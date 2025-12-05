Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Post-Credit Scene Details Revealed

The first post-credits scene details for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 have emerged online. Blumhouse and Universal's second dip into the hit FNAF franchise is about to scare its way into theaters, bringing fans back into the series' world of haunted Chuck E. Cheese-esque animatronics. After their first fight with the franchise's signature fur-lined murderbots, FNAF 2 will see Piper Rubio's Abby seeking to reconnect with the Freddy Fazbear animatronics and accidentally discovering the origins of its central decaying pizza joint.

So far in the FNAF film franchise, there has only been a single post-credits scene, with one short but impactful stinger being featured in the first movie. That will change, however, with the release of Five Nights at Freddy's 2, as the movie's post-credit details have been confirmed.

According to those who have seen the movie (via The Hollywood Handle on X), Five Nights at Freddy's 2 features one post-credits scene. Details of the after-action tease have not yet been disclosed, but fans can rest easy knowing that they will be greeted by a post-movie treat for waiting through the credits.

If FNAF 2 is anything like 2023's original FNAF movie, then its post-credits scene will almost surely play a heavy part in whatever the studio has planned for a potential third movie in the spin-chilling franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 comes to theaters on Friday, December 5. The new scare-filled horror film once again stars Josh Hutcherson as security guard Mike Schmidt, as he and his younger sister become entangled in a supernatural adventure involving haunted animatronics, which explores the origins of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria.

The upcoming sequel is also set to feature McKenna Grace, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, and Skeet Ulrich.

Remembering the FNAF Post-Credit Scene

Heading into Five Nights at Freddy's 2, fans may want a quick refresher of the post-credits moment that ended the original Five Nights at Freddy's film.

After Mike and Abby had seemingly done away with the franchise's terrifying haunted animatronic animals, fans got a small tease in FNAF of where the franchise was going.

This saw CoryxKenshin's Cab Driver character return for one more jump scare. In the 18-second post-credits scene, the fan-favorite FNAF YouTube creator returned to the screen, with his character being woken from a slumber by a new character having yet to appear on the big screen.

The Cabbie was scared awake by the iconic FNAF Balloon Boy, as seen in the Five Nights games. Then, the words "COME FIND ME" scroll across the screen, teasing the character's involvement in a potential sequel.

Balloon Boy has already been confirmed to play a part in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, along with several other characters from the games.

One can assume that this new FNAF 2 stinger will go in a similar direction, introducing yet another big-name character from the video game franchise, setting up their appearance in Five Nights at Freddy's 3.