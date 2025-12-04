FNAF 3 Movie Is A Lot Farther Along Than Expected (Report)

On the eve of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (FNAF), it was reported that the FNAF 3 movie may already be further along than expected. The beloved series of viral horror games evolved into a blockbuster big-screen franchise, thanks to Blumhouse and Universal. The second FNAF movie will follow up on the goodwill of the first, with star Josh Hutcherson back for another scare-filled adventure.

However, FNAF 2 may not be the end of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise on the big screen. Since before FNAF 2 went into production, rumors swirled about a potential third movie in the series. No official word on FNAF 3 has been made public as of yet, but it may be forthcoming, and it could arrive soon. According to a new report from insider Daniel Richtman, work started on a third FNAF movie. In a post on X, the industry scooper shared that FNAF 3 will reportedly begin filming as soon as late summer 2026.

No release information for the movie has been shared in any official capacity, nor is it known whether a third FNAF movie is even in development. However, it seems one is happening, and the powers that be want to strike while the iron is hot.

Upon the release of the first FNAF movie, it was teased that the team behind the film hoped to "go beyond a trilogy for the movies" with "a stronger focus on horror." So, it would not be surprising if these FNAF 3 rumors were to come to pass, especially if FNAF 2 is as celebrated upon release as the first film was.

FNAF 2 comes to theaters on Friday, December 5. The new film, starring Josh Hutcherson, follows the heroes of the first film, Mike and Abby, as they cross paths yet again with the haunted animatronics of a Chuck E. Cheese-like eatery and arcade known as Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria.

What Do We Know About the FNAF 3 Movie?

Universal Pictures

The first FNAF film was a massive success for Blumhouse and Universal, offering younger audiences a more accessible horror experience while also adapting one of the most beloved names in scare-based gaming.

If this rumor comes to be true, then FNAF 3 could come to theaters not all that long after the incoming release of FNAF 2.

Fans may recall that the first FNAF film originally premiered in theaters (and on Peacock) in late 2023. A sequel was quickly greenlit in January 2024, started filming in November of that same year, and is now ready for release in December 2025.

Suppose Blumhouse and Universal were hoping to follow a similar template with a third movie. In that case, this late summer production start is not far off from where the studios were with FNAF 2 and could potentially spell out a release sometime in late 2027.

Three movies in just over four years is an impressive mark, but it is looking as though the FNAF movie franchise is on that pace (at least, for now).