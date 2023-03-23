3 New Star Wars Movies Rumored to Get Announced Very Soon

According to a fresh rumor, more than one Star Wars film could be announced quite soon.

Lucasfilm has been away from the theatrical game in the Star Wars universe since late 2019, with no big-screen movies having hit theaters since the Skywalker Saga ended with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Recent weeks haven't done Lucasfilm any favors either, as reports noted that both Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson had left the 2025 Star Wars movie that they were scheduled to write together.

And while Disney has explained that the studio is being "very careful" in picking the next Star Wars movie, making sure that it's "the right one," fans remain anxious to see when the galaxy far, far away will return to its original home in theaters.

New Star Wars Movies Rumored To Be Announced Next Month

Star Wars

A new rumor dropped by Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast claimed that Lucasfilm will take the the stage at Star Wars Celebration in London in early April to announce three brand-new Star Wars films:

"I am told that three movies, three movies will be announced at Star Wars Celebration.”

Sneider also mentioned how the movie currently in development under director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy could be a decider for Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

On quite a serious note, the insider was told that if a Star Wars movie isn't released by December 25, 2025, Kennedy would no longer continue running Lucasfilm:

“[The Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy movie] is a big movie, not just for Star Wars, but for Kathleen Kennedy herself. So, I’m told that Kathleen Kennedy’s whole job depends on having a movie in theaters on Christmas Day 2025. If there’s no movie on Christmas Day 2025, there’s no job.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!