coming off Babygirl and set to play John Lennon in the 2028 Beatles films, Dickinson has the acting prowess and leading man stature that fans would like to see in a modern Scott Summers.

Interestingly, this buzz coincides with James Marsden's return in Avengers: Doomsday, where he is expected to finally sport a comic-accurate suit that is a direct spin on the X-Men '97 revival.

While Dickinson seems to be a favorite, The Holdovers breakout Dominic Sessa emerged as an alternative in fan circles. Sessa brings a unique energy that could capture the classic "Slim" Summers aesthetic.

Jean Grey - Sadie Sink

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Long before her upcoming MCU debut, rumors began circulating in December 2024 that Sadie Sink was a top choice for the role of Jean Grey in the upcoming mutant reboot.

Although she has since been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, her character's identity remains a mystery, but some fans are convinced it's none of than Jean Grey.

Her future in the franchise also appears massive, with reports indicating she's in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, potentially bridging the gap between X-Men eras.

Between her talent and iconic red hair, she embodies the perfect visual archetype of a younger, more intense Phoenix. While a Spider-Man film is an odd choice to introduce a new leading X-Men member, this could speak to how huge a role she plays in the future.

Professor X - Laurence Fishburne

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Laurence Fishburne has vaulted to the top of the Professor X conversation after publicly pitching himself for the role this past October.

Expressing a clear desire to lead the MCU's mutant school over joining other franchises like Star Wars, Fishburne's gravitas and commanding screen presence make him a compelling choice to inherit the mantle.

While he has previously appeared in the MCU as Dr. Bill Foster (from the Ant-Man franchise), this could be less of an obstacle than some might think, as several actors have played multiple roles for Marvel Studios.

Storm - Cynthia Erivo

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Cynthia Erivo has long been a top choice for Ororo Munroe; the actress even said she "really want[s] to play Storm." However, her age may become a pivotal factor in the casting process; by the time the 2028 reboot arrives, Erivo will be 41, which potentially clashes with rumors that Marvel Studios is seeking a youth-oriented team in their early-to-mid 20s.

This same demographic hurdle applies to fellow fan-favorite Jodie Turner-Smith, who will also be 41 in 2028.

Marvel's strategy of casting for 10-year longevity might favor a younger iteration of Storm, growing alongside the likes of Sink's Jean Grey.

Kitty Pryde - Julia Butters

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Julia Butters is currently the leading name linked to Kitty Pryde, a role that would lean into the character's roots as the team's youngest recruit.

Her established relationship with the Russo Brothers from The Gray Man has fueled reports that she might debut as Shadowcat as early as one of the upcoming Avengers films. At just 15 years old, Butters could fit the role perfectly, and fans seem to think she could be a nice fit for a young class at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

Beast - Jesse Plemons

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Rumors about Jesse Plemons as Hank McCoy, better known as Beast, first gained traction in March 2025.

Given his acclaimed versatility in projects like Breaking Bad and Civil War, fans believe Plemons could offer a sophisticated, intellectual take on the character. The actor also isn't against big franchises, playing Plutarch Heavensbee in 2026's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

At 36, he falls into a perfect age bracket to serve as a bridge between younger students and veteran leadership, effectively acting as a core pillar for the new team. While Kelsey Grammer is reprising the role for a final nostalgic turn in Avengers: Doomsday, Plemons represents a strong successor candidate to carry the character forward in the reboot.

Gambit - Austin Butler

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While Austin Butler has become a staple of Gambit fan-casting, his actually accepting the role seems like a major long shot for several reasons. Most notably, Channing Tatum finally claimed the mantle after years of development limbo, making a viral debut in Deadpool & Wolverine and in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Beyond the overlap with Tatum, Butler's recent career trajectory suggests he is prioritizing more prestige projects. Despite the striking fan art and his proven ability to handle a Southern drawl, there has been no official indication that the Oscar-nominated actor is looking to sign a multi-year superhero contract.

Rogue - Sophie Thatcher

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Sophie Thatcher has become a fan favorite for the MCU's Rogue, with the actress gaining more fans through films like Heretic and Companion. Her ability to play a fierce survivor makes her a natural fit for a '90s-inspired take on the Southern runaway.

Similarly, Cailee Spaeny is a favorite following her action-heavy role in Alien: Romulus and her transformative turn in Priscilla, showing off some of that range.

Another name being tossed around the internet is Talia Ryder, a popular indie choice from The Sweet East, who could bring a young energy that aligns with the rumored youth-centric reboot.

Nightcrawler - Louis Hofmann

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For Nightcrawler, Louis Hofmann has become a next-level fan-casting choice, largely due to the energy he brings from his starring role in the acclaimed German series Dark.

Fans online frequently cite his German background and age (28) as essential markers for an authentic Kurt Wagner, adding that he possesses the exact lanky physicality needed for the character's acrobatic nature.

Jubilee - Trinity Jo-Li Bliss

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Trinity Jo-Li Bliss emerged as a potential contender for the role of Jubilee, with a report suggesting Marvel Studios is specifically eyeing the 16-year-old for the reboot.

Bliss is widely recognized (through CGI) for her role as Tuk in James Cameron's Avatar franchise. Fans noted that her casting would align perfectly with Julia Butters as Kitty Pryde, potentially forming a youthful duo that mirrors the team's classic comic book dynamics.

Mr. Sinister - Jon Hamm

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Jon Hamm and Mr. Sinister have a connection that dates back to the Fox era, when he was nearly cast for a post-credits cameo in The New Mutants.

His suave yet menacing screen presence makes him an ideal fit for Nathaniel Essex, a villain rumored to be a recurring "puppet master" in the upcoming Mutant Saga. Sinister may even be linked to the Department of Damage Control (DODC), which is being set up for a major role in the MCU's future.

Bolivar Trask - Wagner Moura

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Academy Awards Best Actor nominee Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) is a top pick for Bolivar Trask, the brilliant but dangerous scientist behind the mutant-hunting Sentinels.

Rumors suggest that Trask and his machines will serve as recurring antagonists in the upcoming Mutant Saga, potentially working with the DODC to convince the public that mutants are a threat.

Moura, who gained international acclaim for his intense portrayals in Narcos and Civil War, could bring a terrifying conviction to the role, setting him apart from previous iterations.