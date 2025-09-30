An iconic '90s action movie, starring Brendan Fraser, received a long-awaited sequel update. The Mummy series is an action-adventure franchise that modernized Universal Pictures' original 1932 movie by blending many elements, such as a fast-paced narrative, romantic comedy undertones, and charismatic leads led by Fraser.

The Mummy started the journey of Brendan Fraser's Rick O'Connell and Rachel Weisz's Evelyn Carnahan as they team up for a quest to find the lost city of Hamunaptra. The Mummy not only reinvigorated the classic monster movie genre, but it also catapulted Fraser into stardom while also earning incredible box office success. The Mummy was released on May 4, 1999, and it spawned two sequels and a spinoff franchise. With the astounding success of the '90s cult classic, many are wondering whether another sequel is possible.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared that Universal Pictures is "trying" to make a sequel to The Mummy with Brendan Fraser returning. The Mummy franchise starring Fraser has three movies, with 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor rounding out the trilogy.

In December 2024, Deadline reported that a new The Mummy movie that leans on the horror and supernatural aspects is being produced by Blumhouse, New Line, and Atomic Monster (by James Wan). This movie seems to be completely different from what Universal Pictures is planning, mainly due to Brendan Fraser's return.

The Mummy Returns brought back Fraser and Weisz in a race against time journey in Egypt as they prevent the reemergence of the dangerous Scorpion King (played by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his first ever movie role). This sequel elevated Rick O'Connell from a mere treasure hunter to a heroic figure destined to defeat the Scorpion King and fulfill an ancient prophecy. The Mummy Returns premiered in theaters on May 4, 2001.

Meanwhile, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor explored Rick's exploration of the secrets of ancient China, which brought him face to face with the Dragon Emperor, an ancient Chinese warlord portrayed on-screen by Jet Li. Weisz didn't return to portray Evelyn in this threequel, and she was replaced by Maria Bello. The movie was released in theaters on August 1, 2008.

Universal Pictures tried to reboot The Mummy franchise in 2017 with Tom Cruise as the new lead hero, Nick Morton. Negative reviews and box office disappointment halted the film's momentum, derailing Universal's plans for a shared Dark Universe.

Why 'The Mummy 4' Should Give Brendan Fraser’s Rick a Perfect Ending

Universal Pictures

The Mummy franchise has a rich mythology, and there are many story elements worth continuing from the Brendan Fraser-led movies to carry over into the planned fourth sequel.

Given that The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon ended with a happy ending for Rick and his family, another exciting adventure that would force them out of retirement while also recapturing the magic of the original trilogy would be a sequel worth seeing.

The rumored fourth installment of The Mummy could also serve as the perfect swan song for Fraser's Rick, and the story could mainly focus on him, similar to how the latter Indiana Jones movies pushed Harrison Ford's titular adventurer into the forefront. While Tomb of the Dragon established that Rick's son, Alex, is already an established archeologist, this upcoming sequel could focus on an up-and-coming and adventure-seeking treasure hunter whom Rick needs to mentor.

While some stories end with the hero's death, cementing Rick's grim fate would not be an ideal way to close his on-screen chapter. Aside from mentoring a young and reckless adventurer, the movie could also explore a possible issue within the O'Connells, leaving Rick to be alone and separated from Evelyn and Alex. This narrative deepens Rick's arc, weaving a redemptive journey where he rediscovers his purpose through the thrill of adventure.