The 20 Big Sequel Movies Releasing In 2027 (Marvel, DC, Disney & More)

Sequels are still all the rage in Hollywood as the major studios work to build new franchises and rejuvenate old ones. 2026 alone has over a dozen different film sequels on the schedule, with everyone from Mario to the Mandalorian getting their time on the big screen, and that list only gets longer when looking ahead to 2027.

Next year will herald the return of major IPs from Disney, Marvel Studios, and DC, not to mention more legacy sequels and successors to breakout box-office hits.

All the Major Movie Sequels Releasing in 2027

Ice Age: Boiling Point

Disney

Ice Age: Boiling Point is the sixth installment in the Ice Age franchise, but the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its subsidiaries. The new prehistoric animated film is set for release on February 5, 2027, and follows favorite characters like Manny, Ellie, Sid, and Diego as they enter a mysterious new world and face fiery threats to their frozen world. Teasers have also confirmed the return of Scrat and his adorable new companion, Baby Scrat.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures' video game adaptation franchise continues in 2027 with Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

Due for release on March 19, 2027, Sonic 4 continues the story of the lightning-fast blue Hedgehog, Sonic, and his friends Tails and Knuckles. Joining the action in the fourth film is Kristen Bell as the voice of Amy Rose, a pink hammer-wielding hedgehog who was teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and will team up with Sonic and his friends to face a new threat in the form of Metal Sonic.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Warner Bros.

The next chapter of the Monsterverse will be unveiled on March 26, 2027, as Godzilla x Kong: Supernova debuts in cinemas. The new monster-mash-up features the return of Dan Stevens as Trapper, with new cast members Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Matthew Modine, and Delroy Lindo joining the action.

Everyone is waiting to see what kind of cataclysmic threat Godzilla and King Kong will face next, with the most recent movie seeing them team up against the Skar King and Shimo.

Spaceballs: The New One

MGM

A legacy sequel making its debut 40 years after the original is Spaceballs: The New One. The Star Wars parody film features Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, George Wyner, and Daphne Zuniga reprising their roles, with Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman joining the cast.

Spaceballs: The New One will continue the style and humor of the first movie, with a script written by Brooks, Josh Gad, and Dan Hernandez, and a release date set for April 23, 2027.

The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One & Two

Icon Productions

Mel Gibson returns with two sequels to his biblical drama, The Passion of the Christ, titled The Resurrection of the Christ, a two-part story releasing March 26 and May 7, 2027. The movies will follow the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the events surrounding his return. The cast includes Jaakko Ohtonen as Jesus, and Mariela Garriga as Mary Magdalene.

Paranormal Activity 8

Paramount Picutres

An eighth Paranormal Activity film from producers Jason Wan, Oren Peli, and Jason Blum is on track for May 21, 2027. Plot details are under wraps, but the movie will be directed by Ian Tuason, who was behind 2025's audio-focused horror Undertone.

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is continuing with its live-action adaptations of animated classics, following the success of How to Train Your Dragon in 2025.

The second film, which features the return of Dean DeBlois as director, and Mason Thames and Nico Parker as Hiccup and Astrid, will be a direct translation of the DreamWorks animated movie, following Hiccup and his friends as they venture outside of Berk and come across his long-lost mother, Valka (played once again by Cate Blanchett). The sequel recently wrapped filming and will be released on June 11, 2027.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

One of the most anticipated Marvel movies on the slate is the third and final installment in the Spider-Verse trilogy. Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse directly continues the story of Across the Spider-Verse, in which Miles Morales is stranded in an alternate universe where his variant has become the Prowler. Meanwhile, the Spider-People are mounting a chase to find and stop Miles, while Gwen and her own team are trying to find him.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse already looks stunning in its previews, and audiences can watch it in all its animated glory on June 18, 2027.

Shrek 5

Dreamworks

After celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, the Shrek franchise will continue with a new sequel in 2027. Shrek 5 will be released on June 30, 2027, and picks up a few years after Shrek Forever After, with Shrek and Fiona's children now grown. Zendaya, Marcello Hernandez, and Skyler Gisondo are attached to voice the couple's children, Felicia, Fergus, and Farkle.

Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Man of Tomorrow (aka Superman 2) is perhaps the most-anticipated DC movie on the slate right now, as James Gunn's superhero movie combines David Corenswet's Superman with other DC heroes like Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Lanterns' John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre.

The sequel will see Superman forced to turn to his nemesis, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), to face a new threat in the form of the classic comic book villain Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

A Minecraft Sequel

Warner Bros.

After A Minecraft Movie proved to be a smash success at the box office, it's no surprise the studio quickly put a sequel into production based on the popular game. A Minecraft Sequel sees Jack Black return as Steve, with Kirsten Dunst joining the second movie as Alex, on a new adventure into the Overworld.

A Quiet Place Part III

Paramoun Pictures

A third A Quiet Place film is finally in production with director John Krasinski at the helm. The movie will continue the story of the Abbott family, led by Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her two children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe). Cillian Murphy also reprises his role as fellow survivor, Emmett.

After discovering the sound-hunting aliens could not swim in A Quiet Place Part II, the family retreated to a small island, but even that wasn't completely safe. A Quiet Place Part III will reportedly be the last in the trilogy, rounding out the story of the Abbotts on July 30, 2027.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sequel

Paramount Pictures

2023's animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Mutant Mayhem, was a breath of fresh air for the classic comic characters, and in 2027, it will become its own franchise with the release of a sequel.

The TMNT film is currently untitled but has a release date set for August 13, 2027. The sequel will feature the same voice actors reprising their roles as the turtle brothers, Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello, who will face off against their nemesis, the Shredder.

Simpsons Movie Sequel

20th Television

The Simpsons are returning to the big screen in 2027 with the long-awaited sequel to The Simpsons Movie. Set for release on September 3, 2027, The Simpsons 2 will follow the classic cartoon family on another comedic adventure, though plot details for the movie have been kept under wraps.

The Batman Part II

DC Studios

After a five-year wait, Robert Pattinson's Batman will be back on October 1, 2027, in The Batman Part II. Directed once again by Matt Reeves, the new Batman flick will be set in Gotham during winter and will bring on new cast members Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson, reportedly as Harvey and Gilda Dent. The Batman Part 2 will continue to carve a path as a different type of Batman film, existing outside of the canon of the new DCU.

The Mummy 4

Universal Pictures

A fourth The Mummy movie starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz is officially happening, 17 years after the last chapter. Ready Or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are at the helm for the legacy sequel, with the movie expected to be a direct sequel to the first two films, but likely ignoring 2008's Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. It will be released on October 15, 2027.

Frozen 3

Disney

A third film in Disney's biggest animated franchise of the century is set to be released on November 24, 2027. Frozen 3 will continue the story of the princesses and sisters, Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), as they continue to try to foster peace throughout the land of Arendelle. It's still too early to tell what the plot of Frozen 3 will entail, but it will be a direct sequel to the past two films.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Everything in Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga has been leading to December 17, 2027, when Avengers: Secret Wars (the direct sequel to Avengers: Doomsday) will cap off the MCU's latest film saga. The plot of Avengers: Secret Wars will become clearer once Doomsday is released in December, but an array of MCU stars, including Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), are gearing up for their MCU returns as production on the Avengers film aims to start this summer.

The Housemaid's Secret

Lionsgate

Releasing on the same day as Avengers: Secret Wars is The Housemaid sequel, The Housemaid's Secret. The sequel is an adaptation of Freida McFadden's second book in the series, and features Sydney Sweeney returning to her role as Millie, and Paul Feig back in the director's chair.

Bonuses

Air Bud Returns

Disney

The long-running Air Bud franchise, about a sports-playing golden retriever named Buddy, is returning with its 15th chapter on January 22, 2027. Air Bud Returns follows Buddy under a new owner, 12-year-old Jacob, who teams up with the local children in Fernfield, Washington, to form a basketball team.

The Revenge of La Llorona

Warner Bros.

2019's The Curse of La Llorana is the next The Conjuring universe film to receive a sequel in The Revenge of La Llorana. The movie is steeped in Latin American folklore about the vengeful ghost La Llorona. Little is known about the movie's plot, but it will star Monica Raymund, Jay Hernandez, and Raymond Cruz, with a release date set for April 9, 2027.

The Beekeeper 2

Amazon MGM

Jason Statham's skilled assassin is returning for a sequel on January 15, 2027, in The Beekeeper 2, which brings in Nobody 2's Timo Tjahjanto to direct. The first film saw Statham's hitman, known as "the Beekeeper", emerge from retirement to stop a dangerous phishing scam. Little is known about the plot of The Beekeeper 2, although Tjahhanto teased to The Direct that "the villain element is going to be so unpredictable and colorful."

Gremlins 3

Warner Bros.

Hot off the heels of The Mummy 4 is another legacy sequel, this time to the classic 80s and 90s horror franchise, Gremlins. The movies follow the mogwai creatures, who first appear as adorable furry friends but turn into chaotic monsters if any of the three rules is broken.

Gremlins 3 is set to be directed by Chris Columbus, with filming expected to begin in Summer 2027. It is scheduled for release on November 19, 2027.