Marvel Studios Officially Casts the 7th Star Wars Jedi Actor Into the MCU

The MCU will introduce its seventh new actor with previous experience playing a Jedi in the world of Star Wars. Both operating under the Disney umbrella (outside of Spider-Man), Marvel and Star Wars have utilized a number of actors over the years to play roles in both franchises. That trend will continue into 2026, courtesy of the MCU's latest movie.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on March 18. The new footage revealed that Eman Esfandi will play a role in this movie, although his specific character was not confirmed. Previously rumored for a role in the fourth MCU Spidey solo film, he was said to be playing a new boyfriend for Zendaya's MJ, setting up a potential romantic rivalry between him and Peter Parker.

Notably, Esfandi previously joined the Star Wars universe in 2023, portraying the live-action version of Ezra Bridger. First seen as the lead character in the animated Star Wars Rebels series, Ezra appeared in live-action in the Ahsoka series, with Esfandi starring in four of Season 1's eight episodes.

Sony Pictures, Lucasfilm

Esfandi is now the seventh actor to play roles in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. The first six to accomplish this feat can be seen below:

6 Other Actors in the MCU & Star Wars

Samuel L. Jackson

Marvel Television, Lucasfilm

Almost nobody is more iconic for starring in both Marvel and Star Wars as Samuel L. Jackson, who first joined the galaxy far, far away in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Playing Jedi Master Mace Windu, he played a key supporting role in all three Prequel Trilogy movies before Emperor Palpatine killed Windu in 2005's Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Three years later, Jackson made his debut in the MCU, appearing in the post-credits scene from 2008's Iron Man as SHIELD director Nick Fury. Spending the next 15 years with Marvel Studios (with more possibly to come), Jackson now has a record-tying 15 appearances across the Marvel Universe (including ABC's Agents of SHIELD and the animated What If...?).

Simu Liu

Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm

Following years of hopes to join the MCU, Simu Liu made his Marvel Studios debut as martial arts master Shang-Chi in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While a solo sequel is still high on the list of most-anticipated MCU movies for fans, he voiced Shang-Chi in a Season 3 episode of What If...? and will make his second live-action MCU appearance in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

The same year as his MCU debut, he also joined the Star Wars universe, performing the English dub of Jedi Lah Zhima in Star Wars: Visions. He returned to the role for a second time in 2025's Season 3.

Rosario Dawson

Netflix, Lucasfilm

Rosario Dawson first joined the Marvel Universe in 2015, playing the role of Claire Temple (the Night Nurse) in Season 1 of Daredevil on Netflix. Continuing to play the role in five of the six series in Netflix's Defenders Saga (excluding The Punisher), she has yet to return to the role after the shows were officially confirmed to be canon with the MCU.

In 2020, Dawson took her talents to the Star Wars universe, taking on the highly anticipated live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Also appearing in The Book of Boba Fett, she then played the leading role in her own Ahsoka solo series, the second season of which will premiere sometime in 2026.

Ariana Greenblatt

Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm

Rising star Ariana Greenblatt made waves as a child actor in 2018, playing the role of young Gamora in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. Appearing in a flashback scene and returning after Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet, Greenblatt gave fans a peek into the upbringing of Zoe Saldaña's older Guardian of the Galaxy.

Greenblatt then took on another notable younger role in 2023, appearing in Episode 5 of Ahsoka Season 1. Here, she played the younger version of Ahsoka Tano, delivering one of the best episodes of the season as she worked with Hayden Christensen to revisit Ahsoka's time in the Clone Wars.

Cailey Fleming

Marvel Television, Lucasfilm

Before becoming a major name in the movie industry, Cailey Fleming's second acting credit came in 2015's Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Here she had a minor role as the younger version of Rey, the older version of whom was played by Daisy Ridley.

Six years later, Fleming took on a similar younger role in the MCU, appearing in Episode 4 of Marvel Television's Loki in 2021. Here, she played the kid version of a Loki variant, Sylvie, who was played during the rest of the series by Sophia di Martino.

Carrie-Anne Moss

Netflix, Lucasfilm

Also known for major franchises like The Matrix, Carrie-Anne Moss took on a challenging role in the Marvel universe in Jessica Jones as no-nonsense lawyer Jeri Hogarth. Playing a major supporting role in all three seasons of Jessica Jones, she also appeared in Iron Fist Season 1 and The Defenders, although she does not expect to return to the MCU.

In 2024, Moss took on a role with Star Wars, playing Jedi Master Indara in three episodes of The Acolyte. Tragically, she was killed off at the start of the series, which helped set the dark tone for the rest of the series.