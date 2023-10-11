Disney+'s Moon Knight Creator Abandoned the Show During Production (Report)

Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater reportedly abandoned the Disney+ series during production before its premiere last March.

The Disney+ show arrived as the MCU's first 2022 show and the debut of Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant.

It quickly became regarded as one of Marvel Studios' best series yet, so much so that two of its directors, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, were handed the reins to Loki Season 2.

Moon Knight Creator Reportedly Quit Disney+ Show

According to a new article from The Hollywood Reporter, Moon Knight creator and head writer Jeremy Slater quit the show at some point, leading director Mohamed Diab to take over from him on the development of the Disney+ series.

Despite his apparent departure from Moon Knight, Slater was still credited as head writer, creator, and executive producer, even going on to participate in the series' press tour and conduct various interviews after release.

The report noted other cases of the MCU's Disney+ writers having exited projects mid-way through development, including Secret Invasion's Kyle Bradstreet who worked on scripts for over a year before he was replaced by Brian Tucker.

A recent case saw Daredevil: Born Again creators Chris Ord and Matt Corman exit the Disney+ reboot after several months of production before the strikes, with the show now being retooled and searching for fresh writers.

What Jeremy Slater's Moon Knight Exit Means for the Future

Strangely enough, given the show may be one of the MCU's most criticized, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seemingly had the smoothest creative process yet. Jessica Gao created and wrote the legal drama before director Kat Coiro took the reins for production, with Gao later coming back to assist with post-production.

Until now, Marvel Studios has followed a format on Disney+ with head writers piecing together a show before the directors take it through to post-production. In fact, the only throughline across the development has been Marvel Studios executives - something it will soon seek to change in bringing aboard showrunners.

Jeremy Slater was likely just another example of this trend, having created Moon Knight before passing control over to someone else. But, as he continued to be credited on the show and even participated in the press tour, Slater seemingly left on great terms, opening the door to his return for Season 2 and other projects.

Not only does he still have "Marvel's Moon Knight" in his bio on X (formerly Twitter), but Slater appeared to express interest in being involved with Marc Spector's next adventure:

“Whoever gets to tell the next Moon Knight story, whether that’s me or someone else, that is an exciting promise.”

Since the release of Season 1, the Moon Knight director signed on for his directorial debut with the Insidious spin-off Threads, so perhaps he may take up a bigger role in the development of a potential Season 2 as showrunner and even helm several episodes.

Moon Knight has yet to be officially renewed for a second season, but according to rumors, Marvel Studios may be eyeing a release before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. So, should that come to pass, fans could see Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley back on screens before the blockbuster's May 2026 release.

Moon Knight is streaming now on Disney+.