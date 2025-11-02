WB Changes Title of 2026's The Mummy Reboot (But There's an Issue With the New Name)

Warner Bros.' (WB) The Mummy reboot, set to release in Spring 2026, now has a different title than its predecessors, but it comes with one big issue. Originally made famous by future Oscar winner Brendan Fraser and revived by film legend Tom Cruise in the 2010s, The Mummy is still one of the most popular adventure stories and franchises in the game. For the first time ever, 2026's new 'Mummy' film is being produced and distributed by Warner Bros. rather than Universal Pictures, the studio that has released ten Mummy-centric theatrical projects since the 1930s.

New Line Cinema and WB's reboot of The Mummy will be titled The Resurrected. Scooper Daniel Richtman shared the rumor, which included the following logline for the new movie:

"After his missing daughter mysteriously returns eight years later, a father discovers she carries the spirit of an ancient Egyptian mummy—and as the evil spreads to his other child, he must perform a deadly ritual to save them, even if it means becoming the monster himself."

This title may cause issues with some fans, as it does not give any indication that the new movie is part of the larger The Mummy franchise. Should the title stick, it may hold back the movie's broader appeal and interest.

New Line, Atomic Monster, and Blumhouse have a new The Mummy movie planned for release on April 17, 2026. It will star actors Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, Verónica Falcón, and May Calamawy. The crew includes Lee Cronin as the director/writer and Aquaman director James Wan as the producer.

How The Mummy Reboot Compares to Past Movies

The Mummy

This movie will not be a fourth movie in the 2000s The Mummy franchise with Brendan Fraser as the lead, but rather a fresh new take on the classic horror figure and something entirely new and separate from what Fraser and Tom Cruise previously did.

Considering Wan's involvement (along with Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions), this new outing may dive further into the horror genre than its predecessors. This was further confirmed in the film's first official Instagram post, which used the caption, "Something terrifying will be unleashed in 2026."

Cronin also shared an initial tease for his upcoming reboot with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining how this will be "unlike any 'Mummy' movie you ever laid eyeballs on before." The story will show his cast of characters "digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening."

After filming finished in June 2025 (per Cronin on Instagram), fans await news on when WB may release the first trailer for the film. Considering the movie is now just under six months out from hitting theaters, that trailer may be on its way sooner rather than later. Since WB does not have another theatrical release coming until February 2026, the trailer may not be attached to any other specific movie releases, potentially dropping as its own event before the end of 2025.

Once that trailer is released, the studio is sure to unveil more details about what to expect from Cronin, Wan, and the cast in this reimagined adventure.